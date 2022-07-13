Technology News
loading

SpaceX Achieves "Complete Coverage Of Earth" With Starlink Polar Orbit Launch

SpaceX has 2,373 active satellites, meaning that it is responsible for more than 40% of all active satellites in orbit around Earth. 

By Bhavya Sukheja | Updated: 13 July 2022 20:15 IST
SpaceX Achieves

SpaceX is responsible for over 40% of all active satellites in orbit around Earth.

Elon Musk's SpaceX on Sunday completed its first-ever launch to polar orbit for its Starlink internet network and finally achieved complete global coverage.

Over the weekend, a Falcon 9 rocket delivered 46 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit. Following the launch, Mr Musk tweeted, “These polar launches will enable complete coverage of Earth (where approved by local government).”

According to the Independent, it was the 50th dedicated Starlink launch for SpaceX, having launched the first payload of two satellites in February 2018. Since then, Mr Musk's space company has launched more than 2,600 Starlink satellites into orbit, with 2,373 currently active. This means that SpaceX is responsible for more than 40% of all active satellites in orbit around Earth. 

Now, thousands more Starlink satellites will be launched into orbit before the network is complete, the outlet reported. Each new batch of satellites will bolster the speed and reliability of the broadband service. 

Also Read | SpaceX's Falcon 9 Rocket Launches 46 Starlink Satellites From Vanderberg Air Force Base

As per SpaceX's website, “Starlink internet works by sending information through the vacuum of space, where it travels much faster than in fibre-optic cable and can reach far more people and places.”

“With high speeds and latency as low as 20ms in most locations, Starlink enables video calls, online gaming, streaming, and other high data rate activities that historically have not been possible with satellite internet,” the website adds.

The Starlink network is primarily designed for people in rural locations that don't have access to ground-based telecommunication infrastructure. The network has also been used in areas hit by disaster or conflict. 

In Ukraine, the Independent reported that an estimated 150,000 people are staying connected through Starlink kits sent to the war-torn country following the Russian invasion. 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Elon Musk, SpaceX, Starlink
World Emoji Day: How Do Social Media Users Interpret Different Emojis, Reactions

Related Stories

SpaceX Achieves "Complete Coverage Of Earth" With Starlink Polar Orbit Launch
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Asus Zenfone 9 Confirmed to Launch on July 28: Details
  2. Google CEO Sends Hiring Slow Down Memo to Employees: What It Really Means
  3. Oppo Reno 8 India Variant Hands-on Images Leaked Ahead of Launch
  4. Nothing Phone Power 45W Charger, Accessories Launched in India
  5. Nokia T10 Tablet With 8-Inch HD Display, 5,100mAh Battery Announced: Details
  6. Nothing Phone 1 First Impressions: Lighting Up the Competition
  7. iPhone 14 Could Be $100 More Expensive Than iPhone 13: Report
  8. Nokia C21 Plus With 13-Megapixel Dual Cameras Launched in India: Details
  9. Samsung Galaxy M13, Galaxy M13 5G Price in India Tipped
  10. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Launches Metaverse Experience 'Space Tycoon' Within the Roblox World
  2. SpaceX Achieves "Complete Coverage Of Earth" With Starlink Polar Orbit Launch
  3. World Emoji Day: How Do Social Media Users Interpret Different Emojis, Reactions
  4. Realme Watch 3 With Bluetooth Calling, Bigger Display Teased Ahead of India Launch
  5. Company of Heroes 3 to Release on November 17, North African Operation Revealed
  6. China's Insight-HXMT Records Strongest Magnetic Field in Universe, Measuring Over 1.6 Billion Tesla
  7. Qualcomm Teases Next-Generation Snapdragon Wear Chipset for Smartwatches
  8. iPhone 14 Could Be $100 More Expensive Than iPhone 13: Report
  9. Moto G32 Live Images Spotted on NCC Website, Tipped to Come With 5000mAh Battery: Report
  10. PlayStation 5 Faceplates Coming to India, to Be Amazon India Exclusive: Reports
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.