Miko 3 AI-Powered Educational Robot for Kids Launched in India

Miko 3, an AI-powered learning robot for children, has been launched in India. Miko, the company that has launched the robot, says that Miko 3 delivers the planet's most engaging educational experiences. Miko 3 is claimed to meet educational and developmental dynamics of children aged 5 to 10 years. It speaks eight languages, comes with a large touchscreen, and offers access to coding lessons. The robot comes equipped with a wide-angle HD camera.

Miko 3 price, availability

Miko 3 price in India is set at Rs.19,999, and it is available on Amazon as well as on Miko website. The website is currently offering the robot at a price of Rs. 18,999. Miko 3 is available in two colour options: Martian Red and Pixie Blue.

Miko 3 features

Miko 3 is aimed at children aged 5 to 10 years and offers age-appropriate content on various STEM topics for learning, the company says, adding that it meets the unique educational and developmental dynamics of kids. As per Sneh R. Vaswani, Co-Founder & CEO, Miko, Miko 3 is the company's “most advanced and emotionally intelligent robot.” The company says that through AI, Miko 3 “instills feelings of companionship and encourages creative interactions that are individual to every child.”

The educational robot offers content from child-focused apps, including Lingokids, Da Vinci Kids, Kidloland, Cosmic Kids, Out of This Word, Tiny Tusks, Dreamykid, among others, with one subscription. The content includes over 1,000 games, videos, stories, puzzles, songs, coding experiences, and yoga sessions. It also allows the parents to keep a tab on their kids' usage and learning through the Miko Parent app. Apart from these, kids have access to coding lessons from Mikode that teach them how to write their own programs to control Miko. As per the company, all the user data is protected by highest safety standards, including robust privacy policies and a closed system with enhanced encryption.

The Miko 3 comes with an IPS display which can be used for video calling, high-performance speakers, rubber wheels and ABS body, which is claimed to be engineered to be impact-resistant, non-toxic, and built to last. As far as hardware is concerned, the AI-robot gets a wide-angle HD camera, dual MEMS microphones, a time of flight sensor, and odometric sensors, some of which help the robot to map distance and avoid obstacles.

