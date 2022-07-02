Technology News
loading

World UFO Day 2022: What Are UFOs and How Did the Theories Around Them Originate

World UFO Day aims to encourage people to share their beliefs about UFOs and come together to acknowledge their existence.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 2 July 2022 13:00 IST
World UFO Day 2022: What Are UFOs and How Did the Theories Around Them Originate

Photo Credit: Pexels / Lucas Pezeta

UFOs or Unidentified Flying Objects are strange spaceships not belonging to Earth

Highlights
  • It is said that Roswell incident first triggered conversations on UFOs
  • There have been several instances reporting UFO sightings
  • UFO sightings are under investigation and haven't been confirmed yet

World UFO Day is marked annually on July 2 to spread awareness about the existence of mysterious Unidentified Flying Objects. These strange objects have been sparking controversy and curiosity in the minds of many for decades. However, the existence of UFOs has always remained in question. The World UFO Day aims to encourage people to share their beliefs about UFOs and come together to acknowledge various theories around these extra-terrestrial objects.

The existence of UFOs has not been accepted officially by the space agencies around the world. Although there has been many doubts around the existence of UFOs, several incidents have prompted people to explore the possibility, including the US Pentagon.

What are UFOs

UFOs or Unidentified Flying Objects are strange spaceships that don't belong to our planet and cannot be identified or explained. There have been several instances reporting UFO sightings in the sky, however, none has been officially confirmed yet.

Roswell incident

It is said that the Roswell incident of July 1947, which took place in Mexico, first triggered conversations around UFOs. A United States Army Forces balloon crashed near Roswell, New Mexico, and soon became the centre of conspiracy theories on UFOS. The US military had fuelled the speculation by initially stating that they had recovered some debris from a flying disk. Later, they clarified that it was just a weather balloon. However, the incident had already sparked a string of theories weaved around UFOs by curious people.

Sightings so far

In the latest development on UFOS, two senior United States defence intelligence officials testified before the House Intelligence subcommittee sharing the knowledge the government has on UFOs or UAPs (Unidentified Aerial Phenomena). The officials had said that there were 400 reported cases of UAPs acknowledged by the Pentagon. In another advancement, NASA was also planning to assemble a UFO for investigating "unidentified aerial phenomena" — commonly termed UFOs.

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: World UFO Day, UFO, UAP, NASA, Pentagon
Crypto Lender Voyager Digital Suspends Withdrawals, Trading, Deposits to Its Platform
Google's Gboard Rolls Out Split Keyboard Mode in Beta for Foldable Android Phones: Report
World UFO Day 2022: What Are UFOs and How Did the Theories Around Them Originate
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi 12 Lite Up for Pre-Orders in Azerbaijan; Price, Specifications Leaked
  2. Pebble Cosmos Luxe Smartwatch Review
  3. OnePlus 10RT Spotted on BIS Site, India Launch Expected Soon: Report
  4. Oppo Reno 8, Oppo Reno 8 Pro India Launch Teased: Details Here
  5. iPhone 14 Demand Can Be Higher Than iPhone 13 in China: Kuo
  6. Nothing Phone 1 Price Allegedly Revealed on Amazon Germany Website
  7. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  8. Nothing Phone 1 Pre-Orders Going Live in India From Tomorrow: Flipkart
  9. Google Agrees to Pay $90 Million to Settle Legal Fight With App Developers
  10. MacBook Air (2022) With M2 Chip Sale Date Leaked: All You Need to Know
#Latest Stories
  1. World UFO Day 2022: What Are UFOs and How Did the Theories Around Them Originate
  2. FIFA World Cup 2022 to Use Semi-Automated Offside Technology for Accurate Decisions
  3. Researchers Develop New Method to Convert Waste Carbon Atoms to Plastic Products Without Harming Environment
  4. Google's Gboard Rolls Out Split Keyboard Mode in Beta for Foldable Android Phones: Report
  5. Crypto Lender Voyager Digital Suspends Withdrawals, Trading, Deposits to Its Platform
  6. Google Says to Delete Users’ Location History for Abortion Clinics, Domestic Violence Centres
  7. Donald Trump’s Social Media Firm Said to Receive Subpoenas From SEC, Federal Jury
  8. Hyderabad Plans to Set Up 330 EV Charging Centres Based on Feasibility of Locations
  9. iPhone 14 Demand Likely to Be Higher Than iPhone 13 in China: Ming-Chi Kuo
  10. OnePlus 10RT Spotted on BIS Certification, India Launch Imminent, Specifications Tipped: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.