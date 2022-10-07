Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Science
  • Science News
  • SpaceX Crew Including Russian Cosmonaut Welcomed Aboard Space Station Ahead of Five Month Mission

SpaceX Crew Including Russian Cosmonaut Welcomed Aboard Space Station Ahead of Five-Month Mission

Russian cosmonaut Anna Kikina joined the SpaceX Crew-5 flight under a new ride-sharing agreement signed in July between NASA and Roscosmos.

By Reuters |  Updated: 7 October 2022 13:13 IST
SpaceX Crew Including Russian Cosmonaut Welcomed Aboard Space Station Ahead of Five-Month Mission

Photo Credit: Reuters

The SpaceX crew moved aboard the ISS to begin a five-month science mission

Highlights
  • SpaceX Crew Dragon docked with the ISS at 2:30pm IST on Thursday
  • The crew consists of 2 Americans, 1 Japanese and 1 Russian
  • SpaceX's team was led by the first indigenous American astronaut in space

A four-member SpaceX Crew Dragon team, including a Russian cosmonaut and the first Native American woman sent to orbit, safely docked with the International Space Station (ISS) on Thursday and moved aboard to begin a five-month science mission.

Rendezvous of the latest NASA expedition to the orbiting laboratory came just after 5 EDT (2:30am IST) following a 29-hour flight to the ISS as the two vehicles circled the globe some 420 km above Earth off the west coast of Africa, according to a NASA webcast of the docking.

The autonomously flying Crew Dragon capsule, dubbed Endurance, was lofted into orbit on Wednesday atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched from NASA's Kennedy Space Center at Cape Canaveral, Florida.

The crew consists of two American NASA astronauts - flight commander Nicole Aunapu Mann, 45, and pilot Josh Cassada, 49 - as well as Japanese astronaut Koichi Wakata, 59, a veteran of four previous spaceflights, and cosmonaut Anna Kikina, 38, the first Russian aboard an American spacecraft in 20 years.

The inclusion of Kikina, the lone female cosmonaut in active service with the Russian space agency Roscosmos, was a sign of continued US-Russian cooperation in space despite escalating tensions between Moscow and Washington over the war in Ukraine.

Kikina joined the SpaceX Crew-5 flight under a new ride-sharing agreement signed in July between NASA and Roscosmos allowing the two countries to keep flying on each other's spacecraft to and from ISS.

The team was led by Mann, the first indigenous woman NASA has sent to space and the first woman to take the commander's seat of a SpaceX Crew Dragon. Mann, a US Marine Corps colonel and combat fighter pilot, is also among the first group of 18 astronauts selected for NASA's upcoming Artemis missions aimed at returning humans to the moon later this decade.

"We look forward to getting to work," Mann radioed moments after the linkup was completed.

On arrival, the Endurance crew spent nearly two hours conducting a series of standard procedures, such as leak checks and pressurizing the chamber between the capsule and ISS, before opening the entry hatches.

A live NASA video feed showed the smiling new arrivals weightlessly floating headfirst through the padded passageway one by one into the station.

They were greeted with hugs and handshakes by the four-member team they are replacing - three Americans and the Italian station commander, Samantha Cristoforetti - as well as by two Russians and a fourth NASA astronaut who shared a Soyuz flight to the ISS last month.

"A lot of people are working hard to make sure our common manned space exploration will continue to exist, to develop further. We are living proof of this," Kikina said in Russian remarks translated to English through a mission-control interpreter during a brief welcoming ceremony.

The Endurance crew marked the fifth full-fledged ISS team NASA has flown aboard a SpaceX capsule since the private rocket venture founded by Tesla CEO Elon Musk began sending US astronauts to space in May 2020.

SpaceX has flown eight crewed missions to orbit in all, including non-NASA flights.

The new arrivals are set to conduct more than 200 experiments during their 150-day mission, many focused on medical research ranging from 3-D "bio-printing" of human tissue to a study of bacteria cultured in microgravity.

ISS, spanning the length of a football field, has been continuously occupied since 2000, operated by a US-Russian-led partnership that includes Canada, Japan and 11 European countries.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

What do we know about the upcoming Pixel 7 and 7 Pro? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: SpaceX, ISS, International Space Station, SpaceX Crew Dragon, Roscosmos
BNB Chain Halted After Estimated $100 Million Drain in Exploit, CEO Says Issue Has Been Contained
EU Imposes Complete Ban on Cross-Border Crypto Payments to Russia

Related Stories

SpaceX Crew Including Russian Cosmonaut Welcomed Aboard Space Station Ahead of Five-Month Mission
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Moto E32 With 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  2. Airtel 5G Service Goes Live in 8 Cities, Customers to Pay as per 4G Plan
  3. iPhone 14 Plus Goes on Sale in India From Today: All Details
  4. Infinix Zero Ultra 5G With 200-Megapixel Camera Launched: Details
  5. Google Pixel Watch With 1.6-Inch AMOLED Display Launched: Details 
  6. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Top Deals on Thin-and-Light Laptops
  7. Amazon Great Indian Festival Happiness Upgrade Days: Headphones Under Rs. 10,000
  8. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  9. iQoo 11, iQoo 11 Pro India Launch Tipped, Model Numbers Leaked: Report
  10. Nokia G11 Plus With Stock Android 12 Launched in India: All Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Colour Options Tipped, May Offer Limited Choices
  2. Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes Casts Jessica Jones’ Eka Darville, Locke & Key’s Kevin Durand: Report
  3. Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro Features to Come to Older Models via Upcoming Feature Drop: Report
  4. India’s ZebPay Crypto Exchange Is Seeking Licence in Singapore, UAE
  5. Four More Shots Please! Season 3 Release Date Set for October 21 on Amazon Prime Video
  6. EU Imposes Complete Ban on Cross-Border Crypto Payments to Russia
  7. SpaceX Crew Including Russian Cosmonaut Welcomed Aboard Space Station Ahead of Five-Month Mission
  8. BNB Chain Halted After Estimated $100 Million Drain in Exploit, CEO Says Issue Has Been Contained
  9. Need for Speed Unbound Trailer Out, Full Car List Unveiled
  10. Infinix Hot 20 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, 6.6-Inch Full-HD+ Display Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.