Technology News
loading

Disneyland’s Facebook, Instagram Account Hacked; Secured Hours Later

Disneyland’s hacked Instagram posts, as shared in screenshots, contained profane and racist posts.

By Agencies | Updated: 8 July 2022 11:44 IST
Disneyland’s Facebook, Instagram Account Hacked; Secured Hours Later

Photo Credit: Reuters

Meta Platforms Inc did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment

Highlights
  • Disneyland has over 17.2 million followers on its Facebook account
  • AFP and cybersecurity experts have verified some of the citizen data
  • The hacker tagged several other accounts

Disneyland Resort's Facebook and Instagram accounts were hacked earlier on Thursday with a series of inappropriate posts that were subsequently taken down, Walt Disney Co said.

"We worked quickly to remove the reprehensible content, secure our accounts, and our security teams are conducting an investigation," the entertainment giant said in a statement.

Screenshots of the Instagram posts, which were posted online, contained profane and racist posts made by a person claiming to be a "super hacker here to bring revenge upon Disney land."

Disneyland has about 8.4 million followers on Instagram.

Facebook and Instagram's parent company Meta Platforms Inc did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. Recalling the incident in a blog post, The Disney Blog stated that the Disneyland Instagram account was hacked at around 6 AM ET (3.30 PM IST) on Thursday by a hacker, who posted four photos under the name of “David DO.”

These posts threw racist/homophobic slurs and looked to be challenging someone named “Jerome” and some of the “Disney employees.”

The hacker tagged several other accounts. It is yet to be investigated if the accounts belonged to the friends of the hacker.

Disneyland has over 17.2 million followers on its Facebook account, where the hacked posts seem to have been completely removed now.

Meanwhile, China reportedly faced the biggest data hack, where a hacker claimed to have stolen personal data from hundreds of millions of Chinese citizens and is now selling the information online.

A sample of 750,000 entries posted online by the hacker showed citizens' names, mobile phone numbers, national ID numbers, addresses, birthdays, and police reports they had filed.

AFP and cybersecurity experts have verified some of the citizen data in the sample as authentic, but the scope of the entire database is hard to determine.

What are the best tablets? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Meta, Facebook, Instagram, Disney, Disnayland
BTC, ETH See Gains After Weeks as It Rains Green on Crypto Price Chart

Related Stories

Disneyland’s Facebook, Instagram Account Hacked; Secured Hours Later
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Ear 1 Stick Could Debut in September; Specifications, Price Tipped
  2. Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G Launch Teased; Full Specifications, Pricing Surface Again
  3. Realme C35 6GB+128GB Storage Variant Launched in India at Rs. 15,999
  4. Vivo India Remitted 50 Percent Turnover to Avoid Tax in India, Claims ED
  5. Redmi K50i 5G India Launch Confirmed; Colour, Storage Options Leaked
  6. Nokia G21 Review: Android One, Anyone?
  7. Xiaomi Book Pro 2022 With E4 OLED Display Launched: Details
  8. Asus Zenfone 9 Design, Specifications Tipped via Leaked Promo Video
  9. Sony Bravia XR-55X90K Ultra-HD Android LED TV Review
  10. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
#Latest Stories
  1. Tesla Faces Special Probe From US Auto Safety Regulators Into Fatal Pedestrian Crash in California
  2. Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Leaked Renders Tip Three Colour Options
  3. Elon Musk Says Doing 'Best' to Boost Birth Rates Amid Reports of Having Twins
  4. Disneyland’s Facebook, Instagram Account Hacked; Secured Hours Later
  5. BTC, ETH See Gains After Weeks as It Rains Green on Crypto Price Chart
  6. iQoo 10 Series Promo Video Reveals Design, Teased to Feature Vivo V1+ Imaging Chip
  7. Volkswagen Begins Work on First In-House Battery Factory; Aims to Take on US, China Rivals
  8. Realme C35 6GB+128GB Storage Variant Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  9. Twitter Says It Removes 1 Million Bots Each Day Amid Doubts Over Elon Musk’s Deal
  10. EU Antitrust Regulators Probing Alliance for Open Media’s Video Licensing Policy, Ahead of Incoming EU Rules
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.