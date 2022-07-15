Technology News
NASA’s SpaceX CR-25 Begins Journey to International Space Station After Delays

The CRS-25 Dragon spacecraft is scheduled to dock with the ISS on Saturday at 8:50pm IST.

By ANI | Updated: 15 July 2022 16:29 IST
NASA's SpaceX CR-25 Begins Journey to International Space Station After Delays

Photo Credit: Twitter/ NASA

The SpaceX CRS-25 mission was postponed in June due to hydrazine fuel leak

Highlights
  • NASA had live coverage of the Dragon cargo supply mission
  • The SpaceX Dragon capsule carries a slew of scientific experiments
  • The SpaceX CRS-25 Dragon launched from the Kennedy Space Center

After many delays, SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft finally lifted off to begin its journey to the International Space Station. The uncrewed flight, known as CRS-25 will carry with it a slew of scientific experiments which include studies into the immune system ageing and recovery, mapping the composition of Earth's dust and its effect on the climate, how communities of microorganisms in soil are affected by microgravity, and several others.

Taking to Twitter, the 'National Aeronautics and Space Administration' shared a video of the CR-25 launch. "Like dust in the wind, liftoff is confirmed for the SpaceX CRS-25 Dragon spacecraft resupply mission to the International space station"

The 25th SpaceX cargo resupply services mission (SpaceX CRS-25) was postponed in June 2022, due to a hydrazine fuel leak on the spacecraft. A Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 8:44 pm EDT on July 14 (6:14am IST on July 15).

Announcing the docking time, NASA wrote in their tweet, "Done and dusted. Stage 2 separation confirmed. The CRS-25 Dragon spacecraft, and the new @NASAEarth mineral dust mapper EMIT, are on their way to the International @Space_Station. Docking is expected at 11:20 am ET (8:50pm IST) on Saturday, July 16."

Experiments aboard the Dragon capsule include studies of the immune system, Earth's oceans, soil communities, and cell-free biomarkers, along with mapping the composition of Earth's dust and testing an alternative to concrete, NASA reported.

"In dust, we trust After launching this evening, our cargo resupply mission en-route to the International@Space_Station is carrying a @NASAEarth experiment that will help us understand the effect of dust plumes on our climate" the National Aeronautics and Space Administration tweeted.

NASA had live coverage of the Dragon cargo supply mission on Television and on their social media handles.

NASA, SpaceX, Elon Musk, SpaceX CRS-25 Dragon, International Space Station, ISS
NASA’s SpaceX CR-25 Begins Journey to International Space Station After Delays
