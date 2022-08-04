Technology News
loading

The Last Supermoon Of This Year Will Take Place Next Week: All You Need To Know

The supermoon could put a damper on other sky-watching activities as the peak of the full moon also coincides with the Perseids meteor shower.

By Bhavya Sukheja | Updated: 4 August 2022 20:24 IST
The Last Supermoon Of This Year Will Take Place Next Week: All You Need To Know

Supermoon is expected to appear full for three days - from Wednesday to Friday. 

The next full moon and the last supermoon of this year will appear on Thursday, August 11, reaching its peak at 9:36pm EDT, as per Space.com. Accordingly, in India, it will be visible on Friday, August 12. 

This supermoon is also known as the Full Sturgeon Moon, and it will be the fourth of the four supermoons in a row. According to NASA, the term Sturgeon Moon comes from the native American Algonquin tribes, who noticed sturgeon fish were more easily caught this time of the year. 

A supermoon occurs when the moon's orbit is closest to Earth at the same time the moon is full. A supermoon can appear 14 to 30 per cent brighter than it is on an average night. It is expected to appear full for three days - from Wednesday to Friday. 

The Sturgeon Moon could, however, put a damper on other sky-watching activities. The peak of the full moon also coincides with the Perseids meteor shower, generally considered one of the best meteor showers of the years. 

Perseid meteor showers usually offer a light show of 50 to 100 shooting stars per hour at its height. But as per the American space agency, this year, it is likely to come down significantly due to the full moon

"Sadly, this year's Perseids peak will see the worst possible circumstances for spotters. Most of us in North America would normally see 50 or 60 meteors per hour. But this year, during the normal peak, the full Moon will reduce that to 10-20 per hour at best," said NASA astronomer Bill Cooke.

The Perseids are debris and remnants of Comet Swift-Turtle. It was last spotted back in 1992. Now, experts do not expect it to hurtle past the Earth until 2125. 

The Perseids will peak on August 13. But as the full moon subsides, it will also begin to fade away between August 21 and August 22, and it will complete vanish by September 1.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: supermoon, moon, full moon
Intel, Italy Said to Be Close to Clinching $5 Billion Deal for Chip Factory: Details

Related Stories

The Last Supermoon Of This Year Will Take Place Next Week: All You Need To Know
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Student Becomes Zomato Delivery Boy After Father’s Accident, Firm Responds
  2. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  3. iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max Tipped to Get Speed Boost Despite Using A15 SoC
  4. OxygenOS 13 With New Design, Spatial Audio Unveiled: Details
  5. Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale Kicks Off Tonight
  6. iPhone 14 Price Tipped, Said to Be Same as iPhone 13 Pricing: Details
  7. BGMI Ban to Be Temporary, Claims Skyesports CEO
  8. All You Need to Know About Alia Bhatt’s Darlings
  9. Vivo V25 Pro Tipped to Feature 64-Megapixel Camera, 66W Fast Charging
  10. Moto G62 5G Tipped to Launch On August 11 in India, Moto G32 Price Leaked
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi Leads Indian Smartphone Market Share With 20 Percent Share in Q2 2022, CMR Report Says
  2. Young Student Becomes Zomato Delivery Boy to Support Family After Father’s Accident, Zomato Responds
  3. The Last Supermoon Of This Year Will Take Place Next Week: All You Need To Know
  4. Intel, Italy Said to Be Close to Clinching $5 Billion Deal for Chip Factory: Details
  5. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Z Fold 4, Watch 5 Series Pricing Tipped Ahead of Launch: All Details
  6. Crossbeats Ignite Grande With Ultra-HD LTPS Display Launched in India
  7. Chinese Municipal Bank Issues First E-CNY Loan to Manufacturing Unit as Part of Digital Yuan Expansion
  8. Noise X-Fit 2 Smartwatch With Over 150 Watch Faces, IP68 Rating Launched in India: Details
  9. IIT-M Students Conduct First Student Council Election Using Blockchain Technology
  10. OnePlus 10T Glacier Mat Case With Sustainable Circulation Cooling, Bumper Case Sandstone Launched in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.