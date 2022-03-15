Technology News
Xiaomi Portable Electric Air Compressor 1S With USB Type-C Charging Launched in India

Xiaomi Portable Electric Air Compressor 1S comes at an introductory price of Rs. 2,799.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 15 March 2022 15:36 IST
Photo Credit: Xiaomi India

Xiaomi Portable Electric Air Compressor 1S comes with a built-in battery

Highlights
  • Xiaomi Portable Electric Air Compressor 1S is on sale in India
  • The new model is rated to have an increased inflation performance
  • Xiaomi Portable Electric Air Compressor 1S has an improved airflow rate

Xiaomi Portable Electric Air Compressor 1S was launched in India on Tuesday. The new model comes as an upgrade to the existing Mi Portable Electric Air Compressor that debuted in the country in 2020. The Xiaomi Portable Electric Air Compressor 1S includes a built-in battery to help users inflate tires of their vehicles, without requiring an external power source. The device also comes with air pressure support of up to 150psi. It includes features including over inflation prevention and five distinct inflation modes.

Xiaomi Portable Electric Air Compressor 1S price in India

Xiaomi Portable Electric Air Compressor 1S price in India is set at Rs. 4,499. However, Xiaomi is selling the device with an introductory price tag of Rs. 2,799. The air compressor is available for purchase through the Mi.com site in Black colour.

 

In 2020, the Mi Portable Electric Air Compressor was launched under the company's crowdfunding platform at Rs. 2,299. It normally retailed at Rs. 3,499.

Xiaomi Portable Electric Air Compressor 1S specifications, features

As an upgrade to the Mi Portable Electric Air Compressor, the Xiaomi Portable Electric Air Compressor 1S is claimed to have 45.4 percent higher inflation performance. It is touted to inflate ties up to eight times, while the older model was rated to inflate tires up to 5.5 times.

The Xiaomi Portable Electric Air Compressor 1S also has a 114 percent improved airflow rate over the existing model. It is claimed to be capable of delivering 15 litres of airflow in a minute. The older version had a seven litres per minute airflow rate.

Xiaomi has offered five distinct inflation modes, namely Manual Mode, Bicycle Mode, Motorcycle Mode, Car Mode, and Ball Mode. The air compressor also has a Pressure Maintenance Mode that users can access by pressing the mode button five times while holding the light button. It lets you spray foam or water using a PA pot (that needs to be purchased separately) to self-service your car or motorcycle.

Similar to the previous model, the Xiaomi Portable Electric Air Compressor 1S has a built-in LED light with an SOS flashing feature. There is also an OLED display for viewing the air pressure output. Additionally, the device comes bundled with a storage bag, Needle Valve Adapter, and a Presta Valve Adapter.

The Xiaomi Portable Electric Air Compressor packs a Lithium battery of 14.8Wh power. It also comes with a USB Type-C port. The last-generation model had a Micro-USB port. Moreover, the device measures 124x71x45.3mm and weighs 480 grams.

Further reading: Xiaomi Portable Electric Air Compressor 1S price in India, Xiaomi Portable Electric Air Compressor 1S specifications, Xiaomi Portable Electric Air Compressor 1S, Xiaomi
