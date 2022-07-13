Technology News
loading

Universe's Photos Clicked by James Webb Telescope Displayed at Times Square Screens

The James Webb Space Telescope has been designed to capture the faintest of light so that deep secrets of the universe can be revealed.

By Amit Chaturvedi | Updated: 13 July 2022 13:02 IST
Universe's Photos Clicked by James Webb Telescope Displayed at Times Square Screens

Some of the images captured by James Webb telescope.

The James Webb Space Telescope offered a never-seen-before glimpse in the deep dark depths of the universe in high-resolution photos released by American space agency NASA this week. It filled the hearts of space enthusiasts with joy and the scientists who created it with hope that the world's most powerful telescope will help them unravel new mysteries of the universe. The $10 billion telescope is able to capture faintest of light, which was reflected in the images released on Monday and Tuesday - of the stars formed 13 billion years ago.

Those images are now on display on the giant screens installed at New York's Times Square. The images have been displayed along with the hashtag #UnfoldTheUniverse and show nebulas, a galactic cluster and possible water vapour on an exoplanet.

 

 

Among these images are the "dying star's final dance", which American space agency NASA said shows a star sending out rings of gas and dust in all directions. This phenomenon takes place for thousands of years and has been captured by the James Webb Space Telescope for the first time showing the star cloaked in dust.

 

 

The first image unveiled on Monday showed the galaxy cluster SMACS 0723. The second set of images released by American space agency NASA showed Carina Nebula, WASP-96 b (spectrum data), Southern Ring Nebula and Stephen's Quintet.

Located 7,600 light-years away, the Carina Nebula is a stellar nursery, where stars are born. It is one of the largest and brightest nebulae in the sky and home to many stars much more massive than our sun, CNN reported.

The Southern Ring Nebula, also called the "Eight-Burst," is 2,000 light-years away from Earth. This large planetary nebula includes an expanding cloud of gas around a dying star.

The James Webb Space Telescope is an international collaboration among NASA, the European Space Agency (ESA), and the Canadian Space Agency (CSA). It has been specially tuned to see the sky in the infrared - that's light at longer wavelengths than can be sensed by our eyes.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: James Webb, James Webb Telescope, James Webb Telescope Images
NASA’s James Webb Telescope Detects Signs of Water on Distant ‘WASP-96 b’ Planet

Related Stories

Universe's Photos Clicked by James Webb Telescope Displayed at Times Square Screens
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 8 India Variant Hands-on Images Leaked Ahead of Launch
  2. Asus Zenfone 9 Confirmed to Launch on July 28: Details
  3. Google CEO Sends Hiring Slow Down Memo to Employees: What It Really Means
  4. Nothing Phone Power 45W Charger, Accessories Launched in India
  5. Nothing Phone 1 First Impressions: Lighting Up the Competition
  6. Twitter Shares Rise After Hindenburg Takes Long Position Amid Legal Tussle
  7. SpaceX Achieves "Complete Coverage Of Earth" With Latest Starlink Launch
  8. Truecaller Open Doors Real-Time Audio Chat App Announced: Details
  9. Nothing Ear 1 Stick Could Debut in September; Specifications, Price Tipped
  10. Amazon Prime Day 2022 Sale: How to Find the Best Deals
#Latest Stories
  1. Twitter Shares Rise After Hindenburg Takes Long Position Amid Legal Battle Against Elon Musk
  2. Samsung Launches Metaverse Experience 'Space Tycoon' Within the Roblox World
  3. SpaceX Achieves "Complete Coverage Of Earth" With Starlink Polar Orbit Launch
  4. World Emoji Day: How Do Social Media Users Interpret Different Emojis, Reactions
  5. Realme Watch 3 With Bluetooth Calling, Bigger Display Teased Ahead of India Launch
  6. Company of Heroes 3 to Release on November 17, North African Operation Revealed
  7. China's Insight-HXMT Records Strongest Magnetic Field in Universe, Measuring Over 1.6 Billion Tesla
  8. Qualcomm Teases Next-Generation Snapdragon Wear Chipset for Smartwatches
  9. iPhone 14 Could Be $100 More Expensive Than iPhone 13: Report
  10. Moto G32 Live Images Spotted on NCC Website, Tipped to Come With 5000mAh Battery: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.