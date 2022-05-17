Technology News
TP-Link Tapo Smart Home Lineup With Four 2K Security Cameras, RGB Light Strip Launched: Price, Details

TP-Link Tapo C320WS and Tapo C10 have an IP66 rated design.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 17 May 2022 18:59 IST
Photo Credit: TP-Link

The Tp-Link C320WS is equipped with dual external antennas for improved Wi-Fi connections

Highlights
  • TP-Link Tapo C310 is priced at $49.99
  • It has an IP66 rated weather-resistant design
  • The TP-Link C110 has a field of view of 115 degrees

TP-Link has launched its Tapo Smart Home product lineup in the United States with the launch of two indoor and two outdoor 2K security cameras. This new lineup includes the Tapo C210 and Tapo C110 smart indoor surveillance cameras. It also features the Tapo C320WS and Tapo C310 smart outdoor security cameras. The company has also unveiled the Tapo Smart L900-10 multicolour RGB LED strip that can offer up to 16 million colour options and features music sync capabilities.

The two indoor smart security cameras — TP-Link Tapo C210 and Tapo C110 — are priced at $34.99 and $29.99, respectively. On the other hand, the Tapo C320WS costs $59.99 and the Tapo C310 has a price of $49.99.

All of these products are available on the TP-Link US website.

The TP-Link Tapo C210 features pan and tilt capabilities across 360 degrees horizontally and 114 degrees vertically whereas the Tapo C110 offers a 115-degree stationary field of view. Both of these security cameras are capable of recording 2K videos. They also offer IR night vision, instant push notifications, two-way audio, and AI-based instant push notifications. There is also a built-in siren and light alarm. These surveillance cameras are capable of recording footage 24/7 onto up to a 256GB microSD card.

The TP-Link Tapo C320WS features spotlights, night vision, and two-way audio recording capability. It is capable of recording 2K resolution videos similar to the Tapo C310. These outdoor security cameras also boast an IP66 weather-resistant design. Their dual external antennas are said to improve Wi-Fi connectivity. They are programmed to instantly send notifications based on their AI-powered person and motion detection algorithms. They can record and store footage continuously on up to 256GB of local storage.

TP-Link has also launched the Tapo Smart L900-10 RGB LED light strip, which is priced at $49.99. As previously mentioned, it can offer up to 16 million colour options and be synced to music.

iQoo Neo 6 Launch Date in India Reportedly Leaked by Amazon as May 31
