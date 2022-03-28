Must-Buy Air Purifiers for Your Home or Office

The ideal air purifier eliminates a variety of indoor air pollutants to keep us healthy. Now, before we jump to the list of the perfect air purifier, we need to understand the importance of indoor air quality, and its effects on our bodies. Controlling or eliminating the pollutants within the house will affect the health and wellness of the people as most of the germs, dust, smoke, and even your pet's dander will be filtered.

Mi Air Purifier 3

Launched in 2019, Mi Air Purifier 3 comes with a triple-layer filtration system that includes a primary filter, a HEPA class 13 filter, and an activated carbon filter. Also, the new air purifier has a Clear Air Delivery Rate (CADR) of 380 cubic metres per hour (m3/hr). It also boasts of 360° Filtration feature that will purify every nook and corner of your home in no time. It features a touchscreen OLED display that has all the information you need. Mi Air Purifier 3 can also be connected to the Mi Home app, through which you can easily monitor the air quality, temperature, and adjust the fan strength with just a touch on your smartphone. It comes with support for two voice assistants, Google Assistant and Amazon's Alexa.

Price: ₹10,999

Blue Star BS-AP490LAN Air Purifier

The Blue Star air purifier comes with a Clean Air Delivery Rate of 915 m3/hr and Microbe Sterilize Technology that absorbs and deactivates harmful microorganisms like bacteria, pollen, moulds, and dust mites that aren't visible to the naked eyes. The Blue Star BS-AP490LAN also has an Auto Filter Change LED indicator, so you don't have to mark your calendar or keep a check for changing it. It also comes with a True HEPA Filtration feature that can trap fine dust particulate matters up to PM10 and PM2.5 (^99.9% removal rate).

Price: ₹12,548

Samsung AX40T3020UW Air Purifier

Samsung AX40T3020UW offers excellent value due to its build quality and the intensive 3-step filtration system that effectively captures dust and up to 99.9% of ultrafine particles. The activated charcoal in this air purifier removes the odour-causing gasses like ammonia and ensures you inhale fresh and odour-free air in the house. This Samsung air purifier comes with an S-Plasma ionizer that helps in removing up to 99.7% of bacteria, and viruses. You will not have to set a reminder, as this air purifier will periodically alert you when it has to be cleaned. SAMSUNG AX40T3020UW is very safe to use at home as it comes with a child lock to prevent any improper use.

Price: ₹10,040

Sharp Air Purifier FP-J80M-H

This air purifier by Sharp features a unique Plasmacluster Ion Technology that emits charged ions into the air to more effectively remove contaminants and odours, so you can inhale natural and fresh air in your premises. It comes with has a Clear Air Delivery Rate (CADR) of 480 m3/hr. Sharp Air Purifier FP-J80M-H boasts of a Spot Mode that helps in removing volatile organic compounds (VOCs). VOCs, if get inside while breathing, can irritate the eyes, nose and throat, cause difficulty in breathing and can also damage the central nervous system and other organs.

Price: ₹24,500

Dyson Pure Hot + Cool

The Dyson Pure Hot + Cool is a premium air purifier that can perform multiple functions and is also very good-looking, design-wise, unlike other traditional air purifiers around its price range. This air purifier can not just clean the air in your house but can also help you in maintaining your room's temperature to some extent, which is a great feature to keep you warm in the winter months. Dyson Pure Hot+Cool comes with a circular LCD panel that shows information about the air quality, temperature, and diagnostics. It supports two voice assistants, Alexa and Siri, which makes it possible to control the machine via voice commands.

Price: ₹53,900

We know you're concerned about the loved ones living in your home, but don't want to break your monthly budget

Have you ever heard of a payment method that can take care of any amount of purchase you make by simply converting it into EasyEMIs?

Today, let us tell you about HDFC Bank's EasyEMI with which you can own what you desire with pocket-friendly monthly repayment options.

All you need is an HDFC Bank Credit or Debit card, and you can easily avail EasyEMI. There is no documentation required, just swipe your card, convert your purchases into EMI and walk out.

Don't own a credit or debit card? No issues, as you can apply for EasyEMI on a Consumer Loan as well by just sharing minimal documents in a nearby HDFC Bank's branch.

For more details, visit HDFC Bank's official website here.