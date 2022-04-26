Technology News
Elon Musk Twitter Buyout: CEO Parag Agrawal Says Company Future Uncertain

Elon Musk stated that he wants Twitter should be a platform for free speech.

By Reuters | Updated: 26 April 2022 10:13 IST
Elon Musk Twitter Buyout: CEO Parag Agrawal Says Company Future Uncertain

Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal deferred many questions as ones that should be asked of Musk

Highlights
  • Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal spoke to employees at a town hall on Monday
  • Elon Musk will also join Twitter staff for a question-and-answer session
  • Musk has said he believes Twitter should be a platform for free speech

Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal told employees on Monday that the future of the social media firm is uncertain after the deal to be taken private under billionaire Elon Musk closes. He was speaking during a company-wide town hall meeting that was heard by Reuters.

Musk will join Twitter staff for a question-and-answer session at a later date, the company told employees.

As Agrawal listened to staff questions about Musk's plans for the company, the possibility of layoffs and the board's rationale for the deal, he deferred many questions as ones that should be asked of Musk.

Musk has said he believes Twitter should be a platform for free speech. Employees asked Agrawal whether former US President Donald Trump, who was permanently suspended from Twitter last year, would be allowed to return once Musk takes over.

"Once the deal closes, we don't know which direction the platform will go," Agrawal said, referring to the question regarding Trump. "I believe when we have an opportunity to speak with Elon, it's a question we should address with him."

Agrawal also told employees there were no plans for layoffs.

Bret Taylor, chair of Twitter's board of directors, aimed to reassure employees that the agreement with Musk prioritized "operating continuity" until the deal was closed.

"I think we feel very comfortable that (the deal) gives this team the ability to continue to make the company successful in between signing and closing the transaction," Taylor said.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Further reading: Twitter, Parag Agrawal, Elon Musk
