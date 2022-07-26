Technology News
loading

Scientists in US Hack Fruit Flies' Brains to Make Them Remote-Controlled

The team of neuroengineers were able to use magnetic signals to activate targeted neurons that control the body position and movement of the flies.

By Bhavya Sukheja | Updated: 26 July 2022 15:23 IST
Scientists in US Hack Fruit Flies' Brains to Make Them Remote-Controlled

This breakthrough represents the ‘holy grail’ of neurotechnologies.

Scientists at Rice University in the United States have figured out how to hack the brains of fruit flies in order to make them remote-controlled. The team of neuroengineers were able to use magnetic signals to activate targeted neurons that control the body position and movement of the flies.  

According to a study published in Nature Minerals, the team of researchers started by genetically engineering the flies so they expressed a certain heat-sensitive ion channel in some of their neurons. By injecting iron oxide nanoparticles into their brains to act as a heat trigger, the team was then able to use a magnetic field to heat up the particles and activate the neuron. 

To demonstrate this, the researchers chose a specific neuron that caused the insects to spread their wings - a gesture they often use during mating. They found that it was able to activate neural circuits 50 times faster than any previous technology. 

This breakthrough represents the "holy grail" of neurotechnologies as the science could be used in everything from treating diseases to developing brain-machine interfaces, the researchers said. 

"To study the brain or to treat neurological disorders, the scientific community is searching for tools that are both incredibly precise, but also minimally invasive," said Mr Jacob Robinson, who is an associate professor in electrical and computer engineering at Rice University. 

Also Read | Engineers Develop Unique Mattress And Pillow System That Tricks People To Fall Asleep Faster

"Remote control of select neural circuits with magnetic fields is somewhat of a holy grail for neurotechnologies. Our work takes an important step towards that goal because it increases the speed of remote magnetic control, making it closer to the natural speed of the brain," he added, as per the Independent

To achieve the feat, the research team brought together experts in genetic engineering, nanotechnology and electrical engineering. They said that their direct goal is to use this kind of technology to restore some sight to patients with vision impairments. They explained that by stimulating the visual cortex, they might be able to essentially bypass the eyes. 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: flies, US, remote-controlled
Thailand’s SEC Probing Potential Losses for Users of Crypto Platform Zipmex Users After Suspended Withdrawals
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao Sues Bloomberg’s Chinese Subsidiary for Defamation: Report

Related Stories

Scientists in US Hack Fruit Flies' Brains to Make Them Remote-Controlled
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Government Warns Apple Watch Users in India of Multiple Vulnerabilities
  2. India Boasts of the 5th Lowest Mobile Data Prices in the World: Report
  3. MIUI 14 Supported Device List Leaked, Could Launch in Q1 2023: Report
  4. India’s 5G Spectrum Auction Begins: All You Need to Know
  5. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  6. Realme Watch 3, Buds Air 3 Neo, Buds Wireless 2S Launched in India: Details
  7. Here’s What to Expect From the MCU’s Phase 5, 6, and 7
  8. Scientists Find Out Why Jupiter Doesn't Have Glorious Rings Like Saturn
  9. Nothing Phone 1 Build Issues, Replacement Errors Surface: Reports
  10. Realme Pad X, Watch 3, More to Launch in India Today at 12:30pm: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus 10T 5G Specifications, Renders Leak Ahead of Launch
  2. India Boasts of the 5th Lowest Mobile Data Prices in the World: Report
  3. Google Faces $34 Million Fine in Russia Over Breach of Competition Rules: Details
  4. Robot Grabs, Breaks 7-Year-Old Boy’s Finger at Russian Chess Tournament: Report
  5. Russia to Quit International Space Station ‘After 2024’, Newly Appointed Roscosmos Chief Says
  6. Nothing Phone 1 Quality, Build Issues Pile Up; Customers Complain of Replacement Problems as Well: Reports
  7. ‘Cryptojacking’ Attacks on Financial Firms on the Rise; Systems Used to Mine Cryptocurrencies, Report Says
  8. Audi India to Discontinue ICE Vehicles From 2033, Focus Only on EVs, Top Official Says
  9. Terraform Labs, Do Kwon Get Hit by Another Class-Action Lawsuit in the US
  10. YouTube Music Selects Noor Chahal, Kayan for Foundry Class of 2022: All Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.