Technology News
loading

SpaceX Will Launch NASA's New Nancy Grace Roman Telescope in 2026

American Space Agency NASA has selected Elon Musk's SpaceX to launch their new Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope, from California.

By Diksha Rani | Updated: 20 July 2022 19:23 IST
SpaceX Will Launch NASA's New Nancy Grace Roman Telescope in 2026

The telescope's mission is to research cosmological concerns, dark matter and dark energy.

American Space Agency NASA has selected Elon Musk's Space Exploration Technologies Corporation (SpaceX) to launch their new Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope, from California which will explore dark matter and other subjects, according to a release by the agency on Wednesday.

The launch has been tentatively set for October 2026, using SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Rocket as the launch vehicle from Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Centre.

The total cost of launch is estimated to be roughly $255 million, which includes the launch service and other mission-related expenditures, the agency said in the release.

The official pages of NASA's Launch Services Program and SpaceX have shared updates about the selection on Twitter.

 

 

The telescope's mission is to research cosmological concerns, dark matter and dark energy, as well as to look for exoplanets. The Roman Space Telescope was named the highest-priority big space project by the 2010 Astronomy and Astrophysics Decadal Survey.

 

 

It was originally named as the Wide Field InfraRed Survey Telescope (WFIRST) and was later renamed in the honour of Dr Nancy Grace Roman. She did exceptional work at NASA that cleared the path for huge space telescopes.

The telescope also has a major general investigator programme to allow for further research into astrophysical phenomena in order to further other scientific agendas.

The agency's launch services program at Kennedy Space Centre is in charge of managing the SpaceX launch vehicle programme. Its Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland, is in charge of the Roman Space Telescope project.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: SpaceX, Elon Musk, NASA, Nancy Grace Roman Telescope, Dark matter, American space agency, Launch Service Program
Apple Outlines Health Technology Strategy in New Report, Offers Secure Place to Store Information
Ather Says High Costs, Supply Chain Disruptions Pushing Back Profit Timeline

Related Stories

SpaceX Will Launch NASA's New Nancy Grace Roman Telescope in 2026
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 8 5G First Impressions: A Slim and Stylish Mid-Range Contender
  2. Amazon Prime Day 2022 Sale: Top Offers on Smartphones
  3. NASA's James Webb Telescope Damaged After Being Hit By Space Rock: Report
  4. Prime Video Reveals OTT Release Date for Madhavan's Rocketry: The Nambi Effect
  5. OnePlus 10T 5G Tipped to Launch in India on August 3: Report
  6. ENGWE X26 E-Bicycle With 93km Range Launched: Details
  7. Redmi K50i 5G India Pricing Surface Online, Bank Offers Tipped
  8. Netflix Will Now Charge You for Sharing Passwords in These Countries
  9. Tata Nexon EV Max With Higher Battery Capacity and Range Launched in India
  10. Jaadugar Review: Jitendra Kumar’s Netflix Movie Is a Reprehensible Relic
#Latest Stories
  1. Yakuza 8 Screenshots Reveal Returning Characters, Ichiban’s New Haircut
  2. NCLT Rejects Amazon’s Objections, Orders Insolvency Proceedings Against Future Retail
  3. Motorola Razr 2022 Live Images Surface Online, Design Tipped
  4. Google AR Glasses With Real-Time Translation to Undergo Outdoor Testing Starting August
  5. Koo Partners With Telangana Government, to Open Development Centre in Hyderabad
  6. Nothing Phone 1 Receiving First Update With HDR10+ Support, Battery Life Optimisation, More
  7. Meta Partners With Digital Fashion Company DressX to Launch Items on Avatar Store
  8. Ather Says High Costs, Supply Chain Disruptions Pushing Back Profit Timeline
  9. SpaceX Will Launch NASA's New Nancy Grace Roman Telescope in 2026
  10. Apple Outlines Health Technology Strategy in New Report, Offers Secure Place to Store Information
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.