Technology News
loading

Lunar Soil Can Produce Oxygen, Fuel For Long-Term Human Bases On Moon, Say Scientists

Researchers from China propose to design a system that takes advantage of moon soil and solar radiation to make oxygen and carbon dioxide.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 6 May 2022 18:31 IST
Lunar Soil Can Produce Oxygen, Fuel For Long-Term Human Bases On Moon, Say Scientists

Photo Credit: Yingfang Yao/Eurekalert

Researchers designed a system to make oxygen and carbon dioxide from lunar soil

Highlights
  • Soil on the Moon contains active compounds
  • Soil on the lunar surface could be used to get hydrogen and methane
  • Extraterrestrial photosynthesis strategy can produce oxygen and hydrogen

While scientists all over the world are exploring the Moon to find ways to maintain a sustainable human presence, researchers from China have claimed that the lunar soil has the potential to generate oxygen and fuel. They say the soil on the Moon contains active compounds that can convert carbon dioxide into oxygen and fuels. These findings suggest soil on the lunar surface could be used to get hydrogen and methane, which can power equipment and habitation on the Moon. They can also lead to a breathable atmosphere in our nearest celestial neighbour.

Already there has been a renewed interest in exploring the Moon, with several missions planned to land on the lunar surface in the coming years. In fact, NASA is trying to send astronauts to the Moon again under its Artemis mission. The US space agency aims to use the Moon as a gateway to send humans farther into space, including Mars. China too harbours such ambitions.

The Chinese researchers proposed in their study, published in the journal Joule, to design a system that takes advantage of lunar soil and solar radiation to make oxygen and carbon dioxide. They called it the “extraterrestrial photosynthesis” strategy.

Nanjing University's material scientists Yingfang Yao and Zhigang Zou reached this conclusion after analysing the lunar soil brought back by China's Chang'e 5 spacecraft. They found that the sample contained compounds, including iron-rich and titanium-rich substances, that could work as a catalyst to make oxygen and carbon dioxide.

Besides oxygen and carbon dioxide, the proposed system will also yield hydrocarbons such as methane, which could be used as fuel. The researchers said that the strategy uses no external energy but sunlight.

Several ways have been previously proposed to maintain a sustainable human presence on the Moon, but almost all of them require energy sources to be transported there from Earth. This strategy increases the cost of extraterrestrial survival significantly.

Meanwhile, the Chinese researchers say they are trying to test the system during China's future crewed Moon missions.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: China, Moon
OnePlus Nord 2T Listed on AliExpress Ahead of Official Launch, Key Specifications Tipped
Motorola Edge 30 India Launch Date Set for May 12: Expected Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Lunar Soil Can Produce Oxygen, Fuel For Long-Term Human Bases On Moon, Say Scientists
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme GT 2 Pro Review: Exceeding Expectations
  2. Doctor Strange 2 Review: The Multiverse of Madness Is Too Much and Too Little
  3. Apple Stops Accepting Card Payments for Subscriptions, App Purchases
  4. Motorola Edge 30 Tipped to Launch in India on May 12
  5. Motorola Edge 30 India Launch Set for May 12: All You Need to Know
  6. WhatsApp Starts Rolling Out Reactions, Bigger File Size, Group Limit
  7. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Leaked on Torrents Ahead of Release
  8. Avatar: The Way of Water to Release in India in Six Languages
  9. iPhone 13 128GB Price Starts at Rs. 35,513: All Details Here
  10. Redmi Note 11T, Note 11T Pro to Launch in China in May
#Latest Stories
  1. GoPro Volta, Battery and Camera Control Grip, to Go on Sale on May 16: Price, Specifications
  2. Swiggy Agent in Bengaluru Uses Dunzo to Deliver Order Assigned to Him, Twitter Reacts
  3. Lunar Soil Can Produce Oxygen, Fuel For Long-Term Human Bases On Moon, Say Scientists
  4. Noise Leads as India Smartwatch Market Grows 173 Percent YoY in Q1 2022: Counterpoint Research
  5. VPN Service Providers Raise Concerns Over Government's Order, Set to Leave Country If No Options Given
  6. AI Can Now Help Identify Between Straight And Lateral Backlift by Watching a Video
  7. Intelligent Metasurfaces Can Revolutionise Lives, Help Develop 6G Wireless, Green IoT, More: Researchers
  8. India, US Researchers Collaborate to Develop Optogenetic Tool to Understand Brain Disorders
  9. Senator Elizabeth Warren Expresses Concern Over Fidelity’s Bitcoin Pension Plan
  10. Elon Musk's Latest $7 Billion Twitter Funding Could Face US Regulator Scrutiny: Experts
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.