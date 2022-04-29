Apple's latest offering in the accessories section is not another pair of AirPods or a keyboard. The Cupertino-based company has now launched a smart water bottle from the brand HidrateSpark. As the name suggests, these smart water bottles claim to keep you hydrated by monitoring your water intake. To use the smart features of this smart accessory, one needs to sync the HidrateSpark to the Apple Health app via Bluetooth. The HidrateSpark smart water bottles are currently only available in the US. Interested buyers in India might have to wait a little longer to get their hands on these.

Apple HidrateSpark Smart Water Bottle price

Apple's product listing page in the US is currently displaying four variants of the smart water bottles – HidrateSpark 3, HidrateSpark Pro Steel, HidrateSpark Pro, and HidrateSpark Steel. The most expensive of these variants is the HidrateSpark Pro Steel, which is currently listed at $79.95 (roughly Rs. 6,100), while the Pro version is available at $59.95 (roughly Rs, 4,600). The other two variants are priced at $69.95 (approximately Rs. 5,400).

Apple HidrateSpark Smart Water Bottle features

The HidrateSpark smart water bottle, being listed on Apple's website and retail stores, can monitor your daily intake of water while syncing it with your Apple Health. The device helps in achieving personalised hydration goal using LED sensors placed at the bottom, and sends alerts to Apple Health whenever water is consumed.

To sync it with Apple Health, one needs to download the HidrateSpark app on their iPhone, iPad, or Apple Watch. After creating an account, the app will ask for access to Apple Health to track personal info and other data. If the person is drinking water from any other source than the HidrateSpark PRO bottle, it can be added in the data for seamless calculation of water consumption. The bottles keep your water BPA free. They can be easily washed in a dishwater and the sensor can be wiped using a damp cloth.

The Hidrate Spark 3 Smart Water Bottle comes in three colour options -- White, Yellow and Black. It comes packed with a Lithium cell CR2477 battery, which has a life of approximately six months. The dimensions of the water bottle are 10.4 x 3 x 3.25 inch. To access it on your devices, one needs to have iOS 13 or later, while Apple Watch must run watchOS 4.3 or later. It comes with Bluetooth 4.0 connectivity. The package contains the smart water bottle, finger loop, a battery, and instruction manual.

The HidrateSpark Pro Steel Smart Water Bottle is currently available in black and silver colour options. With a stainless-steel, vacuum-insulated chug, the smart bottle packs a rechargeable lithium-ion battery, which runs 10-14 days on a single charge, which takes about 2.5 hours to charge. It has connectivity compatibility for Bluetooth 4.0 and Bluetooth 5.0 and can be charged using a USB cable. The dimensions of the bottle are 11.3 x 3.8 x 3.8 inch. User should have iOS 12.3 or later on iPhone and watchOS 4.3 or later on Apple Watch to connect the HidrateSpark app.

Next in line is the HidrateSpark Pro Smart Water Bottle that comes in Tritan Plastic Sea Glass body with colour options green and black. User should have iPad or iPhone with iOS 12.3 or later, or an Apple Watch that runs watchOS 4.3 or later, to connect the app. The features of this water bottle are similar to HidrateSpark Pro Steel Smart Water Bottle, while the dimensions are 10.9 x 2.8 x 2.8 inch.

Another product in the line-up is the HidrateSpark Steel with dimensions 10.7 x 3.2 x 3.2 inch. With the same features as the above two bottles, the HidrateSpark Steel is available in silver and black colour options.

Apple HidrateSpark Smart Water Bottles availability in India

Apple India may take some time before introducing the HidrateSpark smart bottle in the country. As of now, the product has been not listed on Apple's website in India.