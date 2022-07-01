Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Science
  • Science News
  • Zika and Dengue Viruses Can Alter a Hosts Smell to Make It 'Tastier', Attract More Mosquitoes, Study Says

Zika and Dengue Viruses Can Alter a Hosts Smell to Make It 'Tastier', Attract More Mosquitoes, Study Says

Researchers found mosquitoes were more attracted to mice infected with dengue than healthy mice.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 1 July 2022 12:42 IST
Zika and Dengue Viruses Can Alter a Hosts Smell to Make It 'Tastier', Attract More Mosquitoes, Study Says

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ @ekamelev

The study revealed that the virus could manipulate the hosts' skin microbiome to attract more mosquitoes

Highlights
  • Some viruses can alter their host's scent to attract more mosquitoes
  • The phenomenon was observed in both mice and human patients
  • Zika and dengue fever are spread through mosquito bites

A new study has discovered the reason mosquitoes are drawn to some people more than others. Some viruses can cause an infected person to smell “tastier” to a mosquito, according to researchers. Zika and dengue fever are viruses that infect humans and are spread through mosquito bites. The researchers discovered that these viruses manipulate the hosts' skin microbiome which creates a molecule that attracts the insects. As more mosquitoes are likely to bite the infected person, the chances of transmission of the virus also increase.

Zika and dengue fever viruses both belong to the same family of viruses and are spread by mosquito bites. Found majorly in tropical and subtropical areas, Dengue fever can cause painful aches, rashes, hemorrhage — even death. While the Zika virus doesn't result in serious illness in adults, it has caused birth defects in unborn children of infected women in recent cases.

However, these are the only dangers that viruses pose to the human body. In the new study, researchers noted that these viruses tend to alter the scent of the host, attracting more mosquitoes. These insects then bite the infected person, consuming their blood and aiding in the transmission of the virus.

A team of researchers from UConn Health, Tsinghua University in Beijing, and the Institute of Infectious Diseases in Shenzhen among others conducted a test to check the preference of mosquitoes on mice. Given choice a between a healthy mouse and an infected one, mosquitoes turned out to be more attracted to the mice with dengue.

The team then examined the smelly molecules on the skin of both infected and healthy mice. They observed that some molecules were common in infected animals following which a test was carried out.

The molecules were applied to clean mice and the hands of human volunteers. The results of the experiment revealed that an odoriferous molecule called acetophenone attracted mosquitoes with its smell. This was also seen in the skin odorants collected from human dengue patients, where increased acetophenone production was noted, drawing more mosquitoes.

“The virus can manipulate the hosts' skin microbiome to attract more mosquitoes to spread faster!” said Penghua Wang, an immunologist at UConn Health and one of the authors of the study published in Cell.

Researchers also assessed a type of vitamin A derivative called isotretinoin on mice infected with dengue. They noted that it suppressed the production of the acetophenone molecule resulting in the mice attracting less mosquitoes.

Is Poco F4 5G a new best-of contender under Rs. 30,000? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Mosquitoes, Dengue, Infectious Diseases, Zika, Zika Virus
Apple Hikes iPhone 13 Series Price in Japan by a Fifth as Inflation Rises
EU Approves Landmark 'Markets in Crypto Assets' Rules to Regulate Freewheeling Cryptocurrency Industry

Related Stories

Zika and Dengue Viruses Can Alter a Hosts Smell to Make It 'Tastier', Attract More Mosquitoes, Study Says
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Everything You Need to Know About Stranger Things 4 Volume 2
  2. Nothing Phone 1 Price Allegedly Revealed on Amazon Germany Website
  3. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC Debuts in India
  4. Nothing Phone 1 Pre-Orders Going Live in India From Tomorrow: Flipkart
  5. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G India Launch Date Tipped: All Details Here
  6. Moto G62 5G, New Motorola Flagship Tipped to Debut in India Soon
  7. Mobile Internet Service Suspended Across Rajasthan to Avoid Communal Tension
  8. Samsung to Launch New Galaxy M-Series Smartphone in India on July 5
  9. Pebble Cosmos Luxe Smartwatch Review
  10. Stranger Things 4 to Better Call Saul, the 7 Biggest Web Series in July
#Latest Stories
  1. Battlegrounds Mobile India Hits 100 Million Registered Users in India, 1 Year After Official Launch: Krafton
  2. OnePlus Nord Watch Tipped to Be in Production Ahead of Imminent Launch; Nord Buds CE Spotted on BIS, Bluetooth SIG
  3. OnePlus Nord Buds, Bullets Wireless Z2 Get New Colour Variants in India: Details
  4. BSNL Rs. 228, Rs. 239 Prepaid Monthly Recharge Plans Launched: Report
  5. Pokémon Go's Companion Social App Campfire to Roll Out Globally Soon, Says Niantic
  6. Xiaomi 12 Lite Pre-Reservations Begin in Azerbaijan; Price, Full Specifications Leak Online
  7. EU Approves Landmark 'Markets in Crypto Assets' Rules to Regulate Freewheeling Cryptocurrency Industry
  8. J.K. Rowling Continues to Enjoy Warner Bros. Support Despite Transphobic Comments
  9. Zika and Dengue Viruses Can Alter a Hosts Smell to Make It 'Tastier', Attract More Mosquitoes, Study Says
  10. Apple Hikes iPhone 13 Series Price in Japan by a Fifth as Inflation Rises
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.