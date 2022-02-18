Technology News
loading

Miko 3 AI-Powered Educational Robot for Kids Launched in India

Miko 3 comes with a large IPS screen and dual microphones.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 18 February 2022 16:14 IST
Miko 3 AI-Powered Educational Robot for Kids Launched in India

Photo Credit: Miko

Miko 3 is offered in Martian Red and Pixie Blue colourways

Highlights
  • Miko 3 is powered by deep learning AI, and is highly empathetic
  • The company is offering premium content from various kids’ platforms
  • Miko 3 is priced at Rs. 19,999, and is available on Amazon

Miko 3, an AI-powered learning robot for children, has been launched in India. Miko, the company that has launched the robot, says that Miko 3 delivers the planet's most engaging educational experiences. Miko 3 is claimed to meet educational and developmental dynamics of children aged 5 to 10 years. It speaks eight languages, comes with a large touchscreen, and offers access to coding lessons. The robot comes equipped with a wide-angle HD camera.

Miko 3 price, availability

Miko 3 price in India is set at Rs.19,999, and it is available on Amazon as well as on Miko website. The website is currently offering the robot at a price of Rs. 18,999. Miko 3 is available in two colour options: Martian Red and Pixie Blue.

Miko 3 features

Miko 3 is aimed at children aged 5 to 10 years and offers age-appropriate content on various STEM topics for learning, the company says, adding that it meets the unique educational and developmental dynamics of kids. As per Sneh R. Vaswani, Co-Founder & CEO, Miko, Miko 3 is the company's “most advanced and emotionally intelligent robot.” The company says that through AI, Miko 3 “instills feelings of companionship and encourages creative interactions that are individual to every child.”

The educational robot offers content from child-focused apps, including Lingokids, Da Vinci Kids, Kidloland, Cosmic Kids, Out of This Word, Tiny Tusks, Dreamykid, among others, with one subscription. The content includes over 1,000 games, videos, stories, puzzles, songs, coding experiences, and yoga sessions. It also allows the parents to keep a tab on their kids' usage and learning through the Miko Parent app. Apart from these, kids have access to coding lessons from Mikode that teach them how to write their own programs to control Miko. As per the company, all the user data is protected by highest safety standards, including robust privacy policies and a closed system with enhanced encryption.

The Miko 3 comes with an IPS display which can be used for video calling, high-performance speakers, rubber wheels and ABS body, which is claimed to be engineered to be impact-resistant, non-toxic, and built to last. As far as hardware is concerned, the AI-robot gets a wide-angle HD camera, dual MEMS microphones, a time of flight sensor, and odometric sensors, some of which help the robot to map distance and avoid obstacles.

Do Samsung's Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 series have any Android competition? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Miko 3, Miko 3 Price in India, Miko 3 Specifications, Miko
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Motorola Frontier Leaked Renders Show 194-Megapixel Camera With a Massive Lens
Miko 3 AI-Powered Educational Robot for Kids Launched in India
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, Galaxy S22 Ultra Debut in India: Details
  2. iPhone 14 Pro Models Tipped to Launch With 8GB of RAM
  3. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G With 64-Megapixel Triple Cameras Launched in India
  4. OnePlus Products Lineup Tipped, Multiple Nord Series Phone Expected
  5. Acer Predator Helios 300 Gaming Laptop With 360Hz Display Debuts in India
  6. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Pre-Booking Offers Revealed: All You Need to Know
  7. OnePlus TV Y1S, OnePlus TV Y1S Edge Launched in India: All Details
  8. Poco X4 Pro 5G May Get a 108-Megapixel Primary Camera, 67W Charging
  9. OnePlus 10 Pro Tipped to Launch in March in India
  10. Vivo V23e India Launch Date Set for February 21: All You Need to Know
#Latest Stories
  1. Snapchat Finally Allows Users to Change Their Username: Here's How
  2. Tesla Faces Another Investigation in US, This time for Unexpected Braking
  3. Tencent, Alibaba Added to 'Notorious Markets' List by US
  4. Miko 3 AI-Powered Educational Robot for Kids Launched in India
  5. Motorola Frontier Leaked Renders Show 194-Megapixel Camera With a Massive Lens
  6. Vivo Y15s With Dual Rear Cameras, 20:9 Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Pre-Booking Offers Include Discounts on Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Buds 2 TWS, More
  8. Redmi K50 Gaming Edition May Launch in India as Poco F4 GT, Suggests Internal Code
  9. Intel Arc Graphics Card for Desktops to Debut in Q2, ‘Project Endgame’ Cloud GPU Service Announced
  10. Jio, Airtel Set to Gain as Metaverse Will Increase Data Usage 20 Times in 10 Years: Credit Suisse
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.