Technology News
loading

Astronomers Locate “Super Earth” Exoplanet in the Habitable Zone of Its Host Star

The planet, Ross 508 b, orbits the star at a distance that offers temperatures conducive to the formation of water on the surface of the planet.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 28 May 2022 18:45 IST
Astronomers Locate “Super Earth” Exoplanet in the Habitable Zone of Its Host Star

Photo Credit: NASA, ESA/ L. Hustak, J. Olmsted, D. Player and F. Summers

The exoplanet named Ross 508 b revolves around a red dwarf star called Ross 508

Highlights
  • The exoplanet or super-Earth is four times the size of our planet
  • Being in habitable zone doesn't mean that planet will support life
  • Planet spotted using the Subaru Telescope of the NAOJ in Hawaii

In a recent discovery, astronomers have spotted an exoplanet or a super-Earth that is four times the size of our planet. The exoplanet named Ross 508 b revolves around a red dwarf star called Ross 508. Although the star is located just 36.5 light-years away, it is too dim to be seen with naked eyes. Astronomers have noted that the planet exists in the habitable zone of the host star. The findings are part of the study titled “A Super-Earth Orbiting Near the Inner Edge of the Habitable Zone around the M4.5-dwarf Ross 508”.

The study has been accepted to be published in the journal Publications of the Astronomical Society of Japan. The planet, Ross 508 b, orbits the star at a distance that offers temperatures conducive to the formation of water on the surface of the planet. This indicates that Ross 508 b is in the habitable zone of the star.

However, just being in the habitable zone doesn't mean that the planet will support life. Even Mars is located within the habitable zone of the Sun but still cannot sustain life. Taking into consideration the planetary mass limits, Ross 508 is likely to be a terrestrial or rocky rather than a gaseous planet.

Researchers could spot the planet near a dim star using the Subaru Telescope of the National Astronomical Observatory of Japan (NAOJ) in Hawaii. As the star is smaller in size than our Sun, Ross 508 b orbits it every 10.75 days. Moreover, Ross 508 is significantly dim and thus Ross 508 b experiences 1.4 times the solar radiation that Earth witnesses.

The Ross 508 is 18 percent of the mass of the Sun which makes it the faintest and smallest star with an orbiting world that has been discovered using radial velocity. The radial velocity method or the wobble or Doppler method is one of the techniques used for finding exoplanets.

The techniques used for locating exoplanets are more effective in finding the giant worlds like gaseous planets that orbit at a distance that is too hot for liquid water. Locating other kinds of planets is considered trickier by astronomers.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Exoplanet, Ross 508 b
Why is Yawning Contagious, Study Says It Might Have Evolved to Increase Vigilance Within a Group
Oppo Reno 8 Series, Oppo Pad Air India Launch to Take Place by July: Report

Related Stories

Astronomers Locate “Super Earth” Exoplanet in the Habitable Zone of Its Host Star
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Stranger Things 4 Review: Too Big for Its Own Good
  2. OnePlus 10R 5G (150W Endurance Edition) Review: Identity Crisis
  3. JioFi Rs. 249, Rs. 299 Rs. 349 Recharge Plans Launched: Details
  4. Amazfit T-Rex 2 Launched With Up to 45 Days Battery Life: Details
  5. Sony HT-A7000 Soundbar and SA-SW3 Wireless Subwoofer Review
  6. Oppo A57 (2022) With 5,000mAh Battery, Dual Cameras Launched: Details
  7. Redmi 11 5G With Dimensity 700 SoC to Launch in India in June: Report
  8. iQoo 10 Series With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Tipped to Debut in Q3 2022
  9. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  10. Realme GT Neo 3 Naruto Edition Launched: All Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro Display Specifications Tipped, May Sport Same Screens as Pixel 6 Series
  2. Obi-Wan Kenobi Series Reportedly Gets Warning Card Following Texas School Shooting
  3. Astronomers Locate “Super Earth” Exoplanet in the Habitable Zone of Its Host Star
  4. Why is Yawning Contagious, Study Says It Might Have Evolved to Increase Vigilance Within a Group
  5. Oppo Reno 8 Series, Oppo Pad Air India Launch to Take Place by July: Report
  6. Redmi 11 5G India Launch in June, Specifications to Include Dual Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery: Report
  7. Water On Moon May Have Come From Ancient Volcanic Eruptions: Study
  8. IISc Says Team Has Developed Enhanced Data Encryption, Security Device
  9. Consumer Affairs Ministry Says Will Develop Framework to Protect Online Consumers From Fake Reviews
  10. Google, Big Tech Say New Cyber Security Rule to Make Doing Business in India Tougher
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.