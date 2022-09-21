Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Science
  • Science News
  • SpaceX to Seek Iran Sanctions Exemption to Bring Starlink Satellite Internet Connectivity, Elon Musk Says

SpaceX to Seek Iran Sanctions Exemption to Bring Starlink Satellite Internet Connectivity, Elon Musk Says

Elon Musk responded to a tweet by Iranian-born science journalist Erfan Kasraie stating that the service could be a "real game changer for the future" of the country.

By Agence France-Presse |  Updated: 21 September 2022 12:09 IST
SpaceX to Seek Iran Sanctions Exemption to Bring Starlink Satellite Internet Connectivity, Elon Musk Says

Bringing the service to Iran could be a "real game changer for the future"

Highlights
  • Starlink is monetised through the purchase of antennas
  • Nearly 3,000 Starlink satellites have been deployed since 2019
  • Joe Biden supports a renegotiation of the deal

SpaceX will apply for an exemption from US sanctions against Iran in a bid to offer its satellite internet service to the country, owner Elon Musk said on Monday.

"Starlink will apply for an exemption from sanctions against Iran," Musk said in response to a tweet from a science reporter.

Musk had initially announced that the Starlink satellite internet service had been made available on every continent - "including Antarctica" - with the company planning to launch up to 42,000 satellites to boost connectivity.

Iranian-born science journalist Erfan Kasraie had said on Twitter that bringing the service to Iran could be a "real game changer for the future" of the country, which elicited Musk's response. 

Launched at the end of 2020, Starlink offers high-speed broadband service to customers in areas poorly served by fixed and mobile terrestrial networks through a constellation of satellites in low earth orbit. 

The service received notoriety after supplying antennas and modems to the Ukrainian military to improve its communications capabilities in its war with Russia. 

Starlink is monetised through the purchase of antennas, modems, and subscriptions with rates that vary by country. 

Nearly 3,000 Starlink satellites have been deployed since 2019 and SpaceX is conducting about one launch a week, using its own Falcon 9 rockets to speed up its deployment.

Iran has been under a tightened US sanctions regime since former president Donald Trump terminated a 2015 agreement over its nuclear activities. 

While current President Joe Biden supports a renegotiation of the deal, Iranian insistence on long-term guarantees from Washington has stalled discussions. 

New rounds of sanctions were imposed on Iran this month after a Tehran-based company helped ship drones to Russia, and in response to a massive cyberattack targeting Albania in July allegedly carried out by Iran's intelligence ministry.

Buying an affordable 5G smartphone today usually means you will end up paying a "5G tax". What does that mean for those looking to get access to 5G networks as soon as they launch? Find out on this week's episode. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: SpaceX
NASA, Roscosmos Astronauts Set to Blast Off for ISS on Soyuz Rocket Amid Tensions Over Ukraine Conflict

Related Stories

SpaceX to Seek Iran Sanctions Exemption to Bring Starlink Satellite Internet Connectivity, Elon Musk Says
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 12's Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Price Teased: Details
  2. Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 Sale: Best Offers Previewed So Far
  3. Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Gets Massive Price Cut as Part of Early Diwali Deals
  4. Amazon Great Indian Festival Begins Tomorrow: All You Need to Know
  5. MacBook Air (M1) May Get Discount During Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022
  6. How to Find the Best Deals on Amazon, Flipkart Festive Season Sales
  7. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022: Poco Offers Discounts on These Phones
  8. Flipkart Sale: Samsung Galaxy S22+, S21 FE 5G Discounts Announced
  9. Realme Buds Air 3 Neo Review
  10. Motorola Edge 30 Ultra With 12GB of RAM to Launch in India Soon: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. WazirX Follows Binance Move, Announces Delisting of USDC, USDP, and TUSD Stablecoins
  2. Windows 11 2022 Update Rolling Out Today: What’s New, How to Download
  3. Iron Man Game Confirmed to Be in Development at EA’s Motive Studio
  4. Vivo X Fold+ With Alert Slider, Quad Rear Cameras to Launch on September 26: All Details
  5. US Reviews Psychological Warfare Operations After Reports of Fake Accounts Promoting Pro-West Disinformation
  6. iOS 16 Keyboard Haptics Feature Might Impact Battery Life on iPhones, Says Apple
  7. SpaceX to Seek Iran Sanctions Exemption to Bring Starlink Satellite Internet Connectivity, Elon Musk Says
  8. Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Active Noise Cancelling Headphones Launched in India: Details
  9. NASA, Roscosmos Astronauts Set to Blast Off for ISS on Soyuz Rocket Amid Tensions Over Ukraine Conflict
  10. Xiaomi Civi 2 With 50-Megapixel Camera Set to Launch on September 27: All Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.