Technology News
loading

Warm Water Headed Towards East Antarctic Ice Sheet Might Accelerate Global Sea-Level Rise

These winds have been moving south towards the Antarctica since the 1960s during the period when the Southern Annular Mode is in a positive phase.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 4 August 2022 16:19 IST
Warm Water Headed Towards East Antarctic Ice Sheet Might Accelerate Global Sea-Level Rise

Photo Credit: Unsplash / Phil Reaves

Researchers focused their study on an offshore region in the Indian Ocean — the Aurora Subglacial Basin

Highlights
  • Aurora Subglacial Basin is below the sea level, more prone to melting
  • Team studied 90 years of oceanographic data of Aurora Subglacial Basin
  • Uptick in the water temperature poses a threat to the marine ecosystem

The warming up of the planet and its adverse effects on the life on Earth is the bleak reality today. A recent study has now added to the worries by revealing that warmer water in the ocean is moving towards the East Antarctic ice sheets and is likely to accelerate the rise in global sea level. This, according to experts, will damage the marine life and threaten human coastal settlements. Researchers were familiar with the melting of the West Antarctic ice sheet and its contribution to the rising sea-level. However, little had been known about the situation of the East Antarctic ice sheet.

To plug this gap, researchers focused their study on an offshore region in the Indian Ocean known as the Aurora Subglacial Basin. Its area of frozen sea forms part of the East Antarctic ice sheet, which is the largest ice sheet in the world. The Aurora Subglacial Basin is below the sea level and thus more prone to melting due to the warm water.

In their study, published in Nature Climate Change, the team analysed 90 years of oceanographic observational data off the Aurora Subglacial Basin. They found out that the ocean was warming at a rate of 2 to 3 degree Celsius since the earlier half of the 20th century. They noted that the rate had tripled since the 1990s and reached 0.3 degree Celsius to 0.9 degree Celsius each decade.

Researchers linked this increase in temperature to a belt of strong westerly winds flowing over the Southern Ocean. These winds have been moving south towards the Antarctica since the 1960s during the period when the Southern Annular Mode is in a positive phase. This is likely due to the increase in greenhouse gases that are driving westerly winds toward Antarctica in summer and bringing warm water along with them.

So far, researchers had believed the East Antarctic ice sheet to be stable and not affected from the warm water. But, the study revealed that the cold water or the dense shelf water that it is surrounded with is being replaced by warm water. The uptick in the water temperature in the region poses a threat to the marine ecosystem and might affect the population of certain species.

 

Should you buy a 4G or 5G budget phone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Antarctica, ice sheet, Global warming
Zypp Electric, Alt Mobility Partner to Lease 15,000 Electric Two-Wheelers Over Next 12 Months 
Government to Launch Super App Showing EV Charging Stations, Realtime Availability: Report

Related Stories

Warm Water Headed Towards East Antarctic Ice Sheet Might Accelerate Global Sea-Level Rise
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale Kicks Off Tonight
  2. OxygenOS 13 With New Design, Spatial Audio Unveiled: Details
  3. iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max Tipped to Get Speed Boost Despite Using A15 SoC
  4. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  5. Nokia 8210 4G Feature Phone With Unisoc T107​ SoC Launched in India
  6. iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro Purple Colour Option, 30W Charging Support Tipped
  7. Nope to Laal Singh Chaddha, the 7 Biggest Movies in August
  8. Amazon Workers at UK Warehouse Walk Out Over Pay Discontent, Says Union
  9. iPhone, Apple Watch, MacBook Discounted in Croma Sale: Best Deals
  10. Moto G62 5G Tipped to Launch On August 11 in India, Moto G32 Price Leaked
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 8Z 5G With 64-Megapixel Camera, Snapdragon 695 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. WhatsApp May Let Users View Past Group Participants, Feature Seen in Latest Beta for iOS: Report
  3. YouTube Working on Pinch to Zoom Experimental Feature
  4. Pokémon Scarlet and Violet to Feature Three Unique Campaigns, New Legendaries, and More
  5. Tinder Swipes Left on Metaverse Funding, Digital Token Plans Amid Disappointing Earnings
  6. Government Completes 5G Spectrum Harmonisation Process, Allocation by August 12
  7. Infinix Smart 6 HD India Launch Confirmed, Teased to Feature 5,000mAh Battery
  8. CCPA Fines Amazon Rs. 1 Lakh Over Sale of Substandard Pressure Cookers: All Details
  9. Amazon Workers at UK Warehouse Walk Out Over Pay Discontent, Says Union
  10. Oppo Watch 3 Design Renders Leaked Ahead of Imminent Launch, Design Tipped: Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.