Technology News
loading

Scientists Study Shrinking Mini-Neptunes to Understand Planetary Evolution

Researchers believe that several mechanisms could be behind the shrinking but the leading cause appears to be stellar irradiation.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 5 August 2022 17:36 IST
Scientists Study Shrinking Mini-Neptunes to Understand Planetary Evolution

Photo Credit: ESA/Hubble, NASA, M. Kornmesser

The four planets were observed to have significant helium outflow

Highlights
  • Mini-Neptunes are a type of exoplanet found outside our solar system
  • They are significantly bigger than Earth but smaller than Neptune
  • Mini-Neptunes have a thick atmosphere of hydrogen and helium like Neptune

Scientists have discovered four exoplanets that appear to be shrinking in size and losing their atmosphere gradually. The rate at which this change is taking place suggests that these celestial bodies, called mini-Neptunes, will eventually lose their atmosphere completely to become a terrestrial planet having a size similar to that of Earth. They are found to be in close proximity with their stars, which are responsible for the gradual loss of the atmosphere. The observation is now likely to shed light on the evolution of planets.

Researchers believe that several mechanisms could be behind the shrinking but the leading cause appears to be stellar irradiation. Mini-Neptunes are one of the many types of exoplanets that have been found outside our solar system. It is one of the most common types of world detected in the Kepler mission but remains absent from our galaxy.

They are significantly bigger than Earth but smaller than Neptune. Mini-Neptunes have a thick atmosphere of hydrogen and helium like Neptune. It has been observed that even with the gradual shrinking, these worlds don't get any smaller than twice the radius of Earth.

Meanwhile, the super-Earth category of exoplanets are 1 to 1.5 times the radius of our planet. Scientists have spotted a gap between around 1.5 and 2 times the Earth's radii where no exoplanets have been detected. They have named it the small planet radius gap.

They believe that the gap exists because of the certain critical limit above which the exoplanets have enough mass to hold back their primordial atmosphere that increases their size. In case of super-Earths, they are not found to have either enough mass or no mass in the first place.

Digging deeper for more information, researchers from the California Institute of Technology (Caltech) have used spectroscopy to analyse the atmosphere of the four detected mini-Neptunes. The four planets namely TOI 560b, TOI 1430.01, TOI 1683.01, and TOI 2076b were observed to have significant helium outflow. The team noted that the rate of loss of their atmosphere was enough to completely strip it away from the planet in a few hundred million years, which is a short time period in cosmic contexts.

We discuss the best of Google I/O 2022 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Mini-Neptunes, Exoplanet, Planet, Earth, Stars
Elon Musk Could Struggle with Banks, His Twitter Deal Escape Hatch, Experts Say
Meta Said to Curtail Election Misinformation Efforts as US Midterm Vote Approaches: Details
Scientists Study Shrinking Mini-Neptunes to Understand Planetary Evolution
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 14 to Be Made in India Simultaneously With China at Launch: Kuo
  2. OxygenOS 13 With New Design, Spatial Audio Unveiled: Details
  3. Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Smartwatch Review
  4. iPhone 14 Pro Alleged Screen Protector Tips Pill-Shaped Hole-Punch Cutout
  5. Nokia 110 (2022) With 1,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Details
  6. Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale Is Live: Best Offers
  7. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  8. Motorola Edge 2022 Alleged Press Renders Leaked Online: Details
  9. Nokia 8210 4G Feature Phone With Unisoc T107​ SoC Launched in India
  10. Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, Galaxy Watch 5 Specifications, Price Tipped: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Getting One UI 5.0 Beta Based on Android 13
  2. Realme 9i 5G Launch Date, Key Specifications Revealed: Details
  3. Samsung Galaxy A23 5G With 6.6-Inch Infinity-V Display, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Details
  4. Amazon to Acquire Roomba-Maker iRobot for About $1.7 Billion
  5. Government Issued 105 Blocking Orders to Social Media Firms Under New IT Rules
  6. ED Raids WazirX for Money Laundering Investigation, Freezes Bank Deposits Over Rs. 64.67 Crore
  7. Redmi K50 Extreme Edition to Launch This Month With Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC: All Details
  8. Tecno Camon 19 Pro 5G India Launch Teased, to Sport 64-Megapixel Camera Sensor
  9. Xiaomi 12 Pro, Xiaomi 11T Pro, Redmi K50i 5G Discounted as Part of Independence Day, Rakhi Sale
  10. iPhone 14 to Be Made in India Simultaneously With China at Launch: Ming-Chi Kuo
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.