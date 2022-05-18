Technology News
loading

UFO Sightings Discussed in First US Congressional Hearing, Scientists Seek More Data

The open US Congressional hearing on Tuesday was followed by a closed-door meeting. Scientists say this session could have had the data they needed.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 18 May 2022 18:51 IST
UFO Sightings Discussed in First US Congressional Hearing, Scientists Seek More Data

Photo Credit: Twitter / Jeremy Corbell

The talk of a UFO sighting invariably also includes a discussion on alien visitors

Highlights
  • The hearing revolved around a nine-page report released last year
  • Of the roughly 140 UFO sightings, officials were able to explain only one
  • Scientists seek more data from authorities to get a clear picture

Unidentified flying objects or UFOs have always been a subject of mystery and intrigue for the scientific community. Yet, studying these objects has often been dismissed as a non-serious discipline or pseudoscience. However, things changed this week. For the first time in 50 years, the US Congress held an open hearing on unidentified aerial phenomena (UAPs). The hearing revolved around a nine-page report released last year, which cited more than 140 incidents of strange sightings by fighter aircraft instruments and pilots. Yet not much meaningful data came out of it, scientists said.

Of the roughly 140 UFO sightings, officials were able to explain only one. They identified the object as a large, deflated balloon. The open Congressional hearing on Tuesday was followed by a closed-door meeting. Scientists added that this session could have had the data they needed to study these puzzling incidents. While there has been a stark change in the attitude towards UAPs in recent years, scientists seek more openness and data from authorities to let them get a clear picture of what these objects might be.

Some science experts mentioned that these mystery objects could be anything — from drones to weather-related phenomena to sensor glitches. These could even have been caused by aliens. But last year's report did not have enough data for determining that.

Jacob Haqq-Misra, a research scientist at the Blue Marble Space Institute told Business Insider that the report prompted more questions than answers. "We really need transparency and new data if we want to solve this problem," he said.

Andre Carson, chairman of the US House Intelligence subcommittee, before which the Congressional hearing was held, said that UAPs "are a potential national security threat, and they need to be treated that way."

The talk of a UFO sighting invariably also includes a discussion on alien visitors. But there appears to be a stigma attached to the talk of aliens. So, government officials even rebranded UFOs as unidentified aerial phenomena. But the open hearing on the matter has led to hope that more transparency could help overcome that stigma.

"We should not jump to conclusions one way or another, about either dismissal or jumping to some exotic explanation," said Ravi Kopparapu, a planetary scientist at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Centre.

However, NASA does not actively search for UAPs, according to the agency's website.

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: UFO, UFO Sightings, US, congressional hearing, scientists
Ptron Tangent Urban Neckband-Style Earphones With Up to 60 Hours Battery Life Launched in India
Poco X4 GT Spotted on IMEI Database, Tipped to Come As Rebranded Redmi Note 11T Pro 

Related Stories

UFO Sightings Discussed in First US Congressional Hearing, Scientists Seek More Data
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 8 Series Listed on Official Website Ahead of May 23 Launch
  2. Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G, Narzo 50 5G With 90Hz Displays Launched in India
  3. Lenovo Yoga 7000 Smart Projector With Dual 10W Speakers Unveiled
  4. iPhone 14 Series, AirPods Pro 2, 3 Apple Watches Said to Launch on September 13
  5. Twitter CEO Defends Anti-Bot Efforts, Musk Replies With Poo Emoji
  6. K.G.F: Chapter 2 Now Available for Rentals Ahead of Its Debut on OTT Platforms
  7. Infinix Note 12 VIP With 120W Hyper Charge Launched, Note 12 G96 Follows
  8. Vivo X80 Pro, Vivo X80 Launched in India: Price, Specifications, Release Date
  9. Vi Launches Data Delight Offer for Hero Unlimited Prepaid Plan: Details
  10. Acharya Gets OTT Release Date on Amazon Prime Video
#Latest Stories
  1. Pebble Cosmos Luxe Smartwatch With 1.36-inch Round AMOLED Display Launched in India
  2. Google's Protected by Android Branding Revealed for Privacy, Security Features
  3. UFO Sightings Discussed in First US Congressional Hearing, Scientists Seek More Data
  4. Coinbase Slows Down Hiring Amid Market Downturn, India Head Said to Be Moving to US
  5. TVS iQube Electric Scooter Launched in India, Booking Available on Official Website, Dealership: All Details
  6. Instagram Stories Layout That Will Show Only 3 Posts From Users Tipped to Be Testing
  7. Moto G71s 5G With 5,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  8. Spiderhead Trailer Out, Release Date Announced: Chris Hemsworth's Dystopian Sci-Fi Thriller Hits Netflix on June 17
  9. Microsoft Introduces Changes to Cloud Computing Service for Complaints, to Revise Licensing Terms
  10. Tencent Posts Biggest Profit Decline Since 2004, Freeze on New Game Licences Scaled Down Revenue
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.