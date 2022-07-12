Technology News
loading

Watch: Astronauts Test New Waste-Disposal Technology To Clean Up Space

The successful test of the “first-of-its-kind technology” demonstrates a more efficient and sustainable model for eliminating waste aboard the ISS.

By Bhavya Sukheja | Updated: 12 July 2022 15:46 IST
Watch: Astronauts Test New Waste-Disposal Technology To Clean Up Space

There are more than 27,000 pieces of space junk tracked by NASA.

A new waste disposal method was recently tested on the International Space Station (ISS) by dumping approximately (172 lbs) 78 kilograms of trash into outer space. Nanoracks, a private space company based in Houston, US, successfully tested the new technology on July 2. It developed a special method to get trash from the ISS and help it safely re-enter Earth's atmosphere. 

The company streamlined the process of waste disposal in outer space on YouTube. It explained that the new method uses a special waste container that is mounted onto the ISS's Bishop Airlock - the world's first commercial airlock. The waste container is launched from the station, which then burns up upon reentering the atmosphere in order to ensure that nothing is contributing to space junk. 

Watch the video below: 

 

In a press note, Nanoracks explained that astronauts abroad the ISS currently collect trash and store it in their orbiting home for months, waiting for the Cygnus cargo vehicle to arrive and eventually haul their trash away. Once the astronauts fill the spacecraft with bags of trash, it is released from the space station for de-orbit, where the entire spacecraft is burned up upon re-entry into the Earth's atmosphere. 

Nanoracks said that the successful test of its “first-of-its-kind technology”, therefore, demonstrates a more efficient and sustainable model for eliminating waste aboard the ISS. It also highlights a “critical new function and utility” for all future commercial space stations, the company added. 

Also Read | Expedition 67 Astronauts Conduct Space Biology Experiments Onboard ISS, Prepare for Upcoming Spacewalk

“This weekend was yet another historic milestone for the Nanoracks team. This was the first open-close cycle of the Bishop Airlock, our first deployment, and what we hope is the beginning of new, more sustainable ISS disposal operations,” said Dr Amela Wilson, Nanoracks CEO. 

As per Newsweek, there are more than 27,000 pieces of space junk tracked by the American space agency NASA (National Aeronautics and Space Administration). These chunks of debris are dangerous as experts believe that they can damage or even destroy other satellites and space stations. In 1999, the ISS even had to move to avoid being hit by space debris. 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: International Space Station (ISS), space, Nanoracks
Syska SW300 Polar Smartwatch With Dual Bluetooth Support Launched in India: All Details
KuCoin Promises 30 Percent Staff Expansion, Refutes Rumours of Slashing Work Force

Related Stories

Watch: Astronauts Test New Waste-Disposal Technology To Clean Up Space
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nokia 2660 Flip, Nokia 8210 4G, Nokia 5710 XpressAudio Announced: Details
  2. Amazon Prime Day 2022 Sale: How to Find the Best Deals
  3. Watch: Astronauts Test New Waste-Disposal Technology To Clean Up Space
  4. Nothing Phone Global Launch Today: How to Watch Livestream
  5. Nothing Phone 1 Once Again Tipped to Ship Without Charger
  6. Nokia T10 Tablet With 8-Inch HD Display, 5,100mAh Battery Announced: Details
  7. Webb Telescope’s First Image Unveiled by US President Joe Biden
  8. Google Pixel Buds Pro India Date Revealed as July 28: All Details
  9. Nokia C21 Plus With 13-Megapixel Dual Cameras Launched in India: Details
  10. NASA Shows Off First Full Colour James Webb Space Telescope Image
#Latest Stories
  1. Stranger Things 4 Was Set to Kill Off Max Mayfield, Here’s Why She Escaped a Definite Fate
  2. Frequent Video Game Players Have Superior Decision-Making Skills, Says Study
  3. KuCoin Promises 30 Percent Staff Expansion, Refutes Rumours of Slashing Work Force
  4. Watch: Astronauts Test New Waste-Disposal Technology To Clean Up Space
  5. Syska SW300 Polar Smartwatch With Dual Bluetooth Support Launched in India: All Details
  6. ZTE Axon 40 Pro With Snapdragon 870 SoC, Android 12 Launched Globally: Price, Specifications
  7. Asteroids Appear Rough Due to Space Dust Hopping on Them, Suggests Research
  8. Taiwan ‘Happy’ to See Chip Firms Invest in EU, Seeks Deeper Ties Amid Global Chip Shortage
  9. NASA to Reveal More Deep Space Images From James Webb Space Telescope Today: How to Watch
  10. NASA’s EZIE Mission, Designed to Study Electrical Currents in Atmosphere, Reaches Construction Phase
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.