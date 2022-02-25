Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Science
  • Science News
  • NASA Says Cooperation With Russia on Operations of International Space Station Will Continue Despite Ukraine Invasion

NASA Says Cooperation With Russia on Operations of International Space Station Will Continue Despite Ukraine Invasion

NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei is set to come back to Earth on March 30 using a Russian Soyuz spacecraft.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 25 February 2022 11:25 IST
NASA Says Cooperation With Russia on Operations of International Space Station Will Continue Despite Ukraine Invasion

International Space Station has hosted astronauts from several countries over the years

Highlights
  • ISS is the largest space station ever constructed
  • Astronauts from 18 nations have visited the ISS to date
  • NASA said cooperation with Russsia will continue on ISS

Even though the Russian military action in Ukraine has heightened tensions between Moscow and the US, the two sides will continue to cooperate on operations of the International Space Station (ISS), NASA said. The US space agency has said that its collaborative operations with the Russian space agency Roscosmos will continue as normal. Russia and the US have often collaborated on the multinational project previously. One of the most ambitious international collaborations ever attempted, the ISS was launched in 1988 and is a collaboration between the US, Russia, Japan, Canada, and the European Space Agency (ESA). Astronauts from multiple nations stay on the ISS and carry out research missions together.

To date, ISS is the largest space station ever constructed. It has been visited by astronauts from 18 countries, according to NASA.

After Russia announced it was conducting a “military operation” in Ukraine on Thursday, and the West imposed sanctions on it, science researchers and astronomers were worried how this would impact the space exploration projects that involve both countries. However, a NASA spokesperson has said the space agencies of the two countries will continue to work together, the Independent reported.

“The International Space Station team is continuing to safely conduct research operations in low-Earth orbit,” the NASA spokesperson said.

NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei is set to come back to Earth on March 30 using a Russian Soyuz spacecraft. He will be accompanied by two Russian cosmonauts — Anton Shkaplerov and Pyotr Dubrov. There are currently six people on board the space station.

The spokesperson added that cooperation will also continue on the ground. Already, three Russian cosmonauts are training at NASA's Johnson Space Centre in Houston, Texas. And two NASA astronauts completed training in Russia in February.

But there are other players too, such as the European Union and the UK, both of which have threatened severe sanctions on Russia if it did not immediately cease the invasion in Ukraine.

Can Realme 9 Pro and 9 Pro+ win their respective segments? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: NASA, International Space Station, ISS, Russia, Ukraine, Russia Ukraine Crisis, Ukraine Invasion, Ukraine Russia Attack
Google Ditching Chrome Lite Data Saver Mode on Android
Dell Expects PC Backlog to Grow in Q1 2022 Amid Supply Chain Issues

Related Stories

NASA Says Cooperation With Russia on Operations of International Space Station Will Continue Despite Ukraine Invasion
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Screen Flickering Issue to Soon Be Fixed
  2. Motorola Edge 30 Pro Set to Debut in India on February 24, Flipkart Teases
  3. Motorola Edge 30 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC Launched in India
  4. PS Plus March 2022 Free Games Revealed: Check Full List
  5. Oppo Enco X2 TWS Earbuds with Dual Drivers, Hi-Res Audio Launched
  6. Oppo Find X5 Series Launch Today: What All to Expect From the Event
  7. Realme GT Neo 3 Price, Design, Key Specifications Surface Online
  8. Realme Narzo 50 With MediaTek Helio G96 SoC Launched in India: All Details
  9. Samsung Galaxy A73 5G, Galaxy A33 5G Spotted on Certification Sites: Details
  10. US-Russia Cooperation on ISS to Continue Despite Ukraine Invasion: NASA
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Gets Expert RAW App Support, Coming to Other Smartphones in 2022
  2. Ukraine Invasion: Propaganda, Fake Videos of Russia Attack Bombard Social Media Users
  3. Bitcoin, Ether Mark Big Gains as Wider Crypto Market Foots a Comeback After Concerns of an Imminent Crash
  4. NASA Says Cooperation With Russia on Operations of International Space Station Will Continue Despite Ukraine Invasion
  5. Reddit Launches Discover Feature for Photos, Videos on App
  6. Fundraising via Cryptocurrency Now Criminalised in China, Offenders Will Face Time in Jail
  7. Motorola Edge+ (2022) With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, Smart Stylus Support Launched: Price, Specifications
  8. Dell Expects PC Backlog to Grow in Q1 2022 Amid Supply Chain Issues
  9. Google Ditching Chrome Lite Data Saver Mode on Android
  10. Ukraine-Russia Crisis: Facebook, Twitter Highlight Security Steps for Users, Including How to Lock Accounts
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.