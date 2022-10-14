Technology News
loading

SpaceX Capsule Leaves ISS to Bring 4 Astronauts Back to Earth After 6 Months

The SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule carrying three NASA astronauts and an Italian crewmate from the ESA undocked from the ISS at 09:35pm IST.

By Reuters |  Updated: 14 October 2022 22:29 IST
SpaceX Capsule Leaves ISS to Bring 4 Astronauts Back to Earth After 6 Months

SpaceX, founded by Tesla CEO Elon Musk, began flying NASA personnel in May 2020

Highlights
  • SpaceX capsule embarked on return flight expected to last nearly 5 hours
  • The Crew Dragon will parachute into the sea off the Atlantic coast
  • ISS has been continuously occupied since 2000

The fourth long-duration astronaut team launched by SpaceX to the International Space Station (ISS) for NASA departed the orbiting outpost on Friday to begin their flight back to Earth, capping a science mission of nearly six months.

The SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule carrying three US NASA astronauts and an Italian crewmate from the European Space Agency undocked from the ISS at 12:05pm EDT (09:35pm IST) to embark on a return flight expected to last nearly five hours.

Live video showing the capsule drifting away from the station as the two vehicles soared high over the North Atlantic was shown on a NASA webcast of the undocking.

Wearing helmeted white-and-black spacesuits, the four astronauts were seen strapped into the crew cabin shortly before the spacecraft separated from the station, orbiting some 250 miles (400kms) above Earth.

A series of several brief rocket thrusts then autonomously pushed the capsule safely clear of the ISS and lowered its orbit to line up the capsule for later atmospheric re-entry and splashdown.

If all goes smoothly, the Crew Dragon, dubbed Freedom, will parachute into the sea off the Atlantic coast of Florida at 4:55pm local time (02:25am IST on Saturday).

The Freedom crew, Americans Kjell Lindgren, 49, Jessica Watkins, 34, and Bob Hines, 47, as well as Italy's Samantha Cristoferetti, 45, arrived at the station on April 27 following a SpaceX launch that day. Watkins became the first African-American woman to serve on a long-duration mission aboard the ISS.

That crew had been designated as "Crew-4," the fourth full-fledged long-duration group of astronauts launched to ISS by SpaceX since the private rocket company founded by Tesla CEO Elon Musk began flying NASA personnel in May 2020.

Their departure came a week after their replacement team, Crew-5, arrived aboard the station — a Russian cosmonaut, a Japanese astronaut and two NASA crewmates, including the first Native American woman sent to orbit.

Crew-5 is remaining on ISS for now with two other Russians and a third American who shared a Soyuz flight to the ISS in September. One of those cosmonauts, Sergey Prokopyev, assumed ISS command from Cristoferetti of the European Space Agency before Crew-4's departure.

ISS, spanning the length of a football field, has been continuously occupied since 2000, operated by a US-Russian-led partnership that includes Canada, Japan and 11 European countries.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Are affordable smartwatches worth it? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
 
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: SpaceX, ISS, International Space Station, Earth, Crew Dragon, NASA
Facebook's Plea to Dismiss CCI Probe Into WhatsApp's Private Policy Rejected by Supreme Court
The Crown Season 5: Netflix Teases First Look Ahead of Release on November 9

Related Stories

SpaceX Capsule Leaves ISS to Bring 4 Astronauts Back to Earth After 6 Months
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. All You Need to Know About Mismatched Season 2
  2. Moto E22s India Launch Set for October 17, Specifications Revealed
  3. Amazon Great Indian Festival Extra Happiness Days 2022 Sale: Blockbuster Deals
  4. Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2022: Top Deals on Smart TVs, Home Appliances
  5. The Rings of Power Review: A Packed Finale, but a Failed Season 1
  6. Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro Go on Sale in India Today: See Launch Offers
  7. Supreme Court Rejects Stay on Amazon Prime's Mirzapur Season 3
  8. Oppo Reno 9 Specifications, Live Renders Leaked: Details
  9. Samsung One UI 5 Introduced at SDC 2022, Galaxy S22 Series to Get it First
  10. iQoo Neo 7 Confirmed to Come With MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC
#Latest Stories
  1. The Crown Season 5: Netflix Teases First Look Ahead of Release on November 9
  2. SpaceX Capsule Leaves ISS to Bring 4 Astronauts Back to Earth After 6 Months
  3. Facebook's Plea to Dismiss CCI Probe Into WhatsApp's Private Policy Rejected by Supreme Court
  4. Ola, Uber Allowed to Run Auto Service in Karnataka Till Government Fixes Fare
  5. Microsoft Office to Be Rebranded as Microsoft 365, Changes Will Come to Effect Next Month
  6. Tether Has Cut All Commercial Paper Exposure From Reserves
  7. Realme Care+ After-Sales Service System Launched in India; Will Provide Support on WhatsApp, Social Media
  8. Samsung Wallet to Support Payments, Passes in 13 More Countries This Year
  9. Ram Setu The Run: Akshay Kumar Movie Becomes Endless Runner Mobile Game for Android, iOS
  10. Redmi Pad Review: Is This Tablet Better Than Realme Pad X, Oppo Pad Air, or an iPad?
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.