Elon Musk’s Digs at Twitter, Web 3, and NFTs: A Lookback

In the run-up to Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk's public disclosure of a $3 billion (roughly Rs. 22,700 crore) stake in Twitter, the billionaire had criticized the microblogging site for failing to adhere to free speech principles and said he was contemplating building a new social media platform.

The world's richest person in the past months has said he is a free speech absolutist, while being vocal against Web3, a term for a utopian version of the internet that is decentralized and whose commercial backbone is the non-fungible tokens (NFT).

Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey and Musk, though active proponents of cryptocurrencies, share skepticism around the metaverse, NFTs and Web3, what some deem to be the evolution of the internet.

From ridiculing Twitter's new CEO to calling NFT profile pictures "annoying", here's a list of Musk's tweets and comments on Twitter, Web3, NFTs and free speech.

I'm selling this song about NFTs as an NFT pic.twitter.com/B4EZLlesPx — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 15, 2021

Web3 sounds like bs — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 2, 2021

Has anyone seen web3? I can't find it. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 21, 2021

Twitter is spending engineering resources on this bs while crypto scammers are throwing a spambot block party in every thread!? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 21, 2022

Starlink has been told by some governments (not Ukraine) to block Russian news sources. We will not do so unless at gunpoint.



Sorry to be a free speech absolutist. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 5, 2022

The choice of which algorithm to use (or not) should be open to everyone https://t.co/o2DkSTWW0O — jack⚡️ (@jack) March 25, 2022

Twitter algorithm should be open source — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 24, 2022

Is a new platform needed? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 26, 2022

Oh hi lol — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 4, 2022

