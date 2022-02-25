Technology News
Apple Adds Dutch Voice Recognition Support for Siri in HomePod 15.4 Beta

The previous HomePod 15.3 update added Siri voice recognition support for up to six users in a home.

By ANI | Updated: 25 February 2022 16:37 IST
HomePod mini was launched in October 2020

Highlights
  • HomePod mini is likely to be launched in more countries this year
  • HomePod mini is currently available in India
  • The speaker received support for more languages in the December update

American tech giant Apple has recently added Dutch voice recognition support for Siri in the latest HomePod 15.4 beta.

As per Mac Rumors, the addition of this voice recognition means HomePod or HomePod mini will be able to identify who is talking to it in a Dutch-speaking multi-person household so they can make personal requests based on their own data. The feature builds on the inclusion of Dutch language support for Siri in December.

In addition to the Netherlands, the HomePod mini will likely launch in at least four more countries in 2022, including Belgium, Sweden, Switzerland, and Russia, as the speaker also gained support for languages spoken in those countries in the December update.

The previous HomePod 15.3 software update added Siri voice recognition support for up to six users in a home in English (India) and Italian.

The HomePod mini which was first released in October 2020, is currently available in the United States, Australia, Austria, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Mexico, New Zealand, Spain, Taiwan, and the United Kingdom. The tech giant rolled out the HomePod mini in Yellow, Orange, and Blue colours in November 2021.

What's most interesting about Apple's new MacBook Pros, M1 Pro and M1 Max silicon, AirPods (3rd Generation), and Apple Music Voice plan? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Apple HomePod Speaker

Apple HomePod Speaker

Model HomePod
Color Space Gray, White
Power Requirement 100V to 240V AC
Touchpad Yes
Network connectivity Bluetooth v5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11ac
Display included No
Apple HomePod mini

Apple HomePod mini

  • Design
  • Smart Features
  • Audio Quality
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Looks great 
  • Clean, detailed sound 
  • Excellent soundstage 
  • Works very well within the Apple ecosystem
  • Bad
  • Some connectivity issues with stereo pairing 
  • Limited smart capabilities
Read detailed Apple HomePod mini review
Model HomePod mini
Touchpad Yes
Further reading: Apple, HomePod, HomePod mini
