Technology News
loading

Our Solar System Likely to Remain Stable for the Next 1,00,000 Years, Study Says

The planets in our solar system will continue to revolve around the sun while being in their orbit for a 100 millennia.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 30 June 2022 17:32 IST
Our Solar System Likely to Remain Stable for the Next 1,00,000 Years, Study Says

Photo Credit: Pixabay/ Wimages

The orbits of bodies in the solar system are unlikely to vary much over the next 1,00,000 years

Highlights
  • Previous studies have attempted to predict the fate of our solar system
  • The latest study covered a relatively shorter time span for reliability
  • Researchers provided analytical proof assisted by computer calculations

The solar system is unlikely to lose stability for the next 1,00,000 years, according to a new study. While outer space may be filled with mysterious and sometimes violent interstellar phenomena that could have an impact on the Earth and the solar system it resides in, the orbits of bodies in the solar system are unlikely to be affected for 100 millennia, according to mathematicians from the University of Sofia. Instead of looking at longer timelines spanning billions of years, the researchers covered a smaller scale, improving the reliability of their findings.

Researchers from the University of Sofia in Bulgaria have concluded in their study that the orbits of the bodies in the solar system will not vary much over the next 100 millennia. To reach the conclusion, mathematicians Angel Zhivkov and Ivaylo Tounchev developed a method to translate the orbital elements of the eight main planets — and Pluto — into 54 first-order ordinary differential equations.

The computer code was then fed into a desktop computer which processed it and performed calculations in 62,90,000 steps. Here each step accounted for about six days. “The configuration of the osculating ellipses on which the planets move around the Sun will remain stable at least 1,00,000 years in the sense that the semi-major axis of each planet varies within or less than one percent,” the researchers noted.

It means that the planets will continue to revolve around the sun while being in their orbit without much change for a long period of time.

The researchers provided analytical proof assisted by computer calculations to back their findings. Studies have been conducted using advanced computing earlier also to predict the future of our solar system, but usually covered longer timescales spanning billions of years, where the finer details are often missed out. Instead, Zhivkov and Tounchev covered a relatively smaller time scale which improves the reliability of their findings.

The mathematicians also took into account the accumulation of rounding-off errors, the accuracy of the computer calculations, and deviations related to possible uncertainty in the astronomical data.

Is Poco F4 5G a new best-of contender under Rs. 30,000? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Solar System, Earth, Planets
India and Japan Discuss Cooperation in 5G, Cybersecurity at Fourth Bilateral Cyber Dialogue
Nothing Ear 1 Stick Tipped to Be in the Works — in Addition to Phone 1

Related Stories

Our Solar System Likely to Remain Stable for the Next 1,00,000 Years, Study Says
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Everything You Need to Know About Stranger Things 4 Volume 2
  2. Nothing Phone 1 Price Allegedly Revealed on Amazon Germany Website
  3. Samsung to Launch New Galaxy M-Series Smartphone in India on July 5
  4. Mobile Internet Service Suspended Across Rajasthan to Avoid Communal Tension
  5. Oppo Reno 8 Pro, Reno 8 Launch Date in India Tipped
  6. She Season 2 Review: Imtiaz Ali’s Name Now Means Nothing
  7. Ms. Marvel Episode 4 Reveals Fawad Khan’s Role in the MCU
  8. Nokia G11 Plus With 90Hz Display, 3-Day Battery Life Now Official
  9. Noise ColorFit Pro 4, ColorFit Pro 4 Max Launched in India: All Details
  10. OnePlus Nord Watch Reportedly Enters Internal Testing in India, Hints at Imminent Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi Book Pro 2022 Launch Set for July 4, Teased to Feature 4K OLED display
  2. Noise ColorFit Pro 4, ColorFit Pro 4 Max with Bluetooth Calling Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  3. Binance Onboards TikTok, Instagram Influencer Khaby to Bust Web3 Myths in Signature Style
  4. Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Series Alleged BIS Listing Suggests India Launch Soon
  5. Nothing Phone 1 Pre-Orders to Go Live in India From Tomorrow, Flipkart Suggests
  6. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G India Launch Date Tipped, OnePlus 10T High-Res Renders Leaked
  7. Major OTT Release Date: Adivi Sesh-Led Movie to Release July 3 on Netflix
  8. Defy Gravity Z TWS Budget Earbuds With Upto 50-Hour Playback Time Launched in India
  9. Cryptocurrencies a ‘Clear Danger’, Warns RBI Governor Amid Global Crypto Uncertainty
  10. MicroStrategy Adds Another 480 Bitcoin to Its Reserves Despite BTC Dropping in Value Again
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.