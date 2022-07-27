Technology News
loading

New Technique Allows Researchers to Assess Life Cycle of Supermassive Black Holes

The study found the amount of dust and gas around supermassive black holes depended upon the pace of their growth.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 27 July 2022 18:24 IST
New Technique Allows Researchers to Assess Life Cycle of Supermassive Black Holes

Photo Credit: ESA/NASA, AVO and Paolo Padovani

A supermassive black hole obscured by a “torus”, or a ring of dust and gas

Highlights
  • Dust and gas around a supermassive black hole depends upon its growth
  • When black holes feed at a high rate, they disperse dust and gas
  • Scientists have found a way to understand the life cycle of black holes

Black holes are said to be present at the centre of nearly all huge galaxies where they feed on galactic dust, gas, and stars. They are some of the most mysterious celestial phenomena that have fascinated space enthusiasts and scientists alike. To gain a better insight into these black holes, researchers from Dartmouth College have conducted a study that analyses the light from supermassive black holes.The technique could allow scientists to understand the life cycle of these black holes. 

The light from supermassive black holes can be different in terms of colours, brightness, and spectral signature. It was believed this difference appeared due to the different viewing angles and how much the black hole was masked by its "torus" or the doughnut-shaped ring of gas and dust that surround active galactic nuclei (AGN). 

“The light signatures from these objects have mystified researchers for over a half-century,” said Tonima Tasnim Ananna, a postdoctoral research associate at Dartmouth. Ananna is also the lead author of the recent study published in The Astrophysical Journal. 

In the study, it was observed the amount of dust and gas around the supermassive black holes depend upon the pace of their growth. When such black holes feed at a high rate, they disperse dust and gas surrounding which makes black holes appear brighter.

The research also highlighted the fundamental differences between supermassive black holes with different light signatures. It also underlined that the differences cannot be explained only by whether the observation occurred through or around an AGN.

Ananna developed a computational technique to assess how the obscuring matter affected the observed properties of the black holes. The observations showed that there was a need to revise the existing theory of AGN that puts both obscured and unobscured AGN in the same pool.

“Over time, we've made many assumptions about the physics of these objects. Now we know that the properties of heavily hidden black holes are significantly different from unobscured AGN,” said Ananna.

Why is Oppo making strange choices with its flagship Reno series? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Supermassive Black Hole, Space, Black Hole, Torus
Samsung Buy Now, Pay Later Option Now Available for Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy S22 Series
Who Says China Has Locked in the EV Supply Chain?

Related Stories

New Technique Allows Researchers to Assess Life Cycle of Supermassive Black Holes
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Government Warns Apple Watch Users in India of Multiple Vulnerabilities
  2. Google Street View Makes a Return to India, Launches in 10 Cities Today
  3. MIUI 14 Leaked Screenshots Hint at Updated Interface, New Features
  4. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  5. MapmyIndia Launches a Google Street View Competitor in India
  6. MIUI 14 Supported Device List Leaked, Could Launch in Q1 2023: Report
  7. OnePlus 10T 5G Specifications, Renders Leak Ahead of Launch
  8. Samsung's Buy Now, Pay Later Option Comes to Flagship Galaxy Phones
  9. Here’s How You Can Save iPhone Photos in JPG Format
  10. Realme Pad X, Flat Monitor Launched in India: Price, Specifications
#Latest Stories
  1. ChromeOS to Get New Editing and Productivity Tools, Coming to Chromebooks Starting August
  2. GTA 6 Said to Feature Female Main Character as Rockstar Games Cleans Up Its Frat-Boy Culture
  3. Huawei MatePad Pro 11 (2022) With 11-Inch Display, FreeBuds Pro 2 TWS Earphones Announced: Specifications
  4. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra May Feature 10-Megapixel Periscope Camera With 10x Optical Zoom: Report
  5. Dell Mobile Connect App to Be Discontinued Globally in January 2023: Details
  6. Apple iPhone 14 Rear Cameras Facing Coating-Crack Quality Issues: Ming-Chi Kuo
  7. Wharton Becomes First Ivy League School to Launch Programme on the Metaverse
  8. Vivo Y22s, Y02s, Y16 Spotted on Multiple Websites; Specifications Tipped
  9. New Technique Allows Researchers to Assess Life Cycle of Supermassive Black Holes
  10. Samsung Buy Now, Pay Later Option Now Available for Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy S22 Series
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.