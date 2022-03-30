Technology News
loading

US Astronaut, 2 Russian Cosmonauts Return to Earth on Shared Soyuz Ride

NASA's Mark Vande Hei and his cosmonaut peers Anton Shkaplerov and Pyotr Dubrov traveled to Earth together on a Russian Soyuz capsule.

By Reuters | Updated: 30 March 2022 17:02 IST
US Astronaut, 2 Russian Cosmonauts Return to Earth on Shared Soyuz Ride

Photo Credit: NASA

NASA's Mark Vande Hei aboard the International Space Station earlier this year

Highlights
  • NASA's Mark Vande Hei, who at 55 is completing his second ISS mission
  • He logged a US space-endurance record of 355 days aboard the ISS
  • The three astronauts returned to earth in a Russian Soyuz capsule

A US astronaut and two Russian cosmonauts left the International Space Station (ISS) together on a Soyuz capsule as they headed back to Earth on Wednesday, despite heightened US-Russian antagonism over the war in Ukraine.

The Russian Soyuz capsule carrying NASA's Mark Vande Hei and his cosmonaut peers Anton Shkaplerov and Pyotr Dubrov successfully undocked from the ISS and is set to make a parachute landing in central Kazakhstan at 1128 GMT, according to Russian space agency Roscosmos.

The joint US-Russian return flight from ISS is being closely watched for signs that escalating strife between Moscow and Washington over the Russian invasion of Ukraine have spilled over into long-time cooperation in space between the two former Cold War adversaries.

Vande Hei, who at 55 is completing his second ISS mission, will have logged a US space-endurance record of 355 consecutive days in orbit, surpassing the previous 340-day record set by astronaut Scott Kelly in 2016, according to NASA.

The all-time record for longest single stay in space was set by Russian cosmonaut Valeri Polyakov who spent more than 14 months aboard the Mir space station, returning to Earth in 1995.

Dubrov, 40, who launched to the ISS with Vande Hei last April from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, will be completing his first spaceflight, sharing 5,680 Earth orbits and more than 150 million miles in space with Vande Hei, NASA said.

Shkaplerov, 50, just ending his rotation as the latest ISS commander, is a veteran of four missions to the orbital outpost, accumulating 708 total days in space, far exceeding Vande Hei's 523-day career tally, according to NASA. Shkaplerov began his latest space station stint last October.

Space relations tested

Announcing US economic sanctions against Russian President Vladimir Putin's government on Feb. 24, US President Joe Biden ordered high-tech export restrictions against Russia that he said were designed to "degrade" its aerospace industry, including its space program.

Dmitry Rogozin, director-general of Roscosmos, then lashed out in a series of Twitter posts suggesting the US sanctions could "destroy" ISS teamwork and lead to the space station falling out of orbit.

The following week, state-run Russian news agency RIA Novosti posted a video spoof depicting cosmonauts waving farewell to Vande Hei before Russia's ISS module detaches from the space station and flies away without him to the applause of Russian officials at mission control, leaving the rest of the station sinking lower in orbit.

The clip, described by RIA Novosti as "comic," plays out to the Russian-language love ballad "Goodbye," by Russian vocalist Lev Leshchenko.

At about the same time, Rogozin announced that Russia would stop supplying or servicing Russian-made rocket engines used by two US aerospace NASA suppliers, suggesting US astronauts could use "broomsticks" to get to orbit.

NASA, for its part, has said that US and Russian ISS crew members were well aware of events on Earth but are working professionally together without tension.

The three returning ISS crew were replaced on the space station by three cosmonauts who flew to orbit on March 18, joining the three remaining US colleagues of Vande Hei and a German astronaut from the European Space Agency.

Russia's space agency later dismissed Western media reports suggesting the newly arrived Russian cosmonauts had chosen to wear yellow flight suits with blue trim - the colours of Ukraine's national flag, in support of Ukraine. They were greeted warmly, with hugs and handshakes.

"Sometimes yellow is just yellow," Roscosmos' press service said on its Telegram channel.

Will the 2022 iPhone SE sink or swim? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: ISS, International Space Station, Mark Vande Hei, Soyuz Capsule
WhatsApp Gets 'Bol Behen' Chatbot in India to Help Adolescent Girls, Young Women With Concerns
Don’t Intend to Make Verification of Social Media Users Mandatory: MoS IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar in Lok Sabha

Related Stories

US Astronaut, 2 Russian Cosmonauts Return to Earth on Shared Soyuz Ride
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Ola S1 Pro Electric Scooter Catches Fire, Company Assures Investigation
  2. Samsung Galaxy A73 5G, Galaxy A33 5G Debut in India: All Details
  3. Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G Review: Not What You Might Have Expected
  4. Mahindra Drops Thar NFTs in First Push into Crypto Space
  5. Redmi 10 5G, Redmi Note 11S 5G, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G Debut: All Details
  6. Realme Pad Mini Listed on E-Commerce Site, India Launch Tipped
  7. Moon Knight Review: Oscar Isaac’s Marvel Series Is a Snooze Fest
  8. Oppo F21 Pro Series Set to Debut in India on April 12
  9. OnePlus 10 Pro Appears on German Retailer Website Ahead of Launch: Details
  10. Realme TechLife Semi-Automatic Washing Machines Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M13 5G Production Started in India: Report
  2. Motorola Becomes Third-Largest Smartphone Brand in the US for the First Time: Counterpoint Research
  3. Don’t Intend to Make Verification of Social Media Users Mandatory: MoS IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar in Lok Sabha
  4. US Astronaut, 2 Russian Cosmonauts Return to Earth on Shared Soyuz Ride
  5. WhatsApp Gets 'Bol Behen' Chatbot in India to Help Adolescent Girls, Young Women With Concerns
  6. OpenSea Marketplace Rolls Out Red Carpet for Solana NFTs With an Aim to Expand Blockchain Portfolio
  7. The Umbrella Academy Season 3: Elliot Page's Character to Come Out as Transgender on Netflix Series
  8. MetaMask Now Lets Apple Users Buy Crypto Using Debit, Credit Cards via Apple Pay
  9. Blue Beetle: Sharon Stone Said to Be Cast in DC Movie as New Villain Victoria Kord
  10. Vietnamese Deputy PM Orders Legal Framework for Virtual Assets, Assigns Task to Finance Ministry
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.