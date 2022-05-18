Technology News
loading

Twitter Bots, Elon Musk’s Issue With Them and How Google, Facebook Monitor Fake Accounts: An Explainer

Elon Musk posted that the real number of bots on Twitter may be four times higher than the said limit.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 18 May 2022 13:32 IST
Twitter Bots, Elon Musk’s Issue With Them and How Google, Facebook Monitor Fake Accounts: An Explainer

Photo Credit: Reuters

Twitter bots are powered by some version of artificial intelligence

Highlights
  • "Bots" are software programmes that interact with online platforms
  • Malicious bots have become sophisticated and are cyber threats
  • The term bots at Twitter is often used to describe fake accounts

Elon Musk's pausing of his bid to buy Twitter due to questions over "bots" has put the artificially-operated accounts at the heart of the proposed deal's latest controversy.

The software is so commonplace and can be such a problem that tech giants such as Meta, Google and Twitter have teams devoted to banishing bots and cybersecurity firms sell defenses against them.

Here's a closer look at bots:

Human or software?

At a basic level, "bots" are software programmes that interact with online platforms, or their users, pretending to be real people, said Tamer Hassan, co-founder and chief of cybersecurity firm HUMAN.

Malicious bots have become sophisticated and are among this decade's top cyber threats, said Hassan, whose firm specialises in distinguishing people from software online.

The term bots at Twitter is often used to describe fake accounts, powered by some version of artificial intelligence, that can fire off posts and even react to what is posted by others, said independent analyst Rob Enderle.

Tickets and turmoil

Bots are used in more than three quarters of security and fraud incidents that happen online, from spreading socially divisive posts to snapping up hot concert tickets and hacking, Hassan told AFP.

"The question is, what would you do if you could look like a million humans?" Hassan asked rhetorically.

"Across all social media platforms, bots can be used to spread content to influence people's opinions, garner reactions and can even result in cybercrime."

Bots can be used on social media to widely spread false news, direct users to misinformation, steer people to specious websites and make bogus posts seem popular using shares or "likes."

Bots on social media can also sucker people into financial scams, Hassan added.

"Social media platforms have had bots for a long time," analyst Enderle said. "Bots have been connected to attempts to influence the US election and shape opinions about Russia's war on Ukraine."

The deal with Twitter

Twitter makes its money from ads, and marketers pay for reaching people, not software.

"Advertising to bots isn't going to have a good close rate because bots don't buy products," Enderle noted.

If advertisers are paying Twitter fees based on how many people see ads, and those numbers are inflated due to bots in the online audience, they are being overcharged, Enderle added.

If Twitter has way more bots than it is letting on, its revenue could plunge when those accounts are exposed and closed.

Twitter chief executive Parag Agrawal has said that fewer than five percent of accounts active on any given day at Twitter are bots, but that analysis cannot be replicated externally due to the need to keep user data private.

Musk posted that the real number of bots may be four times higher and has said he would make getting rid of them a priority if he owned the platform.

Twitter has rules about automated actions by accounts, including barring software from posting about hot topics, firing off spam, attempting to influence online conversations, and operating across multiple accounts.

Bots are a known social media problem, and having Musk make it a sticking point this late in the acquisition process appears to likely be "a vehicle to escape the purchase or get a lower price," Enderle said.

How is Alexa faring in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Twitter, Elon Musk, Parag Agrawal, Meta, Google, Cybersecurity
El Salvador to Host Bitcoin Conference, More Than 40 Countries Invited

Related Stories

Twitter Bots, Elon Musk’s Issue With Them and How Google, Facebook Monitor Fake Accounts: An Explainer
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 14 Series, AirPods Pro 2, 3 Apple Watches Said to Launch on September 13
  2. Oppo Reno 8 Series Listed on Official Website Ahead of May 23 Launch
  3. Infinix Note 12 VIP With 120W Hyper Charge Launched, Note 12 G96 Follows
  4. Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G, Narzo 50 5G With 90Hz Displays Launched in India
  5. Lenovo Yoga 7000 Smart Projector With Dual 10W Speakers Unveiled
  6. Twitter CEO Defends Anti-Bot Efforts, Musk Replies With Poo Emoji
  7. Vivo X80 First Impressions: A Promising Premium All-Rounder
  8. Acharya Gets OTT Release Date on Amazon Prime Video
  9. Vivo X80 Pro, Vivo X80 Launched in India: Price, Specifications, Release Date
  10. JBL Tune 230NC True Wireless Earphones Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Disney+ Ad-Supported Subscriptions Will Keep Ads Down to 4 Minutes an Hour
  2. WhatsApp May Soon Let You View Past Participants in Groups, Android Beta Update Hints
  3. Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 Earphones Launched in India: All Details
  4. Samsung Galaxy A22, Galaxy A41 Reportedly Receive Android 12 Update With April 2022 Security Patch
  5. Research Team From Ireland Develops New Material to Capture Toxic Air Pollutants Like Benzene
  6. Linktree Gives Web3 Twist to Services, Adds NFT Features Verifiable by OpenSea, Metamask
  7. Vi Now Offering Up to 2GB of Additional Data Benefit With Select Unlimited Prepaid Plans: Details
  8. iPhone 14 Series, AirPods Pro 2, 3 Apple Watch Models to Launch at September 13 Event: Report
  9. NASA Artemis I Space Launch System Possible Launch Opportunities Revealed for Second Half of 2022
  10. Lenovo ThinkPad P16, ThinkPad C14 Chromebook Enterprise Laptops Launched: All Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.