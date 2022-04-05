Technology News
Elon Musk’s Digs at Twitter, Web 3, and NFTs: A Lookback

In December last year, Musk posted a meme comparing new Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal with Joseph Stalin.

By Reuters | Updated: 5 April 2022 11:57 IST
Elon Musk's Digs at Twitter, Web 3, and NFTs: A Lookback

Photo Credit: Reuters

Elon Musk is known for sharing his opinions and memes on his Twitter account

  • Elon Musk wants Twitter to adhere to free speech principles
  • Musk has previously called himself a "free speech absolutist"
  • He and Jack Dorsey share skepticism around the metaverse, NFTs and Web3

In the run-up to Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk's public disclosure of a $3 billion (roughly Rs. 22,700 crore) stake in Twitter, the billionaire had criticized the microblogging site for failing to adhere to free speech principles and said he was contemplating building a new social media platform.

The world's richest person in the past months has said he is a free speech absolutist, while being vocal against Web3, a term for a utopian version of the internet that is decentralized and whose commercial backbone is the non-fungible tokens (NFT).

Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey and Musk, though active proponents of cryptocurrencies, share skepticism around the metaverse, NFTs and Web3, what some deem to be the evolution of the internet.

From ridiculing Twitter's new CEO to calling NFT profile pictures "annoying", here's a list of Musk's tweets and comments on Twitter, Web3, NFTs and free speech.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Can OnePlus 10 Pro beat iPhone 13 Pro and Galaxy S22 Ultra? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Elon Musk's Digs at Twitter, Web 3, and NFTs: A Lookback
