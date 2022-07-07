Technology News
loading

Virgin Galactic Partners With Boeing Aurora to Build Two Launch Carrier Aircrafts

Boeing Aurora's new motherships will replace Virgin Galactic's existing carrier plane — the VMS Eve built by Scaled Composites.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 7 July 2022 04:39 IST
Virgin Galactic Partners With Boeing Aurora to Build Two Launch Carrier Aircrafts

Virgin Galactic was established in 2004 by Richard Branson

Space travel company Virgin Galactic on Wednesday said it had reached an agreement with Boeing subsidiary Aurora Flight Sciences to build two new air launch carrier aircraft for its spaceships.

These new motherships will replace Virgin Galactic's existing carrier plane — the VMS Eve built by Scaled Composites — with the first of the new aircraft due to enter service by 2025. The company also plans to launch new Delta-class spaceships the same year.

The value of the contract was not disclosed.

Virgin Galactic CEO Michael Colglazier said in a statement the next generation motherships "will be faster to produce, easier to maintain and will allow us to fly substantially more missions each year."

He added the goal was 400 flights per year from the company's base in New Mexico, called Spaceport America.

Todd Citron, Boeing's Chief Technology Officer added, "Boeing is excited to contribute our culture of safety, our operational excellence, and our expertise in aircraft design and manufacturing to help advance human space travel."

The statement did not however offer any technical details.

Established in 2004, Virgin Galactic is looking to build on the success of a high profile test mission in 2021, which saw its founder Richard Branson experience a few minutes' weightlessness on the edge of space.

Unlike other companies that use vertical-launch rockets, Virgin Galactic uses a carrier aircraft that takes off from a runway, gains high altitude, and drops a rocket-powered spaceplane that soars into space before gliding back to Earth.

Both VMS Eve and the company's spaceplane VMS Unity are at the company's production facility in Mojave, California, where they are undergoing maintenance. Virgin Galactic said its first commercial missions will begin in the first quarter of 2023.

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Virgin Galantic, Boeing Aurora, Space, Earth, Spaceships
Apple Watch 'Extreme Sports' Version Reportedly Expected to Launch This Year
Facebook Asks US Court for Old FTC Documents in Antitrust Fight Against Company's Merger
Virgin Galactic Partners With Boeing Aurora to Build Two Launch Carrier Aircrafts
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 8 Series Launch in India Set for July 18
  2. Samsung Galaxy M13 Series to Launch in India on July 14
  3. Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022 India Dates Out: Deals, Offers Revealed
  4. Nothing Phone 1 to Reportedly Get 120Hz Display: Details Here
  5. Redmi K50i 5G India Launch Confirmed; Colour, Storage Options Leaked
  6. Sony Bravia XR-55X90K Ultra-HD Android LED TV Review
  7. Realme Buds Air 3 Neo TWS Earphones Launch Date Set for July 12
  8. KRAs to Report Cyberattacks, Threats Within Six Hours, Says SEBI
  9. Xiaomi Book Pro 2022 With E4 OLED Display Launched: Details
  10. Asus ROG Phone 6, ROG Phone 6 Pro Launched in India: All Details Here
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo India Directors Said to Leave Country as ED Intensifies Money Laundering Probe
  2. Facebook Asks US Court for Old FTC Documents in Antitrust Fight Against Company's Merger
  3. Virgin Galactic Partners With Boeing Aurora to Build Two Launch Carrier Aircrafts
  4. Apple Watch 'Extreme Sports' Version Reportedly Expected to Launch This Year
  5. Google, Facebook Parent Meta Battle It Out to Create Ultimate AI Translator
  6. FTX Has 'A Few Billion' to Support Industry, Claims Head Sam Bankman-Fried
  7. MacBook Air (2022) With M2 Chip Set to Available for Order Starting July 8, Launch on July 15
  8. Apple to Release New Lockdown Mode to Battle Spyware, Provide Extra Layer of Protection
  9. Amazon Collaborates With Just Eat to Offer Free Grubhub Delivery in US for Prime Members
  10. Amazon to Host Prime Day on July 23-24 With 50 Percent Higher Membership Fee
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.