Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Science
  • Science News
  • Telescope Using Sun's Gravitational Lens Could Help Detect Signs of Life on Exoplanets, Researchers Say

Telescope Using Sun's Gravitational Lens Could Help Detect Signs of Life on Exoplanets, Researchers Say

The telescope is one of only three such projects to have received Phase 3 funding from the NASA Institute for Advanced Concepts (NIAC).

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 25 July 2022 13:22 IST
Telescope Using Sun's Gravitational Lens Could Help Detect Signs of Life on Exoplanets, Researchers Say

Photo Credit: Pixabay/ WImages

The telescope's instruments would need to be hardened more to withstand the intense radiation of the Sun

Highlights
  • Researchers want to use the Sun's gravitational lens to study exoplanets
  • A project to build such a telescope has recieved NASA NIAC funding
  • It is one of only 3 such projects to receieve phase 3 NIAC funding

The NASA Institute for Advanced Concepts (NIAC) has funded a project to develop a telescope that would help observe exoplanets by using the gravitational lens of the Sun. The funding is part of NIAC's three-phase program, which supports exceptional ideas in the field of astronomy and space exploration. The telescope is likely to come in handy for detecting biosignatures on the nearby exoplanets. The white paper for the ambitious projects has recently been released.

So far, only three such projects have received Phase 3 funding from NIAC, according to a report by Universe Today. For the telescope, $2 million (roughly Rs. 15 crore) in funding has been given to the NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL). The laboratory's scientist Slava Turyshev was the principal investigator for the first two phases of the project, according to the report.

Turyshev joined hands with the Aerospace Corporation to release the white paper and described the concept behind the mission, detailing the project and explaining what technologies exist today and those that require further development.

In the mission, rather than launching a large craft that would be time-consuming, scientists would send small cube sats followed by self-assembly. The journey to the solar gravitational lens point (SGL) is estimated to take 25 years, as per Centauri Dreams.

The SGL point is a straight line located between the star around which the exoplanet exists and around 550-1000 AU on the other side of the Sun. The distance to be covered here is massive and to speed up the travel, the spacecraft in the mission will use the gravitational boost from the Sun. The technique has been used earlier but traversing the distance at such high speed can pose more challenges, especially when the mission is a fleet of ships instead of being a single body.

As the mission would get in close proximity to the Sun, the instruments on it will have to be hardened more so that they stand the intense radiation. In addition, maintaining coordination between multiple satellites d making them form a fully functional spacecraft after the maneuver could also become difficult.

Why is Oppo making strange choices with its flagship Reno series? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Space, Exoplanets, NASA, Telescope
Zomato Stock Price Plunges to a Record Low as Share Lock-In Period Ends
Airtel Chairman Sunil Mittal's Remuneration Falls Nearly 5 Percent in FY22: Details

Related Stories

Telescope Using Sun's Gravitational Lens Could Help Detect Signs of Life on Exoplanets, Researchers Say
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Government Warns Apple Watch Users in India of Multiple Vulnerabilities
  2. MIUI 14 Supported Device List Leaked, Could Launch in Q1 2023: Report
  3. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  4. Sony XR OLED A80K Series Smart Television Range Launched in India
  5. Here’s What to Expect From the MCU’s Phase 5, 6, and 7
  6. Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale: Best Offers Today
  7. OnePlus Ace Pro Set to Launch on August 3: All You Need to Know
  8. Video Zooming Through Space Reveals James Webb's Jaw-Dropping Feat
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi Mix Fold 2, Redmi K50S Pro Storage Variants Tipped via TENAA Certifications
  2. Xbox Series S/X Getting Reduced Bootup Animation, Cold Startup Times
  3. What If…? Gets Season 3 Renewal, Spider-Man: Freshman Year and X-Men ‘97 Details Revealed
  4. Google Pixel 6a’s Fingerprint Scanner Has a Security Bug
  5. Tecno Spark 9T Amazon Listing Goes Live; Confirmed to Soon Launch in India: Details
  6. iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max May Feature 6GB of Faster LPDDR5 RAM: Report
  7. Samsung Galaxy A04s Production Reportedly Begins at Noida Plant, India Launch Date Tipped: All Details
  8. Google Pixel 6a Teardown Video Shows a Plastic Back, Easy-to-Remove Battery: All Details
  9. Study Programmes in Metaverse to Be Part of Tokyo University’s Curriculum
  10. Tech Mahindra Increases Headcount to 1.58 Lakh, Net Profit Falls 16.4 Percent in Q2 2022
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.