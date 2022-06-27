Technology News
Google Nest Cam (Battery) Along With Nest Aware Service Launched in India for Tata Play Subscribers

Google Nest Cam (battery) along with Nest Aware Basic is available at Rs. 14,999.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 27 June 2022 15:07 IST
Photo Credit: Google

Google Nest Cam (battery) comes with motion tracking

  • Google Nest Cam (battery) is available in select cities
  • Tata Play users get Google Nest Mini (2nd Gen) for free
  • Google's Nest Aware service is available in Basic and Premium tiers

Google Nest Cam (battery) and Nest Aware have been launched in India in a collaboration between Google and Tata Play (formerly known as Tata Sky). The new Google Nest offerings are available under the Tata Play Secure+ package that is initially being rolled out in select cities. Google Nest Cam brings 1080p HD video streaming that users can view directly from the Google Home app. The Nest Aware service, on the other hand, comes with features including familiar face detection and up to 60-day event video history.

Google Nest Cam (battery), Nest Aware price in India

Google Nest Cam (battery) is available along with Nest Aware Basic in a Snow colour at Rs. 14,999. The security camera is separately priced at Rs. 11,999 that includes its installation charges, while the Nest Aware service is available at an additional annual charge of Rs. 3,000 for the basic tier. However, Tata Play is offering the camera along with the paid service as a package. Customers can, though, also pick the Premium plan of the Nest Aware service at Rs. 5,000 annually. Tata Play is additionally offering a Google Nest Mini (2nd Gen) worth Rs. 4,499 with the security camera for free under an introductory offer to customers ordering the Tata Play Secure+ package that includes the Google Nest Cam and Nest Aware Basic.

Alongside the Tata Play Secure+, Tata Play has brought its regular Tata Play Secure that brings a regular 1080p security camera and along with access to its live feed via a Tata Play Secure service. The Tata Play Secure camera is priced at Rs. 999, while the Tata Play Secure subscription is available at Rs. 99 a month.

Existing and new Tata Play subscribers in over 10 cities including Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi and NCR, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, and Navi Mumbai, Thane can now order the Tata Play Secure+ and Tata Play Secure by logging on to the Tata Play website.

Google Nest Cam (battery) specifications, features

The Google Nest Cam (battery) comes with a 2-megapixel camera sensor that brings a 130-degree diagonal field-of-view and supports up to 1080p video capture at 30fps frame rate. The camera also includes Night Vision with HDR support and is equipped with a motion sensor of 110-degree horizontal field-of-view to detect objects for surveillance.

Connectivity-wise, the Nest Cam (battery) has Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n and Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE). It includes a 3.65V lithium-ion battery that helps record movement even in case of a power outage. The camera can record up to one hour of events on-device using its local storage. This helps keep a record of an incident even when Wi-Fi isn't available.

The Nest Cam (battery) comes with a microphone and speaker to enable two-way communications. It works with Nest Aware to enable animal, vehicle, and personal alerts. The camera is also claimed to promise data on-device to help provide privacy to users while offering real-time surveillance.

Google has provided a wire-free design on the Nest Cam (battery) that makes it capable of being installed at any place in your home — be it on top of a door or on a wall. The camera can also stick magnetically to a metallic surface. Further, it has IP54-certified weather-resistant design.

The Nest Cam (battery) measures 83x83mm and weighs 398 grams.

Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi.
Fall Guys Reaches 20 Million Players Milestone in Two Days of Going Free-to-Play
