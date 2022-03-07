Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Science
  • Science News
  • Russia Shares Bizarre Video That Shows International Space Station Breaking Apart After Its Cosmonauts Leave

Russia Shares Bizarre Video That Shows International Space Station Breaking Apart After Its Cosmonauts Leave

The clip, which is about a minute long, is accompanied by some kind of classical singing

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 7 March 2022 11:59 IST
Russia Shares Bizarre Video That Shows International Space Station Breaking Apart After Its Cosmonauts Leave

Photo Credit: ESA

The video shows the Russian ISS segment detaching after cosmonauts bid adieu

Highlights
  • Roscosmos' head previously tweeted the ISS could plummet to the earth
  • A new video was recently posted by state-controlled media Ria Novosti
  • The video shows the International Space Station breaking apart

A bizarre video posted by Russian state-controlled news agency RIA Novosti shows the International Space Station (ISS) breaking apart in an artist rendering after Russian cosmonauts bid adieu. With this video, we are not sure if Dmitry Rogozin, the head of Russia's Roscomos space corporation, is trying to threaten the US or hinting at something unusual, but it nevertheless looks scary. A space news blog NASA Watch shared the video on Twitter. The clip, which is about a minute long, is accompanied by some kind of classical singing. In the caption, NASA Watch mentioned that Rogozin “is clearly threatening the ISS program”.

The caption reads, “Russian govt-controlled RIA Novosti posted a video on Telegram made by @Roscosmos where cosmonauts say goodbye to Mark Vande Hei on ISS, depart, and then the Russian segment detaches from the rest of ISS.”

Watch the video here:

Rogozin is no stranger to such tweets. Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, a couple of weeks ago he had stated that imposing restrictions on Russia's space programme may have terrible consequences for the country's opponents. Rogozin even went as far as to appear to issue a direct threat to the United States.

In a tweet in Russian, he had threatened the US, saying that if they didn't cooperate with Russia, who will save the ISS from plummeting into the United States.

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk soon responded to Rogozin's tweet. Musk just tweeted his own company's logo.

Before that, in 2020, Rogozin bemoaned in a column in the Russian edition of Forbes that Americans do not take Russia's space programme as seriously as their own.

Rogozin's comments came after Musk had jokingly said in June 2020, “The trampoline is working”, after SpaceX had successfully launched two NASA astronauts into orbit from American soil. Musk was referencing a statement made by Rogozin in 2014 when he had said that without help from Russia the US would have to transport its astronauts to the ISS using a trampoline.

What should you know about MWC 2022? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For details of the latest Nokia, Samsung, Lenovo, and other product launches from the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2022 hub.

Further reading: Russia-Ukraine conflict, International Space Station, ISS, Russia
The Batman Box Office: Robert Pattinson-Starrer Climbs to $249 Million on Opening Weekend
South Korea Joins List of Countries Sanctioning Russian Crypto Users Over Ukraine Ivasion
Russia Shares Bizarre Video That Shows International Space Station Breaking Apart After Its Cosmonauts Leave
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple’s New M2 Chip for MacBook Reportedly Spotted Day Before Launch Event
  2. BSNL's Cheapest Bharat Fiber Broadband Plan Is Here: See Details
  3. Uber, Ola Ordered to Get Valid Licences or Shut Operations in Maharashtra
  4. Vu Masterpiece Glo QLED TV Series With 4K Bezel-Less Display Launched in India
  5. iPhone SE 3, New iPad Air May Debut Alongside a New 7K Apple Studio Display
  6. Flipkart Hosting Next Big Sale on March 12 With Deals on Phones, Tablets
  7. Asus 8z Goes on Sale in India for the First Time: All You Need to Know
  8. Realme GT 2 Pro Flagship Phone Tipped to Launch in India This Month
  9. iPhone SE (2020) Discounted to as Low as Rs. 15,498 on Flipkart
  10. Poco M4 Pro Goes on Sale in India Today: All Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Coinbase Blocks 25,000 Addresses Linked to Russian Individuals, Business Entities
  2. Binance Donates $2.5 Million in Crypto Assets to UNICEF to Help Distressed Ukrainian Children
  3. NASA Astronaut Kalpana Chawla’s Unseen Images Turned to NFTs for Women’s Day Auction
  4. Samsung Confirms Data Breach by Hackers, Involving Source Code of Galaxy Smartphones
  5. DD India Partners Yupp TV to Expand Its Global Reach to US, UK, Australia
  6. Apple 'Peek Performance' Event: iPad Air Said to Launch With No Design Changes
  7. Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale to Begin from March 12 With Deals, Discounts on Phones, Tablets, Wearables
  8. The Power of Tech Giants Has Made Them as Influential as Nations. Here’s How They’re Sanctioning Russia
  9. Vu Masterpiece Glo QLED TV Series With 4K Bezel-Less Display, 4.1 Channel 100W Speakers Launched in India
  10. Switzerland Plans to Freeze Crypto Assets Held by Russian Nationals Within Its Borders: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.