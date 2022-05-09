Technology News
  • The Unruh Effect: Researchers Probe What It’s Like to Travel at Incredibly High Speeds Through the Vacuum of Space

The Unruh Effect: Researchers Probe What It’s Like to Travel at Incredibly High Speeds Through the Vacuum of Space

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 9 May 2022 17:43 IST
Photo Credit: Unsplash

Highlights
  • Unruh effect is similar to Hawking's expected light from black holes
  • The team discovered fresh technique to experiment with the Unruh effect
The inability to test cutting-edge theories in a laboratory setting is a key roadblock for fundamental research in physics. However, a recent breakthrough finding is allowing scientists to observe phenomena that were previously only comprehended in theory or represented in science fiction. The Unruh effect is one such theory. It's a warm glow that appears on top of a streaming light when astronauts in a spacecraft experience extreme acceleration and observe the light of stars. This effect is closely similar to Stephen Hawking's expected light from black holes, which was first predicted by Canadian scientist Bill Unruh. This is due to the fact that black holes accelerate everything towards them.

The Unruh effect, like the Hawking effect, necessitates huge accelerations in order to create a meaningful glow. The Unruh effect was thus assumed to be so faint that it would be difficult to measure with existing equipment at the accelerations that can be attained in tests.

Through the use of high-intensity lasers, the study team discovered a fresh technique to experiment with the Unruh effect. They discovered that by shining a high-intensity laser on an accelerating particle, the Unruh effect may be amplified to the point where it can be measured.

In an unexpected surprise, the scientists discovered that by delicately regulating acceleration and deceleration, the accelerated matter might be rendered transparent.

The findings were published in the latest edition of the journal Physical Review Letters.

The team is now preparing to conduct more laboratory tests. They're also intrigued by the research's implications for some of the most fundamental problems in physics and the nature of the universe.

Barbara Soda, a PhD student in physics at the University of Waterloo, and one of the authors of the paper, said it's thought that black holes aren't completely black. Instead, they should emit radiation, as Hawking discovered. This is because quantum fluctuations of radiation can escape a black hole while nothing else can.

The capacity to test the Unruh effect as well as the phenomenon of acceleration-induced transparency is a huge step forward for physicists who have been trying to reconcile Albert Einstein's general theory of relativity with quantum mechanics for a long time.

Achim Kempf, a professor of applied mathematics and a member of Waterloo's Institute for Quantum Computing, and co-author of the study, said that while general relativity and quantum physics were now at odds, there must be a unifying theory that defined how things functioned in the world.

 

