Technology News
loading

Elon Musk's Messages to Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal, Jack Dorsey Revealed Ahead of October Takeover Trial

Elon Musk's messages to Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal show that the duo bonded briefly over their love of engineering, before Musk's decision to take Twitter private.

By Associated Press |  Updated: 30 September 2022 10:48 IST
Elon Musk's Messages to Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal, Jack Dorsey Revealed Ahead of October Takeover Trial

Twitter and Musk are due in court October 17 for a trial t

Highlights
  • Agrawal invited Musk to “treat me like an engineer”
  • At one point, Musk wrote, “I love our conversations!”
  • The texts also include Musk's opinions on Twitter

Newly disclosed text messages between Elon Musk and Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal showed that the two men briefly bonded in the spring over their love of engineering — at least until Musk publicly tweeted this message early on April 9: ‘ Is Twitter dying? '”

That soured a relationship that appeared to bloom around the time Twitter offered the billionaire Tesla CEO a board seat after learning that he had purchased a huge stake in the company. In the texts, Agrawal questioned Musk about public criticism of Twitter, describing the comments as unhelpful and distracting within the company.

“What did you get done this week?” Musk tersely responded less than a minute later. “I'm not joining the board. This is a waste of time. Will make an offer to take Twitter private.”

The messages revealed in Delaware court filings ahead of a high-stakes trial offer a window into Twitter's delicate negotiations with Musk. At the time, he had not only invested heavily in Twitter shares, he was publicly proposing ideas for improving it or starting an alternative.

Twitter and Musk are due in court October 17 for a trial that will decide whether the world's richest man will be forced to complete his agreed-to $44 billion (roughly Rs. 3,58,800 crore) acquisition of Twitter. The documents were first revealed on @chancery_daily, a Twitter account that closely follows the Delaware Chancery Court, where the five-day trial will take place.

“I have a ton of ideas, but lmk if I'm pushing too hard,” Musk texted Agrawal on April 7, shortly after Twitter offered him the board seat. “I just want Twitter to be maximum amazing.”

Agrawal invited Musk to “treat me like an engineer” instead of a CEO as they worked through technical questions together. At one point, Musk wrote, “I love our conversations!”

Two days after the blowup about Musk's “Twitter dying” tweet, on April 11, Agrawal announced Musk would not be joining the board after all. On April 14, Twitter revealed in a securities filing that Musk had offered to buy the company outright for about $44 billion (roughly Rs. 3,58,800 crore) . After first trying to thwart the hostile takeover, Twitter ended up agreeing to the deal on April 25.

The text exchanges were included in redacted documents that Musk lawyers filed early Thursday after challenging a Twitter claim that they couldn't be made public because they contained sensitive information. Several of the “public versions” of those Twitter documents contain wholesale redactions and are almost entirely blacked out. The documents containing the Musk and Agrawal texts, by contrast, were not.

The collection of text messages also includes Musk's conversations with Jack Dorsey, a Twitter co-founder and former CEO. Dorsey was enthusiastic about Musk's involvement, telling him that while the board was “terrible,” Agrawal was an “incredible engineer.”

The texts also include Musk's opinions on Twitter with a host of people in his orbit, including podcaster Joe Rogan, Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison, venture capitalists and Musk's own brother.

While the lawyers tussle over which documents will be allowed as trial evidence, more witnesses are showing up for depositions.

Among those deposed Thursday was whistleblower Peiter “Mudge” Zatko, a former Twitter security chief who testified to Congress earlier this month about what he described as Twitter's weak cyber defenses. Musk's legal team hopes Zatko's knowledge about Twitter's problems with fake and spam accounts will bolster Musk's key argument for terminating the deal.

Musk could be deposed as early as next week.

Can Moto's new premium phones take on iPhone, OnePlus, and Samsung? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Elon Musk, Twitter, Parag Agrawal
Marvel’s Armor Wars Series Being Turned Into a Movie: Report
OnePlus 11R Specifications Leak Online; Tipped to Get Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 100W SuperVOOC Charging

Related Stories

Elon Musk's Messages to Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal, Jack Dorsey Revealed Ahead of October Takeover Trial
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Big Billion Days Ends Tonight: Best Deals You Shouldn't Miss
  2. Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 Sale: Best Deals Under Rs. 5,000
  3. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Best Offers on Gadgets
  4. Oppo A17, Oppo A17K and Oppo A77s Price in India Tipped: Details
  5. Redmi Note 11R With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC Launched: Details
  6. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale: Best Offers on Laptops
  7. Redmi Note 11R to Launch on September 30, Key Specifications Revealed
#Latest Stories
  1. NASA, SpaceX to Explore Methods to Boost Hubble Telescope Orbit to Extend Lifespan
  2. New York to Ban New Gas Vehicles by 2035, Gradually Tighten Emissions Standards for ICE Vehicles: All Details
  3. Meta to Freeze Hiring to Cut Costs Following First Quarterly Revenue Drop, Plunging Profit: Report
  4. Apple Senior Executive Tony Blevins Departs Following Crude Remark About Women in Viral TikTok Video
  5. Redmi Note 11R With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, Dual Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes Announced, Casts Freya Allan, to Release in 2024
  7. Antitrust Legislation Targeting Big Tech Dominance Approved by US House of Representatives
  8. Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) With 10.61-Inch Display, Snapdragon 680 SoC Launched in India: All Details
  9. BTC, ETH Hit by Losses, Crypto Price Chart Indicate at Market Fluctuation
  10. OnePlus 11R Specifications Leak Online; Tipped to Get Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 100W SuperVOOC Charging
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.