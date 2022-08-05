Technology News
loading

SpaceX Launches South Korea’s First Lunar Orbiter Danuri on Falcon 9 Rocket

SpaceX rocket’s maintenance issue delayed the initial launch scheduled for last Wednesday.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 5 August 2022 11:54 IST
SpaceX Launches South Korea’s First Lunar Orbiter Danuri on Falcon 9 Rocket

Photo Credit: SpaceX

Scientists hope that Danuri will find hidden sources of water and ice in areas of the Moon

Highlights
  • South Korea's first lunar orbiter launched to observe the Moon
  • It aims to reach the Moon by mid-December
  • Danuri will use six different instruments to conduct research

South Korea's first lunar orbiter successfully launched on a year-long mission to observe the Moon, Seoul said Friday, with the payload including a new disruption-tolerant network for sending data from space.

Danuri — a portmanteau of the Korean words for "Moon" and "enjoy" — was on a Falcon 9 rocket launched from Cape Canaveral in Florida by Elon Musk's aerospace company SpaceX. It aims to reach the Moon by mid-December.

"South Korea's first lunar orbiter 'Danuri' left for space at 8:08am on August 5, 2022," Seoul's science ministry said in a tweet, sharing a video of the rocket blasting off trailing a huge column of smoke and flames.

"Danuri will be the first step towards the Moon and the farther universe," it said, apparently referring to the country's ambitious space programme, which includes plans for a Moon mission by 2030.

SpaceX tweeted that the launch had been a success.

"Deployment of KPLO confirmed," it said, referring to Danuri using an acronym of its official name, the Korea Pathfinder Lunar Orbiter.

During its mission, Danuri will use six different instruments, including a highly sensitive camera provided by NASA, to conduct research, including investigating the lunar surface to identify potential landing sites.

One of the instruments will evaluate disruption-tolerant, network-based space communications, which, according to South Korea's science ministry, is a world first.

BTS in space

Danuri will also try to develop a wireless Internet environment to link satellites or exploration spacecraft, they added.

The lunar orbiter will stream K-pop sensation BTS' song "Dynamite" to test this wireless network.

Another instrument, ShadowCam, will record images of the permanently shaded regions around the poles of the Moon where no sunlight can reach.

Scientists also hope that Danuri will find hidden sources of water and ice in areas of the Moon, including the permanently dark and cold regions near the poles.

"This is a very significant milestone in the history of Korean space exploration," said Lee Sang-ryool, head of the Korea Aerospace Research Institute, in a video shown before the launch.

"Danuri is just the beginning, and if we are more determined and committed to technology development for space travel, we will be able to reach Mars, asteroids, and so on in the near future."

South Korean scientists say Danuri — which took seven years to build — will pave the way for the nation's more ambitious goal of landing on the Moon by 2030.

"South Korea will become the seventh country in the world to have launched an unmanned probe to the Moon," an official at the Korea Aerospace Research Institute told AFP.

"We hope to continue contributing to the global understanding of the Moon with what Danuri is set to find out."

Lunar ambitions

Danuri was launched by a private company — SpaceX — but South Korea recently became one of a handful of countries to successfully launch a one-tonne payload using their own rockets.

In June, the country's homegrown three-stage rocket nicknamed Nuri — a decade in development at a cost of $1.5 billion (roughly Rs. 11,864 crore) —launched successfully and put a satellite into orbit, on its second attempt after a failure last October.

That launch — coupled with Danuri's launch Friday — helps bring South Korea ever closer to achieving its space ambitions.

In Asia, China, Japan and India all have advanced space programmes — and the South's nuclear-armed neighbour North Korea has also demonstrated satellite launch capability.

Ballistic missiles and space rockets use similar technology and Pyongyang put a 300-kilogram (660-pound) satellite into orbit in 2012 in what Washington condemned as a disguised missile test.

Is Pixel 6a the best camera phone under Rs. 50,000? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Danuri, NASA, Falcon 9, SpaceX, Korea Pathfinder Lunar Orbiter, KPLO
Joker 2: Lady Gaga Confirms Casting in DC Movie Sequel Opposite Joaquin Phoenix
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Renders Surface Online, Tip Key Specifications: All Details
SpaceX Launches South Korea’s First Lunar Orbiter Danuri on Falcon 9 Rocket
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. BGMI Ban to Be Temporary, Claims Skyesports CEO
  2. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  3. Nokia 110 (2022) With 1,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Details
  4. Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Smartwatch Review
  5. Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale Is Live: Best Offers
  6. iPhone 14 Pro Alleged Screen Protector Tips Pill-Shaped Hole-Punch Cutout
  7. Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, Galaxy Watch 5 Specifications, Price Tipped: Report
  8. OnePlus 10T Cases, Tempered Glass Launched in India
  9. Motorola Edge 2022 Alleged Press Renders Leaked Online: Details
  10. Nokia 8210 4G Feature Phone With Unisoc T107​ SoC Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo Y22 Series Storage Options, Colours Tipped Ahead of India Launch: Report
  2. Google Search for Web Testing a Row of Cards on Homepage: Report
  3. Xbox Game Pass Family Plan Testing Begins in Columbia and Ireland
  4. Bharat Bill Payment System Will Soon Let NRIs Pay Utility Bills, Education Fees, RBI Says
  5. Meta Expands NFT Showcase Feature on Instagram to More Than 100 Countries Across Regions
  6. Oppo Watch 3 Series to Launch on August 10, Alleged Live Images Surface
  7. Iron Man Game: EA Reportedly Developing Single-Player Title Based on Marvel Superhero
  8. Paytm Working to Fix Issues After Several Users Report Glitches on App
  9. Tecno Spark 9T to Go on Sale in India at 12am on August 6: Price, Specifications, Launch Offers
  10. Coinbase, BlackRock Join Hands to Focus on Institutional Investors in Crypto Sphere
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.