Technology News
loading

Elon Musk Deals Twitter a Wild Card as Shareholders Seek Reforms

Musk said his offer price of $54.20 (roughly Rs. 4,140) per share was meant to promote open discourse.

By Reuters | Updated: 16 April 2022 12:22 IST
Elon Musk Deals Twitter a Wild Card as Shareholders Seek Reforms

Photo Credit: Reuters

Elon Musk could vote in ways that could shake up the company at its virtual May 25 meeting

Highlights
  • Musk has offered to buy Twitter at $54.20 (roughly Rs. 4,140) per share
  • He announced his $43 billion (roughly Rs. 3,28,250 crore) bid on Thursday
  • Twitter is looking to limit Elon Musk's ability to raise his stake

Elon Musk, Twitter's newest big shareholder, could alter the course of the social media company as management battles a set of proxy proposals focused on topics from civil rights to politics at its upcoming annual meeting, shareholder activists and corporate governance experts said.

Whatever the outcome of Musk's $43 billion (roughly Rs. 3,28,250 crore) bid to buy Twitter outright announced Thursday, investors with opposing political views described the billionaire entrepreneur as likely to work to undo some of the restrictions on content that Twitter has imposed as it attempts to promote free speech while combating hate speech and false information.

Even if he fails to buy Twitter, the Tesla CEO, who recently disclosed a 9.6 percent stake, is seen as likely to vote in ways that could shake up the company at its virtual May 25 meeting, said people who follow corporate governance issues.

"Given where Musk has positioned himself relative to the strategy of Twitter and given he wants to be something of a disrupter, I don't see him voting with management very often," said Brian Bueno of Farient Advisors, a corporate governance and executive pay consulting firm.

Musk said his offer price of $54.20 (roughly Rs. 4,140) per share was meant to promote open discourse. At the virtual meeting, he will control the second-largest stake after Vanguard Group, enough to give either investor a kingmaker role in close contests.

Musk did not immediately respond to requests for comment on how he might vote at Twitter.

Musk's star power will likely draw much attention to event, said Charles Elson, founding director of the Weinberg Center for Corporate Governance at the University of Delaware. "He's a well-known individual in the middle of all this, so it will increase the interest in voting and could have a big impact," Elson said.

Although Twitter on Friday adopted a shareholder rights plan to defend itself against Musk, Elson said its impact on the voting might only be to make proxy advisers, which tend to frown on such so-called "poison pills," more sceptical of management.

Five hot-ticket items

Twitter faces five shareholder proposals, all opposed by management, dealing with topics drawing much investor attention.

Two are from conservative groups, one asking Twitter to report on its impact on civil rights and the other on its lobbying activities. Scott Shepard, a fellow at the right-leaning National Center for Public Policy Research think tank, one of the sponsors, called Musk's offer "terrific" for shareholders.

Shepard said he hoped Musk would turn Twitter away from censorship, and his group has criticized the company for steps like banning the account of former US President Donald Trump after the storming of the US Capitol due to the risk of further incitement of violence.

“Twitter under Musk will be what it should been — both from a civic and a value standpoint — all along" Shepard said via email.

Taking a dimmer view is Meredith Benton, founder of Whistle Stop Capital, which focuses on social and environmental matters and filed a resolution critical of non-disclosure agreements for employees.

"Missteps, in pushing for his (Musk's) own unfettered speech, risk destroying the appeal of the platform for millions who need to feel safe before they can speak up,” Benton said.

A fourth proposal filed by overseers of New York State's pension fund, who declined to comment, calls on Twitter to report on its electoral spending.

A fifth proposal was filed by Arjuna Capital, calling on Twitter to nominate at least one board member with a background in human or civil rights. Arjuna Managing Partner Natasha Lamb said she would expect Musk to back the proposal as it is in line with his free speech concerns.

But she called Musk's buyout bid "troubling" as a further consolidation of power on social media, where good governance is essential.

"We don't need Twitter run by another social media emperor. We need it run by experts," Lamb said.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Should you buy a 4G or 5G budget phone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Twitter, Elon Musk
China Starts Cleanup of ‘Chaos’ on Livestreaming, Short Video Platforms

Related Stories

Elon Musk Deals Twitter a Wild Card as Shareholders Seek Reforms
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Honda City e:HEV Hybrid Electric Sedan Launched in India
  2. Apple Days Sale Brings Discounts on iPhone SE (2022), More at Vijay Sales
  3. OnePlus Buds N, OnePlus Cloud Ear Z2 Set to Launch on April 21
  4. Review: Netflix’s Mai Makes Sakshi Tanwar Play an Unconvincing Avenger
  5. Samsung Galaxy S20+ Starts Showing Vertical Lines to Some Users in India
  6. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  7. Moto G52 Tipped to Launch in India Following Europe Debut
  8. Samsung's Reputation Hit as Prices Slashed at Home for Galaxy S22
  9. Realme Q5 Pro Specifications, Design Teased: Details
  10. Realme 9 5G Speed Edition Review: The Need for Speed
#Latest Stories
  1. Asus ZenBook 14X OLED Space Edition With 12th Gen Intel Core i9 H-Series CPU Launched
  2. NASA's InSight Lander Captures Stunning View of Sunrise on Mars
  3. China Starts Cleanup of ‘Chaos’ on Livestreaming, Short Video Platforms
  4. Chinese Astronauts Return to Earth After Record 6 Months on Tiangong Space Station
  5. Twitter Adopts 'Poison Pill' as Challenger to Elon Musk’s Takeover Bid Emerges
  6. Vivo X80, Vivo X80 Pro+ Reportedly Spotted on BIS; India Launch Could Be Imminent
  7. Poco C40 Tipped to Launch With Non-Qualcomm, Non-MediaTek SoC; Could Run on MIUI Go: Report
  8. Samsung Galaxy A32 5G Gets Android 12-Based One UI 4.1 Update: Report
  9. iPhone SE (2022), MacBook Air (M1), iPad (2021) Available at a Discount During Vijay Sales' Apple Days Sale
  10. Samsung Galaxy S20+ Display Suddenly Starts Showing Vertical Lines, Some Users in India Complain
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.