TP-Link has launched its Tapo Smart Home product lineup in the United States with the launch of two indoor and two outdoor 2K security cameras. This new lineup includes the Tapo C210 and Tapo C110 smart indoor surveillance cameras. It also features the Tapo C320WS and Tapo C310 smart outdoor security cameras. The company has also unveiled the Tapo Smart L900-10 multicolour RGB LED strip that can offer up to 16 million colour options and features music sync capabilities.

TP-Link Tapo C210, Tapo C110, Tapo C320WS, Tapo C310 price, availability

The two indoor smart security cameras — TP-Link Tapo C210 and Tapo C110 — are priced at $34.99 and $29.99, respectively. On the other hand, the Tapo C320WS costs $59.99 and the Tapo C310 has a price of $49.99.

All of these products are available on the TP-Link US website.

TP-Link Tapo C210, Tapo C110 specifications, features

The TP-Link Tapo C210 features pan and tilt capabilities across 360 degrees horizontally and 114 degrees vertically whereas the Tapo C110 offers a 115-degree stationary field of view. Both of these security cameras are capable of recording 2K videos. They also offer IR night vision, instant push notifications, two-way audio, and AI-based instant push notifications. There is also a built-in siren and light alarm. These surveillance cameras are capable of recording footage 24/7 onto up to a 256GB microSD card.

TP-Link Tapo C320WS, Tapo C310 specifications, features

The TP-Link Tapo C320WS features spotlights, night vision, and two-way audio recording capability. It is capable of recording 2K resolution videos similar to the Tapo C310. These outdoor security cameras also boast an IP66 weather-resistant design. Their dual external antennas are said to improve Wi-Fi connectivity. They are programmed to instantly send notifications based on their AI-powered person and motion detection algorithms. They can record and store footage continuously on up to 256GB of local storage.

TP-Link has also launched the Tapo Smart L900-10 RGB LED light strip, which is priced at $49.99. As previously mentioned, it can offer up to 16 million colour options and be synced to music.