Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Smart home
  • Xiaomi Unveils CyberOne, a Humanoid Robot That Can Sense Human Emotions

Xiaomi Unveils CyberOne, a Humanoid Robot That Can Sense Human Emotions

Xiaomi CyberOne is said to identify 85 types of environmental sounds and 45 classifications of human emotion.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 12 August 2022 17:43 IST
Xiaomi Unveils CyberOne, a Humanoid Robot That Can Sense Human Emotions

Photo Credit: YouTube/ Xiaomi

Xiaomi CyberOne can listen to human interactions

Highlights
  • Xiaomi CyberOne is claimed to hold up to 1.5kg in weight with a single h
  • CyberDog was announced during MWC 2022
  • CyberOne has an OLED module to display facial expressions

Xiaomi unveiled its first humanoid robot named CyberOne alongside the Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 during a live event on Thursday. The robot can listen to human interactions and is capable of recognising individuals and their emotions. The CyberOne is 177cm tall, weighs 52kg, and has an arm span of 168cm. It is claimed to be capable of perceiving 3D space. The CyberOne comes equipped with technologies to recognise 85 types of environmental sounds and 45 classifications of human emotion. Xiaomi also has a quadruped robot called CyberDog, which was unveiled at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2022 in February.

During the Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 launch event on Thursday, Xiaomi unveiled the CyberOne. The humanoid robot handed a flower to the company's Chief Executive Officer Lei Jun on stage and showcased some movements.

"CyberOne's AI and mechanical capabilities are all self-developed by Xiaomi Robotics Lab. We have invested heavily in R&D spanning various areas, including software, hardware, and algorithms innovation," said Lei Jun in a statement.

CyberOne comes with arms, legs, and supports bipedal motion and is said to reach a peak torque of up to 300Nm. It has an OLED module to display facial expressions and can see the world in 3D.

Developed by Xiaomi's Robotics Lab, the CyberOne features a matte white colour finish with dark joints. Lei Jun says it can move at a speed of 3.6km/hour. Further, The robot measures 177cm in height and 52kg by weight, with an arm span of 168cm.

Xiaomi says the CyberOne supports up to 21 degrees of freedom in motion and has a real-time response speed of 0.5ms. A motor with a rated output torque of up to 30Nm powers the upper limbs of CyberOne. Further, the robot is claimed to hold up to 1.5kg in weight with single hand.

Xiaomi has packed a Mi Sense system combined with AI algorithm in the new device that allows CyberOne to recognise individuals and their gestures. It is also said to recognise 85 types of environmental sounds and 45 classifications of human emotion.

The CyberOne is still in development and may get updated with new features before the final release. "Xiaomi is making its first steps in the field, and CyberOne is constantly adding new capabilities. We think that intelligent robots will definitely be a part of people's lives in the future," said Lei Jun.

The CyberOne is the second product from Xiaomi's Robotics Lab following the CyberDog released earlier this year. It is powered by Nvidia's Jetson Xavier AI platform and has 11 high-precision sensors including touch sensors, cameras, and GPS modules to sense and interact with its environment. The Xiaomi CyberDog comes with 128GB of SSD storage and it can respond to voice commands. It recognises wake-up commands and can be controlled using the bundled remote or a connected smartphone app.

What should you make of Realme's three new offerings? We discuss them on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Redmi Note 11T Pro, Note 11T Pro+ Milk Salt White Variant With Dimensity 8100 SoC Launched: Details

Related Stories

Xiaomi Unveils CyberOne, a Humanoid Robot That Can Sense Human Emotions
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. WhatsApp to Soon Let Group Admins Approve, Reject New Members: Report
  2. China Terms $52 Billion US CHIPS And Science Act Threat to Trade: Details
  3. Nothing Phone 1 Advertised Incorrect Peak Brightness Rating, Says Report
  4. Anker 737 PowerCore 24K 24,000mAh Power Bank Launched: All Details
  5. Vivo V25 Pro Will Be Launched in India on August 17: Details
  6. Moto Razr 2022 With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 144Hz Display Launched
  7. Motorola X30 Pro With 200-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched: All Details
  8. Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro 12.4, Watch S1 Pro, Buds 4 Pro Launched: Details
  9. Oppo Enco Air 2i TWS Earphones, Oppo Band 2 Launched: Details
  10. Motorola Edge 30 Fusion, Edge 30 Ultra Renders Leaked: All Details
#Latest Stories
  1. WhatsApp Group Admins Can Soon Approve or Reject New Participants on Android: Report
  2. Lenovo Legion VR700 Headset Specifications Teased Ahead of August 18 Launch
  3. Realme 9i 5G Colour Variants, Renders Leaked Ahead of Upcoming Launch: Details
  4. Lava Agni 5G Updated With Free Name Engraving Customisation Option: All Details
  5. Vivo V25, V25 Pro, Y22s, Y35 4G Visit US FCC Database; V-Series Phones May Come With 5G Support: All Details
  6. Google Search Reportedly Updated to Show Games Available on Cloud Streaming Services
  7. 'Total Value Locked’, Here’s What It Means in DeFi
  8. Hacker Offers to Sell Data of 48.5 Million Users of Shanghai's COVID App
  9. Tencent, Alibaba Have Submitted Details of Algorithms Used in Their Products, Says China Regulator
  10. Traces of Indigenous Gas Found in Meteorite to Shed Light on Moon’s Origin
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.