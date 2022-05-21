Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Science
  • Science News
  • Scientists Synthesise Next Generation Wonder Material Graphyne, an Allotrope of Carbon, for the First Time

Scientists Synthesise Next-Generation Wonder Material Graphyne, an Allotrope of Carbon, for the First Time

Using a process called alkyne metathesis as well as thermodynamics and kinetic control, the researchers were able to successfully create graphyne.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 21 May 2022 18:09 IST
Scientists Synthesise Next-Generation Wonder Material Graphyne, an Allotrope of Carbon, for the First Time

Photo Credit: Press Release/ UC Boulder

Carbon allotropes like graphene and fullerene were created using traditional chemistry methods

Highlights
  • The research on graphene was awarded the Nobel Prize in Physics in 2010
  • The researchers have published their findings in the Nature Synthesis
  • The researchers now want to study this material in detail

Scientists have long tried to create new allotropes (forms) of carbon because of their versatility and usefulness for the industry. But only limited success was achieved so far. That is set to change now. In a major breakthrough, researchers at the University of Colorado Boulder, US, have successfully synthesised the long-hypothesised “next-generation wonder material” graphyne. An allotrope of carbon, graphyne is similar to graphene, which is highly valued by industry. In fact, the research on graphene was awarded the Nobel Prize in Physics in 2010. However, scientists were able to create only a few fragments before now, despite decades of work and theorising.

Carbon allotropes like graphene and fullerene were created using traditional chemistry methods. But these methods don't allow synthesis of different forms of carbon in large capacity, like what's required for graphyne. Wei Zhang, a professor of chemistry at CU Boulder, then decided to give it a try. Zhang studies reversible chemistry which allows bonds to self-correct, allowing for the creation of novel ordered structures.

Using a process called alkyne metathesis as well as thermodynamics and kinetic control, the researchers were able to successfully create a material that could rival the conductivity of graphene but with control. “There's a pretty big difference (between graphene and graphyne) but in a good way,” said Zhang. “This could be the next generation of a wonder material. That's why people are very excited.”

Scientists believe the breakthrough research would open new possibilities for electronics, optics and semiconducting material research. The researchers have published their findings in the journal Nature Synthesis.

“The whole audience, the whole field, is really excited that this long-standing problem, or this imaginary material, is finally getting realized,” Yiming Hu, lead author on the paper and a PhD student in Zhang's lab group, said in a statement issued by the university. The researchers now want to study this material in detail, including how to create it on a large scale.

Should you buy a 4G or 5G budget phone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Graphyne, Carbon Allotropes, graphene, optics, semiconducting material research, electronics
Researchers Reveal How Mars Has Discreet Auroras Without Presence of Global Magnetic Field
WhatsApp Request Account Info Feature Rolling Out on Desktop: Report
Scientists Synthesise Next-Generation Wonder Material Graphyne, an Allotrope of Carbon, for the First Time
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Sony Bravia X80K Smart TV Series With Dolby Atmos Debuts in India
  2. Pebble Cosmos Luxe Smartwatch Launched in India at Rs. 3,999
  3. RRR Netflix Release Date Revealed, Zee5 Switches Tack
  4. The Best Discounts in the Epic Games Store Mega Sale 2022
  5. New Realme Pad Tablet Officially Teased, Pad X 5G Pre-Reservations Begin
  6. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC Launched: Details
  7. Lenovo Yoga 7000 Smart Projector With Dual 10W Speakers Unveiled
  8. Infinix Note 12, Note 12 Turbo With 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  9. Poco X4 GT Specifications Tipped, Said to Feature Dimensity 8100 SoC
  10. Acharya Gets OTT Release Date on Amazon Prime Video
#Latest Stories
  1. Scientists Synthesise Next-Generation Wonder Material Graphyne, an Allotrope of Carbon, for the First Time
  2. OnePlus Smartphone, Realme GT2 Master Explorer Edition, Asus ROG Phone 6 to Feature Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC
  3. NASA Plans to Conduct Artemis 1 SLS Launch's Final Wet Dress Rehearsal in June
  4. NASA, ESA, JAXA to Soon Scale Up Documentation of Changes in Environment, Society on Earth
  5. What’s It Like to Be on Venus or Pluto? We Studied Their Sand Dunes and Found Some Clues
  6. WhatsApp Request Account Info Feature Rolling Out on Desktop: Report
  7. Researchers Reveal How Mars Has Discreet Auroras Without Presence of Global Magnetic Field
  8. TRAI Said to Moot Mechanism for KYC-Based Caller Name Display, Consultation to Begin in a Few Months
  9. Hyundai to Build First EV and Battery Manufacturing Unit in Georgia in 2023, Plans to Invest $5.54 Billion
  10. Boeing’s Starliner Capsule Uncrewed Test Flight Docks Successfully With International Space Station
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.