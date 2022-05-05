Technology News
loading

Didi and Lenovo Founder Clear Weibo Accounts, Raise Questions on Possible Danger in Public Speaking

The sudden move by several prominent personalities has led to speculations on the Chinese social media that the big tech entrepreneurs are scared of something.

By ANI | Updated: 5 May 2022 19:03 IST
Didi and Lenovo Founder Clear Weibo Accounts, Raise Questions on Possible Danger in Public Speaking

Weibo is widely used in China as an alternative to Twitter

Highlights
  • Weibo is a popular Chinese microblogging platform
  • Several Chinese billionaires have suddenly cleared their Weibo accounts
  • Twitter is not accessible in China

Prominent Chinese billionaires, including Lenovo group founder Liu Chuanzhi, and the President of Didi Chuxing, Liu Qing have cleared their Weibo accounts and only made content from the last six months visible, local media reported.

Weibo is a Chinese microblogging platform and is widely used in China as an alternative to Twitter, which is inaccessible in the country.

It has also been discovered that several other well-known Chinese billionaires have also suddenly emptied their Weibo accounts, including Zhang Yiming, founder of ByteDance, and Wang Xing, founder of Meituan, a report said. The sudden move by a number of prominent personalities has led to speculations on the Chinese social media that the big tech entrepreneurs are scared of something.

Weibo and other social media were considered good public relations channels and tech bigwigs have been using social media to talk about their future development plans, the report said.

But they all have given up on the social media platforms perhaps because they knew it is a sensitive time and is dangerous to speak publicly, the report added.

Meanwhile, a TV channel CCTV reported on Tuesday that the Hangzhou State Security Bureau took criminal measures against certain "Ma" and detained him, who was suspected of using the Internet to engage in activities inciting secession, inciting subversion of state power and endangering national security.

The news was quickly associated with Alibaba Group founder Jack Ma as Hangzhou was the headquarters of both Alibaba Group and the Ant Group, both Jack Ma owned companies.

In addition, as Ant Group was caught in the whirlpool of controversies, and the IPO of Ant Group was blocked by the authorities; people were quick to believe that the Hangzhou case is related to "Jack Ma, aka Ma Yun" and the news started trending on Weibo.

However, the event reported by CCTV had actually occurred on April 25 and was reported more than a week later with vague language and lacking details. The news led to a steep drop in Alibaba's stock price in Hong Kong which fell by around 9.4 percent.

Some believe that all of this was deliberately done by the Chinese Communist Party (CPC) to give a stern warning to Jack Ma.

Jack Ma's Alibaba, Taobao, Ant Financial and other companies hold the personal information of hundreds of millions of citizens, are a hidden concern of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, and they are also considered to have the potential to "subvert state power".

As the extension of Xi Jinping's term is seen as an overriding priority by the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, people believe that in today's time anything can happen to the tycoons and it does not look like a far-fetched idea that a big business tycoon is arrested, the reports said.

Should you buy a 4G or 5G budget phone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Didi, Lenovo, Liu Chuanzhi, Didi Chuxing, Liu Qing, Weibo, Jack Ma, Alibaba
EU Antitrust Chief Appeals for Global Approach Towards Big Tech to Avoid Misuse of Enforcement Gaps
Binance Crypto Exchange Bags Operational Licence in France After Dubai, Puerto Rico

Related Stories

Didi and Lenovo Founder Clear Weibo Accounts, Raise Questions on Possible Danger in Public Speaking
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Leaked on Torrents Ahead of Release
  2. Apple Stops Accepting Card Payments for Subscriptions, App Purchases
  3. Elon Musk Says Apple's App Store Fee 'Definitely Not Ok'
  4. WhatsApp Emoji Reactions to Start Rolling Out Today, Zuckerberg Reveals
  5. 5 Photo Apps to Save Your Memories in the Cloud for Free
  6. CamScanner App Booted From Google Play After Malware Discovery
  7. Instagram Now Lets Creators Assign a Moderator to a Live Video
  8. Instagram Stories Now Lets You Create Videos Longer Than 15-Second Limit
  9. Opera for Android Gets a Big Update With Version 50
  10. Pokemon Go Adds Home Connectivity to Transfer Pokemon to Nintendo Switch
#Latest Stories
  1. Lenovo Yoga Slim Laptop Lineup Refreshed With Updated Intel, AMD Processors
  2. MIT Researchers May Have Detected Rare ‘Black Widow’ System 3,000 Light-Years From Earth
  3. NASA and Star Wars: These Fictional Worlds From the Franchise Bear an Uncanny Resemblance to the Real World
  4. Apple, Google, Microsoft Bringing FIDO's New Passwordless Sign-Ins Capabilities to Their Platforms
  5. Bill Gates Questions Elon Musk's Move to Buy Twitter, Says Could 'Make It Worse'
  6. Garmin Vivomove Sport Hybrid Smartwatch With Discrete OLED Display Launched in India
  7. Spanish Intelligence Agency Accused of Gross Negligence After Spyware Hacked Phones of Top Officials
  8. Aviation Ministry Invites Applications for PLI Scheme for Drones, Drone Components
  9. Avatar: The Way of Water to Release in India in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam
  10. IMF Warns Central African Republic Against Bitcoin Adoption
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.