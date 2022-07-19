Technology News
loading

Space Photographer Shares Stunning Video Of A Solar Feature

A video has surfaced on YouTube where a massive prominence can be seen on the Sun. It is so big that the Sun appears to be breaking apart.

By Diksha Rani | Updated: 19 July 2022 16:47 IST
Space Photographer Shares Stunning Video Of A Solar Feature

Picture shows massive prominence on the Sun.

A video has surfaced on YouTube where a massive prominence can be seen on the Sun. It is so big that many users say the Sun appears to be breaking apart. The video also shows the prominence in motion along with an eruption of solar flare.

Shared on YouTube on Monday by Space Movie, the video has amassed over 15,000 views. The page has a collection of astro images and time lapses captured by Dr Sebastian Voltmer.

 

"Today, I pointed my telescope at the sun. See what I got. This huge eruption is 20 times the size of Earth," he said in the video.

According to Newsweek, large, brilliant loops of plasma-electrically charged hydrogen and helium gas that stretch from the Sun's surface are known as solar prominences. They are occasionally tens of times bigger than the Earth, making them very gigantic in size.

The images were captured through Dr Sebastian's Daystar Quark H-alpha filter system.

Even though they can take only a day to produce, solar prominences can be stable enough to last for months while circling hundreds of thousands of kilometres into space and remaining tied to the surface of the sun, reported Newsweek.

Dr Sebastian also tweeted a photograph on Twitter and wrote, "There is currently a huge #prominence visible on the #Sun. That's impressive, but it was spectacular to see a very fast-moving part of it through my small refractor telescope - ejecting and detaching to the side. Images captured through my #Daystar #Quark."

 

 

According to American space agency NASA, scientists are unsure exactly how solar prominences arise. It is believed that they flow along the Sun's tangled and contorted magnetic field lines.

Spaceweather.com said in an article that suddenly, solar prominences might collapse completely. This phenomenon occurs when the magnetic field in their area becomes unstable, such as if a new magnetic field line pokes through the sun's surface beneath the prominence.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Spaceweather.com, solar flare, Dr Sebastian Voltmer
Tesla EV Sales Gaining Momentum in Australia; Chargers Missing Piece in Mass EV Adoption, Tesla Chair Says
Space Photographer Shares Stunning Video Of A Solar Feature
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Netflix Will Now Charge You for Sharing Passwords in These Countries
  2. NASA's James Webb Telescope Damaged After Being Hit By Space Rock: Report
  3. Trump’s Social Media Deal Said to Have Leaked Months In Advance: Report
  4. Sony WI-C100 Neckband Wireless Earphones Launched in India
  5. Oppo Tipped to Launch Two New Budget, Mid-Range Tablets in India
  6. Vivo V25 Pro 5G India Launch Tipped via Alleged BIS Certification Listing
  7. Xiaomi Mi 13 to Get Self-Developed IC for Fast Charging: Report
  8. Google Pixel 6a India Launch Date, Price, Leaked: Details
  9. Nothing Phone 1 Users Complain of Green Tint, Dead Pixels on Screen
  10. Google Pixel 6a Price in India Tipped Around Rs. 37,000: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Faces Fine in Russia for Violating Antitrust Laws Over App Store
  2. Netflix Introduces Password-Sharing Payment Plan With ‘Add a Home’ Feature in Five Countries
  3. Huawei Teases MatePad Pro 11, Will Come With HarmonyOS 3, Launch Set for July 27
  4. Bengaluru University to Build Student Satellite With IoT Payload: Details
  5. Perseid Meteor Shower 2022 Is Underway: Key Things to Know
  6. Telecom Subscribers in India Increased by 2.9 Million in May, Jio Adds 3.1 Million Subscribers
  7. Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event Set for August 10, Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 Images Leak Online
  8. Dormant Black Hole Deemed ‘Needle in a Haystack’ Identified Outside the Milky Way
  9. Dizo Wireless Active Neckband, Watch D Sharp Launched in India: All Details
  10. Indian, Israeli Firms Sign MoU to Produce Aluminium-Air Batteries in Boost for EVs in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.