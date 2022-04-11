Technology News
loading

W Boson Particles Weigh More Than Normal, Study Finds, Surprising Scientists

The W boson measurement experiment was undertaken at the US government's Fermi National Accelerator Lab.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 11 April 2022 17:23 IST
W Boson Particles Weigh More Than Normal, Study Finds, Surprising Scientists

Photo Credit: Fermilab

The Collider Detector at Fermilab recorded high-energy particle collisions for years

Highlights
  • W boson is a messenger particle of the weak nuclear force
  • Scientists have measured the mass of 4 million W bosons till date
  • Measurement needs to be confirmed by another experiment

A recent experiment showed that a fundamental particle - W boson - weighed more than expected. The mass difference is an important facet for scientists to explain how the universe and its different forces work. The experiment was conducted at the US government's Fermi National Accelerator Lab (or Fermilab). 

During the experiment, scientists crashed the particles together in order to calculate the mass of W boson particles. "The W boson is a messenger particle of the weak nuclear force. It is responsible for the nuclear processes that make the sun shine and particles decay," Fermilab explained in its press release.

The difference in mass between the experiment results and the one determined by the prevailing theory is too big. Hence, scientists do not consider it to be a rounding error or anything that could be easily explained away. The study included a team of 400 scientists from around the world. The study was published on Thursday in the journal Science.

The standard model considers that a W boson particle should measure 80,357,000 electron volts, plus or minus 6. The Fermi team's calculations put it at 80,433,000 electron volts, plus or minus 9. Giorgio Chiarelli, another scientist for the Fermi team and research director for the Italian National Institute for Nuclear Physics, said, "We found it slightly more than that. Not that much, but it's enough."

For ten years and more, scientists have been crashing particles. As a result, they have measured the mass of 4 million W bosons. These key particles are responsible for a fundamental force that is observed at the centre of atoms. It's difficult to determine their absolute mass as they exist for only a fraction of a second and then they decay into other particles.

Dave Toback, a particle physicist at Texas A&M University and a spokesperson for the Fermi Lab, "It's not just something is wrong." If the results are replicated in other tests performed by other labs, "it literally means something fundamental in our understanding of nature is wrong."

“While this is an intriguing result, the measurement needs to be confirmed by another experiment before it can be interpreted fully,” added Fermilab Deputy Director Joe Lykken.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Key Particle, W Boson, Particle Physics, Boson, Fermi National Accelerator Lab, Fermi Lab
EU Bans Provision of High-Value Crypto Services to Russia in Latest Set of Sanctions
OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G India Launch Date Set for April 28, Nord Buds Expected to Debut Alongside
W Boson Particles Weigh More Than Normal, Study Finds, Surprising Scientists
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, OnePlus Nord Buds India Launch Teased for April 28
  2. iPhone 13 Becomes the Latest Model Manufactured by Apple in India
  3. Oppo F21 Pro Debuts in Bangladesh Ahead of India Launch: Details
  4. Realme 9 Pro+ Free Fire Edition to Launch on April 12, Design Revealed
  5. Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale Starts Tomorrow With Deals on Phones, Gadgets
  6. Samsung's Reputation Hit as Prices Slashed at Home for Galaxy S22
  7. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  8. Elon Musk Decides Not to Join Twitter Board, CEO Parag Agrawal Reveals
  9. Ola S1 Pro Suddenly Turns Into Reverse Mode, User Complains
  10. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Tickets Now Live in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Airtel Black Rs. 1,099 Plan With Fibre Broadband, Landline, DTH Benefits Launched
  2. Google Sues Puppy Scammer After Tip From AARP; Scammer Used Services to Sell Fake Pets
  3. Apple Said To Face Additional EU Antitrust Charge in Coming Weeks in Music Streaming Probe
  4. AC Milan Launches First-Ever NFT Collection to Support Charity Projects
  5. UP Government, State Information Department Twitter Handles Hacked Briefly
  6. Ericsson Suspends All Russia Operations Indefinitely Over War in Ukraine
  7. W Boson Particles Weigh More Than Normal, Study Finds, Surprising Scientists
  8. Vivo Y15s Price in India Dropped by Rs. 500, Here’s How Much the Smartphone Costs Now
  9. Binance Scores Operational Permits in Abu Dhabi, Will Work as Broker-Dealer in Digital Assets
  10. IMF Study Reveals Illicit Use of Crypto More Prevalent in Corrupt Nations, Weaker Economies
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.