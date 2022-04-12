Technology News
Russia to Launch Lunar Probe, Deepen Space Links With Belarus: Vladimir Putin

The Russian lunar probe will be called Luna-25 and it's expected to launch in the third quarter of this year.

By Reuters | Updated: 12 April 2022 19:20 IST
Photo Credit: Reuters via Sputnik

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in Russia on April 12

  • Russia is set to launch a probe called Luna-25 to the moon in 2022
  • President Vladimir Putin met his Belarusian in Russia on April 12
  • Russia will work with Belarus to ensure independent access to space

Russia will launch a lunar probe later this year and deepen cooperation with Belarus on space infrastructure and technology, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a meeting with Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko at the Vostochny Cosmodrome in Russia's Far East, Putin recalled Soviet successes in space and said no sanctions on Russia could halt its progress.

What Russia calls its "special military operation" to demilitarise and "denazify" Ukraine triggered a barrage of sanctions from Western countries including restrictions on scientific funding and cooperation.

Putin said Russia would develop a new generation transport spaceship and technologies for nuclear energy in space.

He also said it would launch a probe called Luna-25 to the moon in the third quarter of this year.

Russia would work with Belarus on infrastructure that guarantees the countries independent access to space, said Putin, adding that he'd asked Russia's space agency, Roscosmos, to train a Belarusian for flight on a Russian spacecraft.

