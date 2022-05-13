Technology News
A lunar eclipse occurs when the Sun, Earth, and Moon all align, casting the Moon into Earth's shadow.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 13 May 2022 13:28 IST
First Total Lunar Eclipse of 2022 Set for This Sunday: How to Watch It and Other Details

Photo Credit: Pexels

A total lunar eclipse is sometimes referred to as a “Blood Moon”.

Highlights
  • A live-stream of the event is available on NASA on May 15 and May 16
  • A lunar eclipse occurs when the Sun, Earth, and Moon all align
  • At the peak of total lunar eclipse, Moon may appear dark red

This weekend, the Moon will plunge into total darkness, creating a celestial spectacle not seen in a while. On Sunday night into Monday morning, there will be a total lunar eclipse — the first of 2022. The total eclipse will be visible from parts of South and North America, Antarctica, Europe, Africa, and the east Pacific. A total lunar eclipse is sometimes referred to as a “Blood Moon” because the Moon appears dark red at the peak of the eclipse. However, this weekend's total lunar eclipse will not be visible in India.

A lunar eclipse occurs when the Sun, Earth, and Moon all align, causing the Moon to pass into the shadow of the Earth. During a total lunar eclipse, the entire Moon is engulfed in the darkest part of Earth's shadow, known as the umbra.

Though the eclipse will not be visible in India, those interested can watch a livestream of the event on NASA. From 11pm ET on May 15 to 12am ET on May 16, ET, which is 8:33am IST on Monday (May 16), the space agency will livestream the eclipse, with experts commenting on each step of the process.

You can watch the livestream here:

The eclipse will last more than five hours, beginning at 9:32pm ET on Sunday, May 15, (7:02am IST on Monday) and ending at 2:50am EDT on May 16 (12:20pm IST on May 16).

During totality, the colour of the Blood Moon can range from a bright saffron yellow disc with a blue-tinged limb to a dark brick red. The Moon has been known to nearly disappear from view during totality, as happened during the December 1992 lunar eclipse, shortly after Mount Pinatubo erupted in the Philippines.

The Danjon Scale, which ranges from 4 (bright) to 0 (dark), is used to describe the colour and intensity of the Moon during totality (dark).

Another unusual sight to look for during a total lunar eclipse is the elusive selenelion, or seeing the completely eclipsed Moon and the rising Sun above the horizon at the same time. This works because the Earth's umbra is larger than the Moon's, and the atmosphere of the Earth refracts light from both.

