Technology News
loading

Sun Has More Oxygen and Metals, States New Study Its Chemical Composition

The new estimates put an end to a decade-long debate concerning the Sun’s composition

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 10 June 2022 18:59 IST
Sun Has More Oxygen and Metals, States New Study Its Chemical Composition

Photo Credit: NASA Goddard

The Sun has significantly more oxygen, silicon, and neon than previously assumed

Highlights
  • Researchers, astronomers are still discovering new things about the Sun
  • Sun, other comparable stars primarily made up of hydrogen and helium
  • Sun contained 26 percent more elements heavier than helium

The Sun is riddled with mystery. People on Earth are about 150 million kilometres away from the Sun and only have a limited view of the star. Add to that the fact that the Sun's surface is scorching hot, and it's constantly ejecting particles at a speed of around 1 million miles per hour. So, it's no surprise that researchers and astronomers are still discovering new things about the Sun. Now, astronomers have solved a decade-long conflict between the Sun's internal structure as determined by solar oscillations (helioseismology) and the structure derived from the fundamental theory of stellar evolution, which is based on measurements of the present-day Sun's chemical composition.

The Sun, for example, has significantly more oxygen, silicon, and neon than previously assumed. In addition, the technologies used to offer much more precise predictions of stellar chemical compositions in general.

What do you do when a tried-and-true approach for estimating the Sun's chemical composition clashes with a novel, exact method for mapping the Sun's inner structure? Until recent computations reconciled the seeming discrepancy, astronomers studying the Sun faced this situation.

The method used spectral analysis, which decomposes light into waves of various lengths. Dark lines can be seen in stellar spectra, suggesting the existence of specific chemical components. These lines were linked to the star's temperature and chemical composition as early as 1920. According to experts, the Sun and other comparable stars are primarily made up of hydrogen and helium. Solar atmospheric observations reported in 2009 were used to calibrate this standard model.

The convection zone inside the Sun, where matter actively mixes and transfers energy from the inner to the outer layers, is significantly greater than the standard model predicts, according to the helioseismic model. Other calculations, such as the total quantity of helium in the Sun, were also off.

By reviewing the models on which spectral estimations of the Sun's chemical composition are based, Ekaterina Magg, Maria Bergemann, and colleagues have managed to address that problem. They compiled a list of all the chemical elements that correlate to modern stellar development theories.

Magg said that they discovered that the Sun contained 26 percent more elements heavier than helium than earlier research had concluded. The value for the oxygen abundance was also nearly 15 percent greater than previous studies, added Magg.

The unexplained disparity between the results of those models and helioseismic data disappears when those new values are utilised as the input for current models of solar structure and evolution. The in-depth investigation of how spectral lines are formed resolves the solar abundance dilemma.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Sun, Sun's chemical composition, solar spectrum
Facebook Fails to Detect Violent Hate Speeches in Advertisements Submitted by Non-Profit Groups
Microsoft Starts Testing File Explorer With Tabs in Windows 11; Accidentally Brought Update to Unsupported PCs

Related Stories

Sun Has More Oxygen and Metals, States New Study Its Chemical Composition
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Teases Camera Performance of Upcoming Flagship Phone: Details
  2. NASA Says Tiny Meteoroid Struck James Webb Space Telescope in May
  3. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G India Launch Date, Price Leaked: All Details
  4. Moto G42 With Snapdragon 680 SoC Launched: Details
  5. LG Eclair QP5 Dolby Atmos Soundbar System Review
  6. Apple Is Reportedly Working on 15-Inch MacBook Air for 2023 Release
  7. Lenovo Tab P12 Pro, Yoga AIO 7 Launched in India: Details
  8. Sony Bravia XR X90K Smart TV Series With 4K Resolution Launched in India
  9. Jurassic World Dominion Review: What in the Actual Dino Is Going On?
  10. Nothing Phone 1 Tipped to Support 45W Charging Ahead of Launch: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Chrome's New Machine Learning Model to Silence Undesired Notification Permission Prompts
  2. Sun Has More Oxygen and Metals, States New Study Its Chemical Composition
  3. Poco Smartphone Spotted on Mi Code, Said to Be Rebranded Redmi Note 10S: Report
  4. New Study Reveals How Marine Viruses May Aid in Mitigation of Climate Change
  5. WhatsApp Group Chat Can Now Reportedly Have Upto 512 Members
  6. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 Tipped to Support Swipe for Split-Screen Feature
  7. Prime Minister Narendra Modi Inaugurates IN-SPACe Headquarter in Ahmedabad 
  8. AMD Roadmap Update Points to RDNA 3 GPUs Launching This Year, 'Zen 5' CPUs in 2024
  9. The Last of Us Remake Out September 2 on PS5, PC Version Under Development
  10. Emotet Botnet Found Infecting Google Chrome to Steal Credit Card Information: All Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.