Technology News
loading

Trump Reportedly Has to Wait Before Reposting His Truth Social Posts on Other Platforms

Trump has reportedly revved up his messaging on the new platform to his millions of followers after a slow start.

By Reuters | Updated: 17 May 2022 15:13 IST
Trump Reportedly Has to Wait Before Reposting His Truth Social Posts on Other Platforms

Trump was barred from Twitter after the deadly January 6 insurrection

Highlights
  • Elon Musk said he would reverse Twitter's ban on former US President
  • Trump's social media app was launched in Apple's App store in February
  • When he was president Trump averaged 18 tweets a day

Donald Trump will have to wait for six hours before reposting his messages from the social media platform Truth Social on other platforms, a regulatory filing revealed on Monday.

The platform was launched with the mission of standing up to Big Tech, after the former US president was kicked off of Twitter, Facebook and YouTube for allegedly inciting and glorifying violence during the January 6 US Capitol riots.

Billionaire Elon Musk, who has bid to buy Twitter for $44 billion (roughly Rs. 3,41,910 crore), has said he would reverse Trump's ban on the platform, calling it "morally wrong and flat-out stupid."

Trump, who averaged 18 tweets a day when he was president, has said he would not return to Twitter even if reinstated.

He has revved up his messaging on the new platform to his millions of followers after a slow start.

"President Trump is generally obligated to make any social media post on Truth Social and may not make the same post on another social media site for 6 hours," Digital World Acquisition said in a filing.

DWAC, a special purpose acquisition company which will take Truth Social's parent Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) public, filed the statement with US regulators and said it expects to close the deal in the second half of 2022.

It also said Trump is free to sign offers for any new video production, but TMTG holds the right to recreate a similar program for subscription video service TMTG+ and will have to pay him for exclusive content for subscribers.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

How is Alexa faring in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Donald Trump, Truth Social
Indian Tablet Market Grew 68 Percent in Q1 2022 With Lenovo on Top: Cybermedia Research

Related Stories

Trump Reportedly Has to Wait Before Reposting His Truth Social Posts on Other Platforms
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Snoop Dogg Quips to Buy Twitter as Elon Musk Puts the Deal on Hold
  2. WhatsApp May No Longer Notify Members When Someone Exits a Group
  3. Google Pixel 6a Price in India, Availability Details Tipped
  4. JBL Tune 230NC True Wireless Earphones Review
  5. iQoo Neo 6 India Launch Tipped for Next Week, Specifications Leaked
  6. Oppo Reno 8 Series Alleged Render Offers Glimpse at Rear Camera Module
  7. Acharya Gets OTT Release Date on Amazon Prime Video
  8. Review: Apex Legends Mobile is a lot like Apex Legends
  9. OnePlus Nord 2T Confirmed to Come With MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC
  10. Oppo Pad Air Goes Up for Bookings Ahead of Launch: All Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Dizo Wireless Dash Earphones With Up to 30 Hours Battery Life, Blink Charge Launched in India: Price, Details
  2. Trump Reportedly Has to Wait Before Reposting His Truth Social Posts on Other Platforms
  3. Indian Tablet Market Grew 68 Percent in Q1 2022 With Lenovo on Top: Cybermedia Research
  4. Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout Will Be Free-to-Play From June 21; Coming to Nintendo Switch, Xbox
  5. Sony Reveals Games for Restructured PlayStation Plus Subscription, Ubisoft+ Coming to PS
  6. Scientists Find Way to Measure Mechanical Quantum Systems Without Breaking It Down
  7. Twitter Doesn’t Believe in Free Speech, Hates Elon Musk Takeover: Secret Recording
  8. Asus ZenFone 7, ZenFone 7 Pro Receive Android 12 Update
  9. Nokia 2.4 Reportedly Gets Android 12 Update With April 2022 Security Patch
  10. WhatsApp Spotted Bringing Ability to Silently Exit Groups
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.