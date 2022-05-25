Technology News
loading

Dyson Building Robots That Are Capable of Household Chores

Dyson's robots are planned to reach households starting 2030.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 25 May 2022 17:36 IST
Dyson Building Robots That Are Capable of Household Chores

Photo Credit: Dyson

Dyson has built a robotic arm that can map a chair

Highlights
  • Dyson is developing robots for households
  • The company is planning to recruit 700 people in the robotics field
  • Dyson is investing GBP 2.75 billion to work towards robots

Dyson, the company that gained popularity for "bagless" vacuum cleaners and "fanless-design" carrying air purifiers, has now shown off a range of prototype robots that it is developing to automate household chores and other tasks. The company said that it is recruiting 250 robotics engineers with expertise in computer vision, machine learning, sensors, and mechatronics and is projected to hire 700 more in the robotics field over the next five years. The plan is to start bringing robots to households by 2030.

At the International Conference on Robotics and Automation (ICRA) in Philadelphia on Wednesday, Dyson announced its plans to develop household robots. The company that moved its headquarters from the UK to Singapore in 2019 has released a video to give us a glimpse of its work.

The over three-minute video shows Jake Dyson, the company's chief engineer and son of its founder James Dyson, detailing the plans to build robots.

"There's a big future in robotics and saving people time performing chores for people and improving people's daily lives," he says.

The video features a robotic arm that is able to map a chair in three dimensions as well as a robot interpreting the environment using sensors, cameras, and thermal imaging.

Dyson is aiming to hire 700 people in the robotics field over the next five years to bolster its plans to develop household robots. Over the past six months, the company said that it had been "secretly refitting" one of the main aircraft hangars at Hullavington Airfield to make it available for 250 robotics engineers. It has also committed to invest GBP 2.75 billion (roughly Rs. 26,700 crore) to expand its work on robots and build new technologies, products, and facilities. Of the total planned investment, GBP 600 million (roughly Rs. 5,800 crore) is projected to be spent this year itself.

Research and development of robotics will take place at a dedicated lab in London as well as at the company's headquarters in Singapore, the chief engineer says.

Dyson as a company has expressed its interest in developing newer technologies including robotics for some time. The company, in fact, introduced its first robotic floor vacuum cleaner back in 2014. However, this is the first time when Dyson is showing a clear interest in building robots — over household appliances including vacuum cleaners and air purifiers.

Although Dyson has been able to gain attention for its uniquely-designed products, the company faced hardships in the recent past.

In 2020, Dyson had laid off 900 people, including 600 in the UK alone, due to the coronavirus impact. In the same year, the company also cancelled plans to build an electric car that was in development at its design centre where it is now refitting the aircraft hangar for roboticists.

Should you pick Vivo over Galaxy S22 and OnePlus 10 Pro? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Dyson robots, Dyson, household robots
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a principal correspondent for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
RedmiBook Pro 15 Ryzen Edition (2022) Laptops With 3.2K Display, Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050 GPU Launched

Related Stories

Dyson Building Robots That Are Capable of Household Chores
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Sony HT-A7000 Soundbar and SA-SW3 Wireless Subwoofer Review
  2. Nothing Phone 1 Tipped to Launch in July, Said to Have Translucent Design
  3. Uber Starts Showing Trip Destinations to Drivers to Reduce Cancellations
  4. RedmiBook Pro 14 Ryzen Edition (2022) With 2.5K Display Launched
  5. Canon EOS R7, EOS R10 Mirrorless Cameras Launched in India: Details
  6. Xiaomi K200 All-in-One Laser Printer With NFC Launched
  7. Apple Moving Production to India Carries 'Potential Geopolitical Risks': Kuo
  8. Xiaomi TV ES Pro 86-Inch With 120Hz Refresh Rate, Dolby Vision Debuts
  9. Redmi Note 11T Pro+, Redmi Note 11T Pro Now Official: All Details
  10. Vivo T2 5G Price and Specifications Leaked: Details Here
#Latest Stories
  1. Dyson Building Robots That Are Capable of Household Chores
  2. Twitter to Hold Annual Shareholder Meeting Amid Elon Musk’s Uncertainty Over Acquisition
  3. RedmiBook Pro 15 Ryzen Edition (2022) Laptops With 3.2K Display, Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050 GPU Launched
  4. Apple Reminds Developers About June 30 Deadline for In-App Account Deletion Requirement
  5. Samsung M13 5G Renders Leak Online, Tip Waterdrop-Style Notch Display
  6. Apple Urges Chinese Suppliers to Speed Up iPhone Development as COVID-19 Lockdown Hampers Schedule: Report
  7. CoinTracker Launches Services in India to Help Crypto Investors With Tax Compliance
  8. Indian Blockchain E-Sports Firm ‘STAN’ Raises $2.5 Million in Funding from OpenSea, Coinbase Super Angels
  9. Amazon Faces Challenges Over Policies at Shareholder Meeting, Investors to Review Workers’ Rights, Social Issues
  10. Honor Watch GS 3 With Bluetooth v5 Listed on Amazon India, Launch Expected Soon
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.