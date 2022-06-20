Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Science
  • Science News
  • World’s Oldest Wildfires Date Back 430 Million Years, Shed Light on Earth’s Flora and Oxygen Levels Then

World’s Oldest Wildfires Date Back 430 Million Years, Shed Light on Earth’s Flora and Oxygen Levels Then

This discovery breaks the previous record for the world’s oldest wildfire by 10 million years

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 20 June 2022 13:22 IST
World’s Oldest Wildfires Date Back 430 Million Years, Shed Light on Earth’s Flora and Oxygen Levels Then

Photo Credit: Pixabay

Atmospheric oxygen levels 430 million years ago may have been as high as 21 percent

Highlights
  • Charcoal deposits found in Wales and Poland
  • Ancient fungus Prototaxites would have dominated the environment
  • They reveal a lot about life on Earth during the Silurian period

While wildfires have posed a threat to animals and local residents in recent years, they have been a part of Earth's processes for millions of years without human intervention. Now, scientists have discovered the world's oldest wildfires thanks to 430-million-year-old charcoal deposits found in Wales and Poland. They reveal a lot about what life was like on Earth during the Silurian period. Plant life would have relied substantially on water to reproduce back then, and would have been unlikely to appear in areas that were dry. The wildfires would have burnt through fairly short vegetation, with the occasional knee- or waist-high plant thrown in for good measure.

According to the researchers, the ancient fungus Prototaxites would have dominated the environment rather than trees. Though the fungus's exact size is unknown, it is said to have grown to a height of almost 30 feet.

Wildfires require fuel (plants), an ignition source (here, lightning strikes), and enough oxygen to burn to survive. According to the researchers, the ability of the fires to spread and leave charcoal deposits indicates that Earth's atmospheric oxygen levels were at least 16 percent. That level is now at 21%, but it has fluctuated drastically throughout Earth's history.

According to the findings, atmospheric oxygen levels 430 million years ago may have been as high as 21 percent or perhaps higher.

The findings were reported in the journal Geology.

Paleobotanist Ian Glasspool of Colby College in Maine said that it looks like their evidence of fire matches closely with the evidence of the earliest terrestrial plant macrofossils. As soon as there's fuel, at least in the form of plant macrofossils, a wildfire breaks out almost instantly, added Glasspool.

All of this knowledge is important to paleontologists. Increased plant life and photosynthesis, according to the theory, would have contributed more to the oxygen cycle around the time of the wildfires, and understanding the specifics of that oxygen cycle across time offers scientists a clearer sense of how life would have evolved.

The Silurian terrain required to have enough vegetation over it to propagate wildfires and leave a record of that blaze said Colby College paleontologist Robert Gastaldo. “At points in time that we're sampling windows of, there was enough biomass around to be able to provide us with a record of wildfire that we can identify and use to pinpoint the vegetation and process in time,” added Gastaldo.

The two sites chosen by the researchers for their analyses would have been on the ancient continents of Avalonia and Baltica at the time of the wildfires. This discovery not only helps to break the previous record for the oldest wildfire on record by 10 million years, but it also emphasises the importance of wildfire study in chronicling Earth's history.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Wildfire, World’s Oldest Wildfires, Earth
MHA Said to Have Banned 35 WhatsApp Groups for Spreading Fake News on Agnipath Scheme
Lava Blaze Price in India, Renders, Specifications Tipped, Said to Be Powered by Unisoc SoC

Related Stories

World’s Oldest Wildfires Date Back 430 Million Years, Shed Light on Earth’s Flora and Oxygen Levels Then
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. She Season 2 Review: Imtiaz Ali’s Name Now Means Nothing
  2. Realme C30 to Launch in India Today: Expected Price, Specifications
  3. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  4. From Pepsi to Ageas: How These Brands Are Using Deepfake in Their Ads
  5. Dizo Wireless Power Neckband Bluetooth Earphones Review
  6. Tecno Pova 3 With 7,000mAh Battery Launched in India: All Details
  7. Motorola Edge 30 Fusion, Motorola Edge 30 Lite Pricing, Colours Tipped
  8. Flipkart End of Season Sale 2022 Ends Tonight: Here Are the Best Offers
  9. Realme Q5x With Dual Rear Cameras, MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC Debuts
  10. Vivo V25 Series Price in India, Launch Date, and Specifications Tipped
#Latest Stories
  1. World’s Oldest Wildfires Date Back 430 Million Years, Shed Light on Earth’s Flora and Oxygen Levels Then
  2. Game of Thrones Sequel Series, With Jon Snow, in Early Development at HBO: Reports
  3. Bitcoin Recovers to $20,000 After Hitting New 18-Month Low While Altcoins Cope With Big Weekend Swings
  4. Lava Blaze Price in India, Renders, Specifications Tipped, Said to Be Powered by Unisoc SoC
  5. MHA Said to Have Banned 35 WhatsApp Groups for Spreading Fake News on Agnipath Scheme
  6. Elon Musk Reiterates Support for Dogecoin Despite Recently Levied $258 Billion Lawsuit
  7. Tecno Pova 3 With 7,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Primary Camera Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  8. Realme Q5x With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, Dual Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. Realme C30 India Launch Today: Expected Price, Specifications
  10. BitOasis UAE Crypto Exchange Says It Has Laid Off Some Staff Due to Sector Turmoil
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.